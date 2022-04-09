Featured
Search for Consensus Presidential Candidate in PDP Falters, Atiku Insists on Primary Election
By ThisDay
The quest by some presidential aspirants of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for a consensus flagbearer for the party ahead of their Presidential primaries is looking more like a fruitless mission, with former vice president Atiku Abubakar and two others (Dele Momodu and Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa) insisting that all aspirants must face the party’s delegates in “democratic primary election.
”The four aspirants in the forefront of the campaign for consensus – former President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State; Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and the former Managing Director of FSB International Bank, Mohammed Hayatudeen – have been crisscrossing the country in the last few weeks, promoting the consensus flagbearer idea. Only last Wednesday, the pro-consensus aspirants led by Saraki met with Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, where the issue of consensus flagbearer topped the agenda and strategies for actualising the mission mapped out.
Wike, while speaking after the meeting, said their interest was to ensure the consolidation of unity in the party.He said they were developing a formidable strategy that would enable the PDP coast to victory in the 2023 presidential election. Atiku was, however, absent from the meeting. The pro-consensus presidential aspirants had earlier met with Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State on the issue.
A source close to the former vice president told THISDAY last night that Atiku would never be part of any consensus arrangement for the presidential ticket of the PDP. The source said some of the pro-consensus presidential aspirants, led by Saraki, met with Atiku in his house in Abuja last week and that the former vice president told them bluntly that what they were pushing for was undemocratic, can’t work and that he would never be part of it.
Atiku was said to have advised that all aspirants should go and face the party’s delegates at the National Convention. Another source close to the former vice president told THISDAY: “The push for consensus is by people aiming to shut out a particular aspirant. Are they saying the 13 aspirants that took forms would sit down and pick one of them as the consensus flagbearer? Does this make sense? Who will step down for who? The aspirants should be meeting and selling their ideas to delegates; not meeting over consensus candidate. That is the position of Atiku.
”Newspaper publisher and another presidential aspirant, Dele Momodu told THISDAY last night that the move for consensus PDP flagbearer was dead on arrival.Momodu stated: “I see a very dangerous kind of desperation in our career politicians in Nigeria as our country prepares for the 2023 Presidential election. It is unfortunate that some of our leaders are toying with the hard-fought democracy most of them were never part of.
“At a time our country is at its worst state in decades, career politicians are only interested in hijacking power for themselves and are totally disinterested in engaging the electorates on how they plan to rescue our country and its long-suffering people from the brink of total collapse.
“The concept of consensus as practised in Nigeria is anathema to democracy because it is based on everything that democracy is not. It denies merit, enshrines illegality and enthrones mediocrity. Moreover, it embraces corruption, bullying and other unseen ills and threats.
How are the proponents of consensus different from President Muhammadu Buhari who has virtually taken over the control of APC as the Alpha & Omega? “How will they enforce their consensus on someone like me when I have bought my nomination form and I’m ready to contest all the way? They should please conserve and preserve their energies and let the people make their choices in a free and fair contest. That is the essence of democracy.
We need to save hapless Nigerians from this unnecessary distraction.”Another PDP Presidential aspirant, Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa questioned the principles that would govern the choice of a consensus presidential candidate being promoted.
He said: “When I see Bukola Saraki moving round the country canvassing for a PDP consensus Presidential candidate, he reminds me of his father many years ago, moving round the country saying it was the turn of the North to present a Presidential candidate.“However, what are the principles governing the choice of a consensus Presidential candidate? It is worth consideration when consensus is anchored on the principle of equity, justice and fair play, not the brow beaten saga, which APC was compelled to submit to by Mr. President recently.
Consensus should not approximate to an arm twisting scenario or drama.“Why is the talk of consensus at this time when the clamour for a Nigerian President of Southeast extraction has gained critical mass at the national level? Someone brought the idea of this consensus to my attention, to buy into it. When 10 people are contesting or vying for a position, you don’t exclude nine to the advantage of one person. Consensus must be a collective decision of all those involved in this game. Period.”
