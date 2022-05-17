Business
Dollar Now Sells for N600 at Parallel Market, Forex Supply Shrinks
The dollar exchanged at N600 on Monday at the parallel market, heightening fears of a further devaluation of the nation’s currency.
The rate at the Importers and Exporters Window was, however, N415.75 on Monday, widening the exchange rate spread to N184.25.
At Zone 4 in Abuja, which is the hub of the parallel market in the Federal Capital Territory, two Bureau de Change Operators, Mohammed Isa, and Abu Abdullahi, told The PUNCH that the rate was N599/$ at 10am and 11.14am respectively.
However, the rates for both BDCs changed to N600/$ when they were separately contacted at N3.13pm and N5pm respectively on Monday.
“If I reduce this by N1, I will not be able to make any profit,” one of the two BDCs, Abu Abdullahi, said.
At the Lagos airport on Monday, a BDC operator, Adamu Haruna, told The PUNCH that the rate was “N600/$, no more, no less.”
A BDC operator at Amuwo-Odofin in Lagos, Bala Usman, gave an initial rate of N598/$ in the morning but changed to N599 at 2.53pm when contacted.
“The demand is increasing and the dollar is very scarce now,” he said.
Naira has weakened in the parallel market due to increased speculations, falling external reserves, and low foreign exchange inflows into Africa’s biggest oil producer.
The country’s external reserves fell by $313m in March, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Politics is also a key factor, as experts see politicians mopping up dollars for election primaries this month.
The President, Association of Bureaux de Change Operators of Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, told The PUNCH that the situation was caused by several factors, including elections, loss of confidence, and demand/ supply.
“It is a market where demand and supply determine the price. Do not forget that election years are associated with foreign exchange volatility, coupled with supply squeeze. External reserves, inflation, cost of inputs, and the Russia-Ukraine war are also key issues,” he said, arguing that there was indeed a loss of confidence, saying that “once people see the exchange rate rising, the confidence will also fall.”
The Director of Research and Strategy, Chapel Hill Denham, Mr Tajudeen Ibrahim, told The PUNCH that the issue in the foreign exchange market could be attributed to falling external reserves and uncertainty in the economy.
“The parallel market is speculative. One of the causes is the foreign exchange reserves. Secondly, there is no indication that Nigeria is going to see an inflow of foreign exchange that can underpin the FX reserves any time soon,” he said.
“There is nothing like Eurobond. There are no indications for other borrowings, so there is no clear indication of inflows. This is also one of the reasons for what we see in the market,” he said.
He explained that it was possible that the market was seeing an election-related demand.
He urged the Central Bank of Nigeria to devalue the naira to match the parallel market rate, while also managing the market to ensure that unforeseen circumstances did not happen.
On his part, the Chief Executive Officer of Centre for the Promotion of the Private Sector, Dr Muda Yusuf, urged the CBN to float the exchange rate market to provide clarity for investors and allow the market to be determined by the forces of demand and supply.
Yusuf said the CBN’s current approach would continue to deepen distortions in the economy, perpetuate round-tripping, fuel speculation, and suppress forex supply.
On the other hand, Nigeria is a deeply import-dependent economy, relying on crude oil for over 80 per cent of the foreign exchange.
The non-oil sector inflows are still 10-20 per cent and most of the export products are raw materials and agricultural commodities.
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria said only a strong manufacturing sector could raise the productive capacity of the country, reduce importation and increase FX inflows from non-oil exports.
Business
Fake News: We’re Not Shutting Down Services for Elections – Banks
Banks under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), have debunked the claim of shutting down services for the general elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Following the polls, there have been some trending messages suggesting that commercial banks will close its services. But in a statement on Wednesday, ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the messages were concocted by faceless authors.
The motive, he stated, was to cause disaffection among Nigerians and the Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs).
“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends,” the statement stated.
“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated. Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.
“ACAMB further wishes to assure customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can as usual, access money in their accounts during this period.
“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.
“ACAMB urges Nigerians not to panic and to also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels. Members of the public should discountenance the trending message maliciously concocted by its faceless authors to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.
“ACAMB calls on Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections and wishes the nation successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.”
ChannelsTV
Business
CBN Releases Guidelines for Deposit of Old Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines to deposit old versions of the redesigned naira notes at its branches nationwide.
The CBN announced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, amongst other things, that the exercise would be open only between February 15 and 17.
The bank emphasised that the deposit is not a cash swap program and that new notes will not be issued in exchange for old notes. Instead the old notes will be accepted by the bank and an account which will be provided by the depositor shall be credited.
“Please note that this is a Cash Deposit Program not a Cash Swap Program. You will not be issued new notes in exchange for old notes, instead your bank account will be credited after your account is validated by law enforcement.
“This process may take up to 4 weeks,” the guideline read, adding that “If the validation of account turns out negative, the Bank will return the deposited notes.”
Business
IPMAN Retracts, Directs Members to Reopen Stations, Resume Sales
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it has called off the suspension notice earlier sent to its members following amicable resolution of the issues of contention.
The association, had earlier on Monday sent out a notice to its members, directing them to suspend sale of petrol and to shut all their filling stations.
However, the association confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the issues have been resolved and its members have been told to resume operations.
Spokesman of IPMAN office in Maiduguri, Borno State, where suspension notice emanated from, Abdulkadir Mustapha, told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday via telephone that, “Yes, the suspension notice is confirmed as genuine but we have already resolved the issue and directed all the members to start dispensing fuel since an hour ago.”
In a statement dated February 6, 2023, and signed by Mohammed Kuluwu, chairman of IPMAN, in Maiduguri, Borno State, the marketers were also ordered to suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.
The association said the decision followed “the critical situation as it affect our sourcing and selling of product at lose and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lose price on our side.”
Trending
