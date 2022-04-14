Featured
What I Know About Osinachi’s Death – Dunamis Pastor, Paul Enenche
The Lead Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre Worldwide, Abuja, Pastor Paul Enenche, has said he had no idea that the late popular gospel artiste, Osinachi Nwachukwu, was abused by her husband, Peter Nwachukwu.
Until her death last Friday, the 42-year-old artiste who died after spending days at an undisclosed hospital in Abuja, a lead singer in Enenche’s church.
Her colleagues accused her husband of beating her.
In a recorded video broadcast posted across all his social media handles and on the church’s Facebook Page, Dunamis TV on Wednesday, Enenche said all he knew was that the late Osinachi and her husband, Peter, came to him for prayers when the former complained of chest pain over two months ago.
He said, “Over two-and-a-half months to three months ago, she came to see me with her husband with complaints of chest pain and respiratory distress. I prayed for her and prayed again.
“When the symptoms did not abate, I counselled that they went to the hospital to help us know exactly what we were dealing with and they asked if I could help them facilitate that process. I called our head of medical team, Dr Osang, who is a consultant paediatrician with the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi (Nasarawa State) to assist to handle their situation.
“He called the FMC, Jabi (Abuja), where they attended to her. On seeing her, they ordered some examinations and investigations and that including CT scan. That was done, and from what the doctors saw, they felt there was the need for further investigation either at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital or the National Hospital, Abuja. I called the doctor at the UATH, Dr Akoh Alexander, and told him the situation.
The pastor said the late artiste was later admitted and was responding to treatment before he heard about her death.
The pastor added, “Now if there was domestic violence that led to or coincided with those symptoms she came with two-and-a-half to three months ago, there is no way I would know. If there had been perennial domestic violence, there is no way I would have known.
“The things we are hearing after her passing were very strange to my hearing. Then, I began to ask questions. Then, I asked the twin sister, ‘Were you aware that your sister passed through all these things?’ She said yes, that she knew some of them, but that the majority of them she heard only from those she (Osinachi) confided in.
“I asked her, ‘If you knew, why didn’t you let us know?’ and she said, she (Osinachi) always begged her not to tell the pastor or the church that the man would change and asked for prayers. That continued to happen.”
Enenche further said he asked Osinachi’s first son of what transpired between his mom and dad and he confirmed the stories.
He quoted the son as saying that he refused to speak up in order not to attract his father’s anger.
“The last one that touched me so much was the music producer who came to see me in the office two days ago to tell me his own experience and how he witnessed that the man slapped the wife in his studio,” he added.
Enenche insisted that all he knew about the deceased’s plight in the hands of her husband were brought to his knowledge after her death.
The Punch
Featured
NNPP Zonal Secretary Dumps Kwankwaso, Embraces Atiku
The former North-East Zonal Secretary of the New Nigerian Peoples Party, Dr. Babayo Liman, on Sunday, said the NNPP and its presidential candidate, Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, lacked the structure and capacity to rule Nigeria.
Liman who disclosed this in Jalingo, Taraba State, while addressing his supporters at a press conference, said he defected to the Peoples Democratic Party to help Atiku Abubakar win the February 25 presidential election.
“The NNPP lacks the structure to win elections. I have seen PDP as a vehicle to deliver Nigeria from the numerous challenges facing citizens. The PDP and Atiku have a structure that can win elections.
“Atiku was part of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s government that recorded numerous achievements. For instance, during the PDP administration, insecurity was only in three states, now it’s everywhere. Poverty was not this much, that’s why I am following Atiku.
“Kwankwaso has proven that he can’t address the needs and yearnings of Nigerians. If he cannot handle the internal crisis in the NNPP with only 30 executives, how can he handle Nigeria with over 200 million people?
“Even among the executives, only four of us were active, the remaining members were ghosts and we never saw them, so how can such a party win elections?” he queried.
The former NNPP chieftain said as part of traditions, it was necessary for him to inform his supporters of his defection and his next move.
When asked about when he discovered that the NNPP and Kwankwaso were not the solutions to Nigeria, Liman said Kwankwaso lured them into the NNPP because of their popularity and support base in the region, but his inability to solve internal issues of the party was a clear indication that he was not ready to rule Nigeria.
The Punch
Featured
Black Sunday: 11 Burnt in Ondo Crash, Container Crushes Nine in Lagos
No fewer than 20 people were confirmed dead on Sunday in two road crashes in Ondo and Lagos states.
While 11 people lost their lives at Ore town along the Benin-Sagamu Expressway in the Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, nine died at Ojuelegba, Surulere, Lagos State.
The Ondo crash involved a commercial Marcopolo bus and a truck.
The victims were reportedly burnt beyond recognition.
A driver, who was at the scene of the incident and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the two vehicles collided and later caught fire.
He explained that the crash happened as motorists diverted from one side of the dualised expressway to the other side due to a faulty truck that blocked the road.
He said, “Motorists and commuters were taking one side of the expressway because a truck fell and blocked the other side of the road. For the past three days, vehicles heading towards Benin had been taking one way because the truck blocked their way and there was nobody to clear it off the road. For the past three days, it has been like that.
“The bus was coming from Benin and heading towards Lagos; it dropped some passengers at Ore. The bus then collided with the truck and caught fire around 6am today (Sunday).”
The Ondo Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ezekiel Son’Allah, confirmed the accident, adding that it occurred as a result of speeding on the part of the truck and bus drivers.
He said, “Eleven people were burnt to death in the crash which was caused by road traffic and speed violations.”
In the Lagos accident, nine persons were confirmed dead and one person was rescued alive after a truck conveying a 20-foot container fell on a commercial minibus at Ojuelegba in the Surulere area of the state.
