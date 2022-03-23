Featured
Kaduna Govt Confirms 34 Killed, 200 Houses Burnt in Sunday Night Attack, Retains Curfew
The Kaduna State Government says no fewer than 34 persons, including two military personnel, were killed in the Sunday night attack on Agban Kagoro in Kaura Local Government Area of the state by bandits.
The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, who made the confirmation on Tuesday, said four locations of Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within the Kagoro Chiefdom were attacked on Sunday night.
The commissioner said over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt during the attack while three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandalised.
He added that seven persons sustained injuries during the attacks and are currently receiving medical attention in an undisclosed hospital.
According to him, the 24-hour-curfew slammed on Jema’a and Kaura Local Government Areas in the wake of the attack is still in force, adding that the curfew is meant to check further breakdown of law and order in the affected areas.
The commissioner quoted the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, as condemning the attack just as he condoled the families of the victims as well as the military authorities over the death of the two personnel.
Aruwan identified those killed during the attacks to include Angelina Aboi, Godiya Iliya, Peace Iliya, Stephen Emmanuel, Patrick Pius, Gwamna Ishaya, Philip Joseph, Godwin Latong, Aba Chawai and Nancy Luka.
Others, he said, are Sophia Luka, Hosea James, Daniel Sofa, Geoffrey Ado, Bala James, Henry Dauda, Augustine Iliya, Irmiya Michael.
They also include Murna Luka, Monday Buki, Reuben Kumai, Zilien Gudak, Anita Kawai, Rifkatu Kawai, Titi Bawa, Jacob Yayock, Samuel Ufui, Silas Bulus, Victor Ayuka, Jummai Yunana, Sunday Tachio and Hope Luka.
The commissioner said, “Security agencies have reported to the Kaduna State Government that after search operations and detailed checks, 34 people have been confirmed dead following Sunday’s attack in Kaura Local Government Area.
“According to the report, four locations were attacked by unidentified assailants: Tsonje, Agban, Katanga and Kadarko, all within Kagoro Chiefdom of Kaura LGA.
“Two military personnel were among the 34 killed, with local residents making up 32 casualties.
“One Mrs Abigail Joshua from Adan community is currently missing.
“Furthermore, over 200 houses and 32 shops were burnt in the attack. Three vehicles and 17 motorcycles were vandaliSed.”
He added, “Condemning the attack in the strongest terms, Governor Nasir El-Rufa’i expressed his grief at the feedback, and sent condolences to the families of the locals killed. He prayed for the repose of their souls as he wished the injured a quick recovery.
“The governor also condoled the Military High Command, and the families of the military personnel who paid the ultimate price in the line of duty during this attack. The governor offered prayers for the repose of their souls.
“Going further, the governor appealed to citizens to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies as efforts were sustained to stabilize the area.
“The Kaduna State Government enjoins all residents to carefully observe the 24-hour curfew in force in the area. The curfew was declared on the advice of security agencies to prevent the escalation of violence.
“Security reports revealed that criminals took advantage of the chaos to wreak havoc of their own. A bus was attacked by a mob in Agban, and the conductor was killed. Similarly, some places of worship were torched as tension rose in Kafanchan.
“The curfew is therefore essential to urgently stem the tide of violence.
“Government is working ceaselessly with security forces to restore normalcy to the area. Deep consultations with stakeholders are also ongoing.”
Dele Momodu Bags Global Merit Award on Media and Talent Promotion
By Eric Elezuo
Talent, they say is not enough. Nigeria is the home of different talents, and over the years, people with diverse talents have emerged in different sectors of the economy. The entertainment industry has become a trailblazer in the manifestations of talents in over two decades in the country.
At the Silec In Chicago Citizenship Diplomacy Leadership Exchange Program, a Partnership between WorldChicago and Silec Initiatives, to implement a five year Leadership and capacity building Programme for Nigerians in United States, Dele Momodu was among the first to receive this Prestigious award.
While delivering his message at the University of Chicago Illinois USA, Irakpo said that the Momodu he knows is a talent promoter who has been in the forefront of talent discovery for a long time. He noted that the celebrated journalist has given so many artistes and content creators the platform to showcase their God-given potential, adding that this event will occur yearly where distinguished Nigerians who has touched lives will be recognized and appreciated.
“Of a truth, one can’t talk about the entertainment industry in Nigeria without referencing Aare Dele Momodu. As a statesman, politician, journalist and Pan-African, he’s been in the picture for over four decades, especially in the media, where he has used his Ovation International Magazine to impact the lives of Nigerians both home and abroad. It has been a privilege to have know this humble and charismatic leader since 2010.
When our pacts crossed over a decade ago, it has been from one success story to another. As a politician, he has contributed meaningfully to the advancement and sustenance of our nascent democracy. Indeed, he has been a worthy recipients of many awards both home and abroad. It’s an honour to award him this Global Merit Award to appreciate him for his ingenious role in promoting talents in the entertainment industry in Nigeria and at the Global Space,” Irakpo said.
