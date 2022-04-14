Excitement Galore as Shalina Healthcare Wraps Up 2021/22 Financial Year

There was excitement, show of gratitude and placement of honours during a Gala Night and Award for Excellence ceremony tagged Celebrating Shalina Stars in Lagos, when one of Nigeria’s leading pharmaceutical company, Shalina Healthcare wrapped up its 2021/22 financial year.

The event which was in different sessions was used by the company to assess the outgone financial year while projecting into the new year, celebrate its members of staff as well as take them through leadership training program session.

Welcoming everyone to the event ,the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Shalina Clifford said the outgone year has been of a tremendous success for the company, and the contributions of the entire staff of the company in this regard can never be overemphasized.

“We have made a lot of successes in the year, and it is a fact that this can never be achievable without the contributions of all of you. I really appreciate your efforts in ensuring that we have the best of business in the year. Your dedication, commitments and loyalty to the company are invaluable. These have made us gone this far.” She said.

Addressing the members of staff at the event, the Vice President/ Head, West Africa, of the company, Arun Raj while appreciating them also encouraged the staffs not to look back in consolidating on the success made, saying “the company will always do its best to provide a good working condition and support every member of staff in every area to bring out the best in them.”

In the same regard, the company’s Head of Consumer Business West Africa, Suresh Karuppiahsamy, promised that no one will regret associating with the company. ” We are a big family here. We are most interested in your happiness, this is part of what we are doing by recognising and honouring some of you and encouraging others to put more efforts.”

Announcing some of the winners of special awards at the event, the Head of Corporate Marketing, Folorunso Alaran highlighted the core values of company which form some of the basis for winning some of the awards. According to him, “the core values of the company with an acronym EPPIC, stand for Entrepreneurship, Persistence, People, Integrity and Customers Obsession.”

In recognition of their outstanding performance in the year under review, a good number of the staffs were awarded with certificates of honours which came with cash award among other benefits in different categories. The categories for the individual awards include, Quarterly Award, Long Service Award, Special Recognition Award, Special Mention Award, Annual Award and Global Award.

In the Annual Award, Gloria Okolie and Olutayo Olutade won the Best Consumer Delegates while Chindima H. Mbakagu and Gabriel Joseph won Best Pharma Delegates award, and Ruth Dinwabor, Israel Akinola won Medical Delegates Awards respectfully. In the other annual awards, David Nwadike and Adekunle Abass Yussuf won Best Regional Manager (Trade) and Best Regional Manager (Insti) respectfully.

In the over 50 awards won at the event both on the individual and team basis, one of the most prestigious awards was the Global Award where the winners would enjoy an all-expenses paid trip to Dubai, UAE to compete at the international level with other staffs of the company from all over the world. In this regard, Chindima H. Mbakagu and Chiuba Nwosu emerged the winners of Pharma Delegate and Consumer Delegate Awards respectfully.

Meanwhile, in their earlier individual remarks, some of the members of staff of the company who were elevated in the year praised the company and promised to do more. Francis Ude, Regional Manager (East) said; ” Thank you for the promotion! I am excited and look forward to adding more value to my team in my new position.”

Also, Donald Oluwatosin, Regional Manager CVD(East) said; ” I feel privileged to be a Shaliknight, a workplace that exudes love, radiates passion and encourages human development . Shalina is one of the best workplaces and I look forward to give my best in the new role.”

In his own remark, the Regional Manager, Mass Speciality Lagos, Ololade Okanlawon, said that “the work ethics and leadership in Shalina Healthcare has been an inspiring example, I look forward to continued success.”