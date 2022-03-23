Featured
Akwa Ibom 2023: Umo Eno Campaign Team Reacts To False Stories
The Media Team of Pastor Umo, the leading Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State has reacted to a series of stories making the rounds on his person and his campaign, describing them as fake news, lies and outright falsehood.
In a statement made available to us this evening, the Media Team revealed that the sterling track record of the seasoned businessman and philanthropist was making his opponents jittery and in their desperation they have started concocting fake stories to disparage him.
The statement titled : No Amount Of Falsehood Will Derail God’s Own Project read as follows:
“Our attention has been drawn to a barrage of complete falsehood and innuendo-filled reports attacking the person of leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno and his campaign organisation.
“It is obvious that these concocted stories are clear attempts by sinking and desperate opponents to discredit a noble man who has been working hard in the past few months, visiting critical stakeholders across the state to consult them and share his vision ahead of the gubernatorial election.
“For the avoidance of doubt, the story that Pastor Umo Eno and Amb. Assam Assam, SAN visited a certain Prophet and offered him hefty cash and a Sports Utility Vehicle for a favourable prophesy is complete falsehood crafted by an evil mind. Indeed, it is a figment of the writer’s imagination and a big lie from the pit of hell.
“The incident never happened and will never happen because such an act is at variance with the character and personal convictions of Pastor Umo Eno. This is cheap propaganda taken too far and we urge the purveyors of this fake news to cease and desist.
“The Pastor Umo Eno; we know, will not be distracted by wicked rumours such as this, and is supremely focused on working hard alongside other like-minded organisations to win the party’s ticket, and by the grace of God, also clinch victory at the gubernatorial poll.
“We are convinced that Pastor Eno is way ahead of the rest in terms of past performances in the private sector and short stint in the public sector, and has the can-do spirit required for the tough job of Governor.
“His expertise and experience to take our state to great heights are also making many opponents jittery and we have no apologies for this sterling track record.
“We are committed to an issue-based, peaceful campaign, based on our philosophy that all power belongs to God and He only can decide who to hand it to.
“We abhor this sort of amateurish and desperate measures in any shape or form.
“Pastor Umo Eno throughout his consultation and endorsement events has been very civil, emphasizing his commitment to connecting the dots from the past to the present, furthering peace and prosperity while seeking to create job opportunities for our youths, supporting SMEs and enhancing rural development.
“He will not be distracted by cheap blackmail and outright falsehood aimed at disparaging his hard-earned reputation and character.
“TeamUmoEno is a group of like-minded men and women who believe in the gubernatorial aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno”
Cross River APC Chieftain Defects to PDP
A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Cross River State, Chief Helen Effiom, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party.
According to her, maltreatment of foundational members of the party by the present leadership of the party made her defect.
“I was a foundational and legacy member of the APC right from 2014. We joined others to build APC across the 18 local government areas of the state steadfastly and with dedication with our small resources.
“There is no joy in the APC; people at the grassroots are not smiling, the legacy members are not happy, those of us that built the APC are nowhere.
“We are not appreciated, recognised, they want to retire us. We have been deceived and short-changed and there is no truth in anything that has to do with the APC.
“So, I am here to let the world and Nigeria know that I am not a member of APC anymore, I resigned yesterday and I am now a member of PDP in Ward Nine and I am happy to be a member of a new political party,” she said.
The Punch
Dele Momodu Bags Global Merit Award on Media and Talent Promotion
By Eric Elezuo
Talent, they say is not enough. Nigeria is the home of different talents, and over the years, people with diverse talents have emerged in different sectors of the economy. The entertainment industry has become a trailblazer in the manifestations of talents in over two decades in the country.
At the Silec In Chicago Citizenship Diplomacy Leadership Exchange Program, a Partnership between WorldChicago and Silec Initiatives, to implement a five year Leadership and capacity building Programme for Nigerians in United States, Dele Momodu was among the first to receive this Prestigious award.
While delivering his message at the University of Chicago Illinois USA, Irakpo said that the Momodu he knows is a talent promoter who has been in the forefront of talent discovery for a long time. He noted that the celebrated journalist has given so many artistes and content creators the platform to showcase their God-given potential, adding that this event will occur yearly where distinguished Nigerians who has touched lives will be recognized and appreciated.
“Of a truth, one can’t talk about the entertainment industry in Nigeria without referencing Aare Dele Momodu. As a statesman, politician, journalist and Pan-African, he’s been in the picture for over four decades, especially in the media, where he has used his Ovation International Magazine to impact the lives of Nigerians both home and abroad. It has been a privilege to have know this humble and charismatic leader since 2010.
When our pacts crossed over a decade ago, it has been from one success story to another. As a politician, he has contributed meaningfully to the advancement and sustenance of our nascent democracy. Indeed, he has been a worthy recipients of many awards both home and abroad. It’s an honour to award him this Global Merit Award to appreciate him for his ingenious role in promoting talents in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and at the Global Space,” Irakpo said.
Speaking at the event, Peggy Parfenoff, the President of WorldChicago, said that this Partnership is to help promote Nigeria Culture and connect Silec Initiatives with U.S counterparts while lauding the passion of Sunny Irakpo. She also promised that the programme will run for five years with the full backing of WorldChicago.
Other awardees at the event include the Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) like Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and chairman, Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu.
This is celebrating the dexterity of Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu for promoting Nigeria.
Akwa Ibom 2023: ” I Was Not Convicted Or Declared Wanted”-Pastor Umo Eno Insists
By Ruth Akpan
The Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has stated that he had not been declared wanted or convicted by any court in Nigeria.
Reacting to a social media story about his purported conviction at a campaign rally in Ika LGA today, the seasoned businessman said he never received any court summons and it was impossible to have been declared wanted since December 23, 2022 by an Abuja Magistrate Court and he would been everywhere campaigning.
He revealed that the alleged conviction and bench warrant was a fabrication concorted by his opponents to frustrate his gubernatorial ambition which has gained traction across the state.
Pastor Eno said that rather than deter him, these kinds of action will further propel him to intensify his campaign and engage the people.
According to him, instead of the opposition in the state to sell their programmes and vision to the people like he has been doing, they are busy looking for short cuts to victory and instigating violence.
He noted that he was not like one of his opponents who has been convicted for 7 years for an offence of corruption instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in 2014 and no.one should associate his name with any wrong-doing.
Pastor Eno who had earlier visited the Paramount Ruler of Ika LGA,HRM Edidem Okosi Joseph Ekot III affirmed that Akwa Ibom people will overwhelmingly vote for him and all other PDP candidates, noting that the people will not allow a criminal or convict run their state as governor.
Also speaking about the viral story at the rally, his lawyer, Uwem Nwoko, SAN insisted that if there was such a case or warrant, he would know about it.
He stated that Umo Eno has unimpeachable character and this story should be dismissed by all right-thinking and serious- minded Nigerians.
Speaking about his plans for Ika LGA, Pastor Eno said he has already conducted an independent needs assessment of the area.
He affirmed that when voted into office, he will build an oil palm factory in the LGA and support the people to take advantage of the full agricultural value chain.
Furthermore, he revealed that his focus will be rural development. Therefore, he will encourage rural farmers, build primary healthcare facilities, revamp educational institutions, ramp up rural electrification and roads.
At the energetic event, Pastor Umo Eno promised that Akwa Ibom will witness its golden years with him at the helm of affairs. He encouraged all present who have registered to go and collect their PVC.
The event was attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, PDP chieftains, traditional rulers and thousands of supporters.
