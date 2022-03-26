APC Convention: Pro-Akpabio Banners Flood Eagle Square

As delegates of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) gather in Abuja for its convention, one thing that has generated discussions at the Eagle Square venue even more than the Concensus list is the deluge of ” Godswill Akpabio For President” banners around the venue.

Though there are banners of other aspirants, the Pro-Akpabio groups especially the Godswill Akpabio Uncommon Transformational Support Organisation ( GAUTSO) are very conspicuous and strategically located too.

The members of the group were also spotted in their special Teeshirts at the convention ground waving flags and insisting that they would like the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to enter the presidential race.

According to National Coordinator of GAUTSO, Dr. Ben Ogugua O., the group believes that Senator Akpabio on account 9f his track record in Akwa-Ibom state is what Nigeria needs at this moment.” A man who is firm, a performer and a unifier”

He noted that apart from enhancing the educational sector, he was also big in infrastructural development, health sector and sports.