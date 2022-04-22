Entrepreneurship: Buhari Praises Dangote, Urges Nigerian Businessmen to Take Cue

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja lauded the entrepreneurial spirit and doggedness of the President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote and urged Nigerians in business to emulate this iconic figure, to enable the country witness real economic growth and development.

While receiving the President of DIL and Board members of Dangote Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Buhari thanked the Management and Board of Dangote Group for the courage and foresight in embarking on mega investment projects “…which will have enduring benefits to generations of Nigerians. I have no doubt that such bold decisions can only be conceived by a mindset which transcends conventional commercial viability considerations.

“Entrepreneurs such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote are unique gifts to their societies and the institutions they build, and they often become the pillars of stable enduring prosperous economies,” Buhari added.

To this end, the President said: “I therefore urge other Nigerians in the business sector to emulate this iconic entrepreneur by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets, which will continue to benefit their people for generation after generation, creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens.”

While further commending Aliko Dangote and his team for investing in areas that bring the highest benefits to Nigerians, the President said: “I recall, with great pleasure, my visit to the Dangote Free Zone just about four weeks ago, to commission the Group’s new 3 million metric tonnes fertiliser plant. Let me, once again, congratulate you and your Board for a very successful commissioning ceremony.

“As I said at that event, the coming on stream of this plant was a huge opportunity to ramp up the productivity of our agricultural sector. It is, therefore, a most welcome booster to our government’s strategy for achieving food security and reducing poverty. Given recent developments globally, especially the effect of the ongoing war in Europe on world-wide food supply chain, I must commend your foresight for bringing the plant into operation at the time you did.

“I note that market realities will bring pressure to bear on Dangote Fertiliser Limited in seeking to meet the demands of your export customers. However, given your group’s well known patriotic vision, I am confident that your Board will continue to accord priority to meeting local demands of our farmers,” the President noted.

President Buhari also commended the Dangote Group for extending investments to other African countries, while highlighting the vision behind the refinery. “Mr. Chairman, I must specially commend you and your Board for the development of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical complex. I had a good view of this incredible city of steel and concrete when my helicopter circled over it during my visit for the commissioning of the Fertiliser plant”, he said.

In his remarks, the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said the Board was at the State House to express profound appreciation to the President for the great honour to the Dangote Group when he commissioned the new 3m MTPD Fertiliser plant, which was the latest subsidiary company of the Dangote Industries Limited.

“We also seize the opportunity to reiterate our immense gratitude for the sustained effort of your administration through various policy initiatives aimed at progressively improving the business environment and investment climate, despite some unprecedented challenges our economy has been confronted with over the past decade.

“We are also deeply grateful for your direct interventions at various times when our operations were challenged by some unintended consequences of economic policy positions. Your interventions have not only helped to resolve business challenges, but have been a source of great encouragement in our determination to continue to invest in our economy for the benefit of our country and our people,” he noted.

Dangote said the Board looks forward to the return of President Buhari to commission the Oil Refineries and Petrochemicals project, which will transform the Nigerian economy. “Through the outputs of our various businesses, our Group is proud to be making significant contributions to the diversification and growth of our nation’s economy, which is second only to Federal Government in the size of our workforce,” he added.

The leader of the Dangote Group said with more investments in agriculture and Oil and Gas sectors, greater impact would be made on the economy. Dangote also submitted that the group of industries would always hold on to the President’s mantra on the economy to “produce what we consume and consume what we produce.”