Speaking at the event, Peggy Parfenoff, the President of WorldChicago, said that this Partnership is to help promote Nigeria Culture and connect Silec Initiatives with U.S counterparts while lauding the passion of Sunny Irakpo. She also promised that the programme will run for five years with the full backing of WorldChicago.
Other awardees at the event include the Director General of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) like Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (Retd), Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa, and chairman, Heirs Holdings Tony Elumelu.
This is celebrating the dexterity of Chief (Dr.) Dele Momodu for promoting Nigeria.
Akwa Ibom 2023: ” I Was Not Convicted Or Declared Wanted”-Pastor Umo Eno Insists
By Ruth Akpan
The Peoples Democratic Party, ( PDP) gubernatorial candidate in Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno has stated that he had not been declared wanted or convicted by any court in Nigeria.
Reacting to a social media story about his purported conviction at a campaign rally in Ika LGA today, the seasoned businessman said he never received any court summons and it was impossible to have been declared wanted since December 23, 2022 by an Abuja Magistrate Court and he would been everywhere campaigning.
He revealed that the alleged conviction and bench warrant was a fabrication concorted by his opponents to frustrate his gubernatorial ambition which has gained traction across the state.
Pastor Eno said that rather than deter him, these kinds of action will further propel him to intensify his campaign and engage the people.
According to him, instead of the opposition in the state to sell their programmes and vision to the people like he has been doing, they are busy looking for short cuts to victory and instigating violence.
He noted that he was not like one of his opponents who has been convicted for 7 years for an offence of corruption instituted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC) in 2014 and no.one should associate his name with any wrong-doing.
Pastor Eno who had earlier visited the Paramount Ruler of Ika LGA,HRM Edidem Okosi Joseph Ekot III affirmed that Akwa Ibom people will overwhelmingly vote for him and all other PDP candidates, noting that the people will not allow a criminal or convict run their state as governor.
Also speaking about the viral story at the rally, his lawyer, Uwem Nwoko, SAN insisted that if there was such a case or warrant, he would know about it.
He stated that Umo Eno has unimpeachable character and this story should be dismissed by all right-thinking and serious- minded Nigerians.
Speaking about his plans for Ika LGA, Pastor Eno said he has already conducted an independent needs assessment of the area.
He affirmed that when voted into office, he will build an oil palm factory in the LGA and support the people to take advantage of the full agricultural value chain.
Furthermore, he revealed that his focus will be rural development. Therefore, he will encourage rural farmers, build primary healthcare facilities, revamp educational institutions, ramp up rural electrification and roads.
At the energetic event, Pastor Umo Eno promised that Akwa Ibom will witness its golden years with him at the helm of affairs. He encouraged all present who have registered to go and collect their PVC.
The event was attended by Akwa Ibom State Governor, Mr Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by his Deputy Governor, Mr Moses Ekpo, PDP chieftains, traditional rulers and thousands of supporters.
Tinubu Slams Obasanjo for Endorsing Obi, Says Former Leader Cannot Show the Way
The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, on Thursday, slammed former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent endorsement of the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi.
According to him, Obasanjo who he claimed does not know the way cannot show others the way.
Tinubu spoke during the party’s presidential campaign rally at the University of Benin Sports Complex in Benin City.
Recalling what Obasanjo did to his administration as the Lagos State Governor, the former governor said, “Obasanjo seized our salaries, local government monies. Do you call that person a good or a wicked man?
“So, if he says he endorsed somebody, is it not poison that he is giving to you?
“One who doesn’t know the way cannot show the way. He is endorsing Obi but he doesn’t know the road.”
Tinubu appealed to Nigerians to vote for him, assuring them that he will bring prosperity, create jobs and secure Nigerians when elected.
He said he was familiar with the route considering his records as governor of Lagos.
He said, “I know how to perform. I did it in Lagos and I will do it in Nigeria. I will bring an economic hub to Edo State, give skills to the boys, start credit lending, empower small-scale industries so that they can be able to be on their own and get rid of estimated billing.
“We will turn this state into an energy state. We will turn the so-called yahoo boys into experts in the manufacturing and creation of chips. We will bring long-term reforms.
“We can break the shackles of poverty, ignorance and homelessness. We will do it together. We have the knowledge and the brain. Trust me, I am an expert in finding the way where there is no way. I found a way to tame the Atlantic Ocean and turned it into a money-making machine. I found a way to stop the killing drainages to channelisation and prosperity. I have done many things. I have the power of thinking and doing.
“If you want prosperity, elect me. If you want skills to become rich, elect me. If you want security, elect me. If you say I should retire, you will retire knowledge, diamond and gold.”
In his remarks, a former National Chairman of APC, Adams Oshiomhole, solicited votes from Edo residents, saying that the former Lagos State governor has good track record and was instrumental in the fight against a single-party system.
