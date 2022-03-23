Akwa Ibom 2023: Umo Eno Campaign Team Reacts To False Stories

The Media Team of Pastor Umo, the leading Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Gubernatorial aspirant in Akwa Ibom State has reacted to a series of stories making the rounds on his person and his campaign, describing them as fake news, lies and outright falsehood.

In a statement made available to us this evening, the Media Team revealed that the sterling track record of the seasoned businessman and philanthropist was making his opponents jittery and in their desperation they have started concocting fake stories to disparage him.

The statement titled : No Amount Of Falsehood Will Derail God’s Own Project read as follows:

“Our attention has been drawn to a barrage of complete falsehood and innuendo-filled reports attacking the person of leading Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno and his campaign organisation.

“It is obvious that these concocted stories are clear attempts by sinking and desperate opponents to discredit a noble man who has been working hard in the past few months, visiting critical stakeholders across the state to consult them and share his vision ahead of the gubernatorial election.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the story that Pastor Umo Eno and Amb. Assam Assam, SAN visited a certain Prophet and offered him hefty cash and a Sports Utility Vehicle for a favourable prophesy is complete falsehood crafted by an evil mind. Indeed, it is a figment of the writer’s imagination and a big lie from the pit of hell.

“The incident never happened and will never happen because such an act is at variance with the character and personal convictions of Pastor Umo Eno. This is cheap propaganda taken too far and we urge the purveyors of this fake news to cease and desist.

“The Pastor Umo Eno; we know, will not be distracted by wicked rumours such as this, and is supremely focused on working hard alongside other like-minded organisations to win the party’s ticket, and by the grace of God, also clinch victory at the gubernatorial poll.

“We are convinced that Pastor Eno is way ahead of the rest in terms of past performances in the private sector and short stint in the public sector, and has the can-do spirit required for the tough job of Governor.

“His expertise and experience to take our state to great heights are also making many opponents jittery and we have no apologies for this sterling track record.

“We are committed to an issue-based, peaceful campaign, based on our philosophy that all power belongs to God and He only can decide who to hand it to.

“We abhor this sort of amateurish and desperate measures in any shape or form.

“Pastor Umo Eno throughout his consultation and endorsement events has been very civil, emphasizing his commitment to connecting the dots from the past to the present, furthering peace and prosperity while seeking to create job opportunities for our youths, supporting SMEs and enhancing rural development.

“He will not be distracted by cheap blackmail and outright falsehood aimed at disparaging his hard-earned reputation and character.

“TeamUmoEno is a group of like-minded men and women who believe in the gubernatorial aspiration of Pastor Umo Eno”