Featured
Criminal Conviction: PDP Initiates Court Process to Disqualify Tinubu
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has commenced court proceedings to disqualify the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over trafficking in narcotics.
However, APC PCC immediately countered the PDP, saying the party did not only lack originality but was also a copycat.
But PDP’s move is a counter to the APC which on January 20, approached the courts to disqualify Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the PDP from the presidential poll over what it termed as #Atiku-Gate and Special Purpose Vehicle, SPV, saga.
Yesterday, the PDP insisted that the conviction of Tinubu for a criminal offence by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States of America rendered him ineligible to contest any election.
The spokesman of the Campaign, Kola Ologbondiyan, said this at a media briefing in Abuja on Monday.
Ologbondiyan said the decision of a court in Chicago, which led to Tinubu forfeiting $460,000 in funds believed to be proceeds of crime, specifically, the sale and distribution of narcotics renders his nomination null and void.
He said: “Nigerians are not unaware of the criminal matter concerning the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in respect of his criminal conviction and sentencing by a court of competent jurisdiction in the United States over a criminal case of trafficking in narcotics for which Tinubu forfeited the sum of $460,000 to the state.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the United States court in sentencing Asiwaju Tinubu ordered ‘that the funds in the amount of $460,000 in account 263226700 held by First Heritage Bank in the name of Bola Tinubu represent proceeds of narcotics trafficking or were involved in financial transactions in violation of 18 U.S.C. S1956 and 1957 and therefore these funds are forfeited to the United States pursuant to 21 U.S.C. S881(a)(6) and 18 U.S.C S981.’
“From the declaration of the court and the sentencing, it is clear that Asiwaju Tinubu was summarily convicted by the court, he took no step to challenge the judgment but acceded to the forfeiture of the $460,000 found to be the proceeds of narcotics trafficking.”
The PDP campaign Spokesman noted that it is an established fact that trafficking in narcotics is an international crime which all nations are obligated by international conventions and statutes to arrest, prosecute and implement any court judgment imposed on offenders anywhere in the world, as well as the consequential effects of such judgments.
Vanguard
Featured
How ‘NEPA’ Prevented Buhari, Tinubu from Addressing APC Rally in Bauchi
The presidential campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Bauchi State was brought to an abrupt end by power outage on Monday.
The rally was going on at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, when the power supply ceased and the sound system went off and could not be restored.
The event commenced at 11.50am, according to The Punch report.
However, there was an outage when the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Atiku Bagudu, was making his speech at 12.20pm.
Shortly after, the electricity supply was restored and Bagudu came back to conclude his remarks.
But at exactly 1.10pm, the power supply again went off shortly after the APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, mounted the podium and began addressing the party supporters.
On the podium with the national chairman were the APC standard bearer, Bola Tinubu; his running mate, Kashim Shettima and his wife Nana, while Buhari, who was sitting at the VIP (Very important persons’) section of the stadium, waited for electricity to be restored.
While Adamu, Tinubu, Shettima and others were on the podium, the power was restored again before it went off for the third time and all efforts to resolve it failed.
Also, the party’s standard bearer could not address the mammoth crowd at the rally, following the departure of the President.
Featured
Flights at Lagos Airport Grounded As Aviation Workers Embark on Strike
International flights at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport on Monday morning were grounded as workers of the Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc embarked on strike.
According to NAHCO, the strike is due to salary increment.
An affected passenger and aviation expert, Alex Nuba, said that NAHCO staff in the early hours of Monday walked out of the international airport, saying they were on strike and would not handle any passenger.
“Even the Qatar flight I’m traveling with this morning landed and has returned to Doha as there’s no one to handle them,” Nwuba said.
He said passengers are frustrated as they have been kept outside to avoid a crisis and no information, announcements or emails was sent to passengers.
NAHCO handles check-in, boarding and ramp services for several international airlines including Air France/KLM, Qatar, Ethiopian Airlines, Delta Airlines, Virgin Atlantic, Turkish Air.
Travellers say if the situation is not addressed, more flights would be grounded.
The Punch
