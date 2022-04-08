Bandits Attack Niger Community, Kill Three, Abduct Many

Bandits, on Thursday night, killed three persons and abducted a yet-to-be-identified number of residents, including a community leader, in Niger State.

The bandits were said to have invaded Daza community in Munya Local Government Area and Rumache Madalla in Bassa/Kukoki Ward, Shiroro LGA, where they shot sporadically, leading to residents fleeing for their lives.

A source, Sani Kokki, stated that the terrorists invaded their community in large numbers and were heavily armed with assorted sophisticated weapons.

Kokki said that three people were killed during the attack while a yet to be identified number of people were abducted.

“During the deadly encounter, about three people were gruesomely killed by multiple gunshots while scores of others were abducted and taken to unknown destination,” he said.

He said that some residents sustained varying degrees of gunshot wounds adding that they had been taken to hospital for treatment.

“Those who sustained multiple gunshots injuries are currently on admission at various medical facilities within relatively secured areas of the local government, and are responding to treatment,” he said.

He further stated that the bandits also looted shops during the attack.

“During the attack, shops were vandalized, houses burgled, food items, money and many other valuables were carted away by terrorists,” he said.

As at the time of filing this report, the Commissioner for Local Government, Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, did not pick calls.

The Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, said that the Commissioner was in a better position to respond to the issue.