PUNCH Metro learnt that the incident occurred around 12.45pm when the minibus, with number plate KTU921YG, stopped to pick up some passengers.
The passengers were said to have boarded the bus, which was ready to move when the truck, which was also trying to ascend the bridge, lost control, fell on its side and crushed the minibus.
The Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident in a statement.
“After suspending the container load with the aid of the agency’s forklift and cutting off the top of the bus with light rescue equipment, a single adult woman was extricated alive and taken to the trauma centre.
“Final casualty count is nine fatalities comprising four adult males, three adult females, a boy child, and a girl child. One adult female was rescued alive.
“The agency’s heavy-duty Goliath and teams from Onipan and Cappa are on ground. The agency’s ambulance, LASG fire, federal fire, LASTMA, and the Nigeria Police have been working on this situation, which is now concluded.”
The spokesperson for the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, Adebayo Taofiq, said officials of the agency rescued the survivor and handed her over to emergency responders.
The Punch
Featured
Why We Are Committed to Restructuring, Devolution – Atiku
By Eric Elezuo
Frontline presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and former Vice President of Nigeria, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has not hid his preference for devolution of powers and restructuring of the administrative systems of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as he has consistently clamoured for the two apparatuses of governance in his campaign. He has pledged his unequivocal and total commitment to power devolution and restructuring if elected the president in February.
The former vice president, who headed the economic council of the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo administration, has highlighted in various fora, including in his campaigns across the federation that a structured Nigeria with power devolved to component units is the best option for equitable development and the much sought after security.
Atiku, who is referred to as the candidate to beat in the forthcoming 2023 election made clear while addressing a mammoth crowd of PDP supporters at various gatherings of party faithful and supporters including at Pa Ngele Oruta Township Stadium Abakaliki, Ebonyi State.
While noting that the people of the South-East zone, had been clamouring for restructuring to enable them have more powers to deal with their local affairs, the presidential hopeful assured the people that restructuring and devolution of power would be a major policy of his administration even as the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was described as a deceitful alliance and not a political party.
He said he was determined to succeed where they APC government had failed woefully, noting that the party promised to restructure the Nigeria but failed to do so.
Highlighting the reason he was committed to devolution and restructuring, Atiku said: “I am committed to power devolution and restructuring. All the South Eastern states have been yearning and have been propagating for restructuring of this country because they want to have more powers, more resources to deal with their own local affairs. We agree entirely and that is why it is a major policy of our government, if you support us and if you give us the opportunity.
“APC had promised the same. Did they do it? They abandoned the issue of restructuring, they are very deceitful alliance, very deceitful. We are committed and we mean what we say and if you give us the support, we will deliver. They said some people formed a party, it is not a party. It is an alliance and the alliance is collapsing and it has collapsed”.
He promised to empower women and youths to take over power from old politicians if given the mandate to be president of the country.
Also speaking at another location. the PDP candidate, who is the Wazirin Adamawa, promised the Niger Delta people that his administration will devolve powers from the centre and restructure Nigeria if elected.
Atiku, who spoke at the campaign rally of the PDP in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, noted that the people of the region had been clamouring for resource control and the restructuring of the country and that his government, when elected, would accede to their demands.
He reiterated the implementation of his five-point developmental agenda for the nation, which he listed as the unification of the country, tackling insecurity, the economy, ending the strike in universities, and restructuring.
He said, “I promised to tackle insecurity. Here in Bayelsa State, you have faced a number of security challenges. You have lost so many people due to breaches of law and order. I promise I will restore security in this country.
“We proposed to restructure this country. You people in the Niger Delta need more restructuring than any other part of this country. We will give you more resources and more powers to deal with your problems. You don’t have to always start begging the Federal Government.”
In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said Atiku was the only presidential candidate who had pledged to give the Ijaw people, and indeed the Niger Delta, restructuring.
Diri said partly, “Now, the only candidate who has keyed in and who has talked about what the Ijaw people want and what the people of Bayelsa want is Atiku; we have been talking about: resource control, Atiku is the only candidate that has talked about the restructuring of this country. Therefore, Atiku and the PDP are the only candidates and parties for which the Ijaw people will vote.”
Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, called on the people of Bayelsa State to give the party no fewer than 700,000 votes, while the geopolitical zone should deliver at least five million votes for the PDP at the presidential polls.
Atiku believe that with the devolution of powers to component units, every government will localise their administration, and the crisis of bottleneck in policy decision would be a thing of the past. He assured that gone will be days when governors will have to run to Abuja for matters that could easily be handled from the homefront.
“With devolution and restructuring, governance will be simpler, and component units will undertake more and higher levels of administration from their various localities, thereby giving the central enough space to tackle national issues relating to foreign relations among others,” he said.
Atiku sees a PDP government come May 2023 as the answer to the clamour of Nigerians from all strata for good administration and end to skirmishes of uncertainty occasioned by insecurity, economic meltdown among other negatives that have characterised the APC government in the last eight years.
We’ve Intercepted Criminal Gang Selling Redesigned Naira Notes – DSS
Organ Harvesting: Ekweremadu Battles for Freedom, Appears in Court Tuesday
BBTitans: Sandra, Theo Become First Evictees
I’ll Attend Guber Debate, with or without Sanwo-Olu, Says Jandor
NNPP Zonal Secretary Dumps Kwankwaso, Embraces Atiku
Black Sunday: 11 Burnt in Ondo Crash, Container Crushes Nine in Lagos
South Africa: Gunmen Attack Birthday Party, Kill Host, Eight Others
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)