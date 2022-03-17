Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has promised to gift twenty lucky Nigerians with the sum of N20 million.
Country Hard: Davido to Gift N1m Each to 20 Nigerians
The billionaire heir made this known while reacting to the high cost of living trend on social media.
“Country hard right now sha … let’s give 20 m to 20 pple on Friday…send in your business ideas or start-up ideas… more details shortly #Wrblo,” he tweeted.
Davido’s planned giveaway is coming months after he performed something similar charity.
It would be recalled that Davido raised N200 million over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media during his birthday in 2021.
He went on to donate the entire proceeds to 292 orphanages across the country.
A committee was set up that managed the even distribution of the funds.
While revealing the names of the beneficiaries, the music star thanked the committee for their excellent work.
“Since its inauguration, the members of the committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of the documented and verified orphanages,” part of the statement read.
The music star and father of three said his goal is to raise funds every year as part of activities to mark his birthday.
He prayed that his colleagues and friends would continue to support his benevolent act.
I Appreciate Your Apology, Alexx Ekubo Replies Ex-Fiancée
Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo, has finally responded to the public apology by his former fiancée, Fancy Acholonu, over the breakup of their engagement.
Acholonu who got engaged to Ekubo in May 2021, suddenly called off their already-scheduled wedding in August of the same year.
However, the model made a U-turn on Thursday, December 29, 2022, to tender a public apology to her estranged lover, as she begged for a reconciliation.
In a post shared on her Instagram page, Acholonu apologised for the hurt she caused her ex-fiancé and his family by publicly announcing their break up
She further affirmed that her heart still belonged to the actor as losing him “felt like grief.”
Responding to the apology, Ekubo took to the comment section to appreciate Acholonu for the apology as he also called on God’s blessings.
The actor wrote, “I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all.”
In her break-up announcement in August 2021, Acholonu had written on her Instagram page, “Hey guys, I am writing to inform you all officially that I have ended my relationship and I have called off the wedding with Alex Ekubo.
Stating that she was aware that the news would come as a shock to many, the model maintained that she had made the best decision for herself “because it is important that everyone finds their happiness and live in their truth.”
But with her U-turn apology, the model had decided to give their relationship another chance.
Following Ekubo’s reaction to the apology, however, fans had hailed the actor for his move, while others begged him to accept her back.
Rema Tops 2022 ‘Most Viewed Music Videos’ List
Afrobeats star, Rema, has earned the no. 1 spot on the 2022 Most Viewed Nigerian Music Videos on YouTube with his hit single, ‘Calm Down’.
The list was compiled by renowned data intelligence and digital eco-system firm, Dataleum, and released on Friday.
The list, which analysed views from official music videos released in 2022 on YouTube, revealed that Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ video nearly got 300 million views.
Following closely was ‘Last Last’ by Burna Boy which garnered over 140 million views, and Kizz Daniel’s ‘Buga’ with 107 million views.
A Burna Boy collaboration with Ed Sheeran, ‘For My Hand’, came fourth with 70 million views while Pheelz ‘Finesse’ featuring BNXN got 61 million.
Ayra Starr, who featured as the only female on the list came sixth with ‘Rush’, which garnered 53.1 million views on YouTube.
Other videos on the list include No Wahala remix(1da Banton ft Kizz Daniel, Tiwa Savage) with 53 million; Bandana (Fireboy ft Asake), 44 million; Overloading(Mavin All Stars), 44 million; and Sungba remix (Asake ft Burna Boy), 35 million.”
See analysis below:
Obama Lists Burna Boy, Rema, Ayra Starr Among 2022 Favourite Music
Nigerian superstar singers Burna Boy, Ayra Starr and Rema made it to the 2022 favourite music list of former US President, Barack Obama.
Obama’s list hits some of the biggest releases of the year in wisely disparate genres, including Burna Boy’s ‘Last Last’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’ and Rema’s ‘Calm Down’.
The former US president known for his flair in releasing his favourite things in different activities took to his verified social media to share his list of favourite tracks which includes 25 songs from different artistes across the world.
“I always enjoy sharing my end-of-year music playlist with all of you — and this year we heard a lot of great songs.
“Here are some of my favourites,” he wrote.
See the list below:
