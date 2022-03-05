I’m Happy You Are Offering Yourself to Serve This Nation, Sen Ekweremadu Tells Dele Momodu

By Eric Elezuo

A former Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ike Ekweremadu, has expressed his happiness over the aspiration of Aare Dele Momodu, to contest the 2023 presidential election, saying he is pleased that somebody like him is offering himself to serve and deliver the country.

Ekweremadu was speaking when he received the presidential hopeful in his home at Independent Layout, Enugu, Enugu State.

In his address, Momodu eulogized Ekweremadu on how he handled his role as deputy president of Senate, as well as the support he gave his principal, Dr. Olusola Saraki.

Presenting his mission with a deep rooted proverb, Momodu stated that he was interested in contesting the presidency on the platform of the PDP.

He informed that though he had never been in power, he had always remained in politics. He used the Chief Moshood Abiola example to illustrate how ready and prepared he is after 12 years of his first attempt. He also said it would have been 30 years after Abiola died, and that everything is happening out of divine orchestration.

“Nigeria deserves better, but a lot of people are pulling us down. But I am presenting myself to put a stop to all the wrongs Nigerians are going through,” he said

He added that he has what it takes to beat all the juggernauts in the party, stressing that “I am playing a different style, a style I know best.”

He frowned that everywhere and everyone in the country is in pains and sorrowful, noting that “We can’t continue to do the same thing the same way, and expect to get a different result”.

Momodu thereafter made a presentation of his books to the former Deputy Senate President, saying that books contains the challenges the country is facing, and their solutions.

“I write and profer solutions, and remain the only aspirant who is speaking intellectually,” Momodu said.

In his response, Ekweremadu appreciated Momodu for honouring him with the visit, saying that he felt important having him in house.

“Dele Momodu is a household name in Nigeria for the right reasons, and we read his write ups. I’m happy people like you are offering themselves for service. Nigerians will have the opportunity to choose between good and evil. I hope God gives you the opportunity to deliver the country,” the senator declared.

He confidently told Momodu to call upon whenever he needs his assistance in his presidential pursuit.

“I am available if for any reason you would need my assistance,” he concluded.