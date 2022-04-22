Business
Entrepreneurship: Buhari Praises Dangote, Urges Nigerian Businessmen to Take Cue
President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday in Abuja lauded the entrepreneurial spirit and doggedness of the President of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), Aliko Dangote and urged Nigerians in business to emulate this iconic figure, to enable the country witness real economic growth and development.
While receiving the President of DIL and Board members of Dangote Group at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, President Buhari thanked the Management and Board of Dangote Group for the courage and foresight in embarking on mega investment projects “…which will have enduring benefits to generations of Nigerians. I have no doubt that such bold decisions can only be conceived by a mindset which transcends conventional commercial viability considerations.
“Entrepreneurs such as Alhaji Aliko Dangote are unique gifts to their societies and the institutions they build, and they often become the pillars of stable enduring prosperous economies,” Buhari added.
To this end, the President said: “I therefore urge other Nigerians in the business sector to emulate this iconic entrepreneur by investing in such enterprises that will in time become worthy legacies as national assets, which will continue to benefit their people for generation after generation, creating firm anchors of enduring prosperity for their citizens.”
While further commending Aliko Dangote and his team for investing in areas that bring the highest benefits to Nigerians, the President said: “I recall, with great pleasure, my visit to the Dangote Free Zone just about four weeks ago, to commission the Group’s new 3 million metric tonnes fertiliser plant. Let me, once again, congratulate you and your Board for a very successful commissioning ceremony.
“As I said at that event, the coming on stream of this plant was a huge opportunity to ramp up the productivity of our agricultural sector. It is, therefore, a most welcome booster to our government’s strategy for achieving food security and reducing poverty. Given recent developments globally, especially the effect of the ongoing war in Europe on world-wide food supply chain, I must commend your foresight for bringing the plant into operation at the time you did.
“I note that market realities will bring pressure to bear on Dangote Fertiliser Limited in seeking to meet the demands of your export customers. However, given your group’s well known patriotic vision, I am confident that your Board will continue to accord priority to meeting local demands of our farmers,” the President noted.
President Buhari also commended the Dangote Group for extending investments to other African countries, while highlighting the vision behind the refinery. “Mr. Chairman, I must specially commend you and your Board for the development of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical complex. I had a good view of this incredible city of steel and concrete when my helicopter circled over it during my visit for the commissioning of the Fertiliser plant”, he said.
In his remarks, the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote said the Board was at the State House to express profound appreciation to the President for the great honour to the Dangote Group when he commissioned the new 3m MTPD Fertiliser plant, which was the latest subsidiary company of the Dangote Industries Limited.
“We also seize the opportunity to reiterate our immense gratitude for the sustained effort of your administration through various policy initiatives aimed at progressively improving the business environment and investment climate, despite some unprecedented challenges our economy has been confronted with over the past decade.
“We are also deeply grateful for your direct interventions at various times when our operations were challenged by some unintended consequences of economic policy positions. Your interventions have not only helped to resolve business challenges, but have been a source of great encouragement in our determination to continue to invest in our economy for the benefit of our country and our people,” he noted.
Dangote said the Board looks forward to the return of President Buhari to commission the Oil Refineries and Petrochemicals project, which will transform the Nigerian economy. “Through the outputs of our various businesses, our Group is proud to be making significant contributions to the diversification and growth of our nation’s economy, which is second only to Federal Government in the size of our workforce,” he added.
The leader of the Dangote Group said with more investments in agriculture and Oil and Gas sectors, greater impact would be made on the economy. Dangote also submitted that the group of industries would always hold on to the President’s mantra on the economy to “produce what we consume and consume what we produce.”
Business
IPMAN Retracts, Directs Members to Reopen Stations, Resume Sales
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it has called off the suspension notice earlier sent to its members following amicable resolution of the issues of contention.
The association, had earlier on Monday sent out a notice to its members, directing them to suspend sale of petrol and to shut all their filling stations.
However, the association confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the issues have been resolved and its members have been told to resume operations.
Spokesman of IPMAN office in Maiduguri, Borno State, where suspension notice emanated from, Abdulkadir Mustapha, told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday via telephone that, “Yes, the suspension notice is confirmed as genuine but we have already resolved the issue and directed all the members to start dispensing fuel since an hour ago.”
In a statement dated February 6, 2023, and signed by Mohammed Kuluwu, chairman of IPMAN, in Maiduguri, Borno State, the marketers were also ordered to suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.
The association said the decision followed “the critical situation as it affect our sourcing and selling of product at lose and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lose price on our side.”
Business
CBN Orders Banks to Pay New Notes Across Counter with Immediate Effect
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks to start paying the redesigned naira notes to customers over the counter.
In a statement on Thursday, Godwin Emefiele, CBN governor, said the new directive was to alleviate the challenges that Nigerians are experiencing with getting access to the new notes, as well as reduce queues at the automated teller machines (ATMs) nationwide.
Business
Dangote, Sinoma Sign Agreement On 6Mta Cement Plant in Itori, Ogun State
Dangote Industries Limited (DIL) has signed an agreement with China Sinoma International Engineering to build a six million tons per annum cement plant in Itori, Ogun State. The agreement was signed by the Chairman of Dangote Cement Plc, Aliko Dangote alongside the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, DIL, Devakumar Edwin, while China Sinoma Engineering was represented by its Group President, Yin Zhisong, and the company’s Chairman, Liu Renyue.
Dangote speaking at the signing ceremony, said that new integrated cement plant at completion will strengthen the local production capacity of Dangote Cement, bringing its local capacity to 41.25 million tons per annum and total African capacity to 57.6 million tons per annum. He said the Itori Cement Plant will also increase Nigeria’s capacity to export cement, thereby enabling more diversification and foreign exchange inflows for the economy.
According to Dangote, the project is further expected to develop the domestic economy through creation of thousands of indirect and direct jobs and drive economic development in the Itori axis. Ancillary businesses, he stated will be drawn to the axis, who will be seeking to take advantage of the location of the cement plant to provide goods and services to staff, contractors and other stakeholders.
He added that constructing the new cement plant is in line with Dangote Group’s vision of producing locally goods that were formally imported despite the abundance of raw materials for local production of such goods.
He described Sinoma as a strategic partner who has been instrumental to the success of key projects in Dangote Group. He said, “We are comfortable working with your company. You have handled some of our key projects and I am positive that this project will be completed as scheduled.
Group President of China Sinoma Engineering, Yin Zhisong, expressed satisfaction with the commitment and determination of the Dangote Group in building cement plants across Africa. He said: “It is an honour for us to build another cement plant for Dangote Group. We are proud and happy to be on this journey with the company again.
When operational, the plant is expected to have two Lines x 6,000 TPD Clinker Production with an installed daily total capacity of 12,000 TPD of Clinker production. It is expected to be completed within 27 months with best-in-class equipment in the cement industry, sourced from Europe’s major equipment suppliers.
The plant will have its own captive power plant to generate electric power for use by cement kilns and other production processes.
Itori Cement Plant will be Dangote Cement’s fourth cement plant constructed as a green field project in Nigeria, the rest are Obajana, Ibese and Okpella Plants.
Dangote Cement is Africa’s leading cement producer with 51.6Mta production capacity across Africa with Nigeria accounting for 35.25Mta.
Obajana plant in Kogi state, Nigeria, is the largest in Africa with 16.25Mta of capacity across five lines; Ibese plant in Ogun State has four cement lines with a combined installed capacity of 12Mta; Gboko plant in Benue state has 4Mta; and Okpella plant in Edo state has 3Mta.
