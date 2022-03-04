Opinion
The Oracle: The Roles of the Church in Modern Nigerian COVID-19 Era: Security and Other Challenges (Pt. 1)
By Mike Ozekhome
INTRODUCTION
Covid-19 has had huge and debilitating impact on every aspect of the global economy. In Nigeria, the impact of Covid-19 has been devastating across all sectors of the society. The Covid-19 pandemic and its attendant consequences have compounded to the despicable situation of the current Nigeria. Unemployment, poverty, inflation, banditry, stealing, marauding, kidnapping, killing, insecurity etc., have become the new normal and the government only involves itself when a Politically Exposed Person (PEP) or a large number of people are affected. In many instances, the government keeps mute even where both circumstances above occur. While the Federal government, like an Agama lizard that fell from the roof, is applauding itself for the job done so far, the reality is that the fabric that holds the nation is being torn apart. Therefore, there is a need for all tiers of governments, organisations and individuals to work towards eradicating the dreadful pandemic from Nigeria. The religious world, which includes churches, is not spared from this duty and role. In fact, it occupies a key role in the fight to curbing the Covid-19 pandemic in Nigeria.
THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC
COVID-19 is an infectious disease caused by a newly discovered corona virus. The first known case was identified in Wuhan, China, in December 2019. The disease has since spread worldwide, leading to an ongoing pandemic. The first confirmed case of Covid-19 in Nigeria was announced on the 27th day of February, 2020, when an Italian citizen in Lagos tested positive for the virus. On the 9th day of March 2020, a second case of the virus was reported in Ewekoro, Ogun State.
Data from the official website of the Nigeria Centre for the Control of Diseases (NCDC) as at the 12th day of May, 2021, at 1:55pm, shows that there are 165, 468 confirmed cases of the virus in Nigeria: 7, 085 active cases, 156, 318 discharged cases and 2,065 death. One unique trait about Covid-19 in Nigeria is that every State, including the Federal Capital territory, Abuja, has at least five confirmed case of the virus.
COVID-19 spreads primarily through droplets of saliva or discharge from the nose when an infected person coughs or sneezes. So, it is important that everyone regularly practice standard respiratory etiquette. At the moment, the virus has no cure. However, it is believed that even when an effective vaccine is developed, it will not end the pandemic unless it is within reach of all people in all countries.
IMPACTS OF COVID-19
The impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – direct and indirect – are grave, global and unprecedented. In a mere five months, the virus has spread all over the world, reaching 216 nations and territories, resulting certainly in many more than the 6 million cases of infection so far officially confirmed, and the deaths of more than 379,000 people, including many healthcare and other frontline workers.
Public health systems in the worst affected countries have been stretched to the limit and beyond, access to essential health services for many other conditions has been compromised, and the disruption of routine immunization services is putting an estimated 80 million children – in rich and poor countries alike – at risk of diseases like diphtheria, measles and polio. Approximately 1.2 billion students – 70% of the world’s student population – have had their education disrupted by the closure of educational institutions. Moreover, closures, lockdowns and isolation measures have been attended by a sharply increased incidence of domestic violence and abuse against women and children.
Economies have been tipped into recession; unemployment driven to record levels; the livelihoods of vast numbers of people around the world imperiled; food insecurity massively increased; and life in countries and communities already mired in poverty has been made even more precarious. While water, hygiene and waste management services are essential to prevent the transmission of the virus, this pandemic is occurring in the context of a global water crisis, in which billions of people around the world do not have access to safe drinking water, sanitation services, or even basic handwashing facilities.
With its concurrent impacts on health, education and income, the pandemic is expected to provoke an overall reversal in global human development, and significantly to disrupt progress towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Meanwhile, natural and human-made disasters, such as the recent tropical storm in El Salvador, the locust plague in east Africa, and the conflict in Cameroon and many other pre-existing challenges afflicting the world, are still rampaging, but with less attention and diminished capacity to respond.
Daily life for people and communities around the world has been radically altered. Physical distancing has reshaped human interaction in many contexts – including worship and religious observances. Many church communities have been unable to gather for months, even during the Lenten and Easter season, the holiest days in the Christian calendar.
Though in some ways the pandemic has been a great equalizer in its range and global impact, it is also exposing and exacerbating the deep divisions, injustices, economic inequalities and racism in our societies. The virus does not respect borders, wealth or status and is affecting all people directly or indirectly. But it especially threatens the most vulnerable people – those suffering from chronic illness, the aged, the poor, racial minorities, Indigenous Peoples, disabled people, migrants and displaced people, and all those living on the margins of society. It is therefore clear that the fight against Covid-19 cannot be fought by nations alone as its impacts are far too devastating and wide to control. Consequently, individuals and organisations need to join the fight against Covid-19, the Church included
THE ROLE OF THE CHURCH IN THE COVID-19 ERA
Religious centres are among the institutions or bodies affected by Covid-19. During the first wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria, the government suspended religious gathering and ordered a nationwide lockdown with a view to halt the spread of the virus. Though, the lockdown has been eased, the virus is still being transmitted according to NCDC. This calls for concern. Consequently, everyone, including the church, must not be complacent in the fight against Covid-19. This article aims to examine the role of the church in this Covid-19 era.
In Mathew 16:17-19, Jesus Christ presented a perfect description of the Church in the society. He said:
“Blessed are you, Simon son of Jonah, for this was not revealed to you by flesh and blood, but by my Father in heaven. And I tell you that you are Peter, and on this rock I will build my church, and the gates of Hades will not overcome it”.
The word “Church” does not refer to a building or an organization, but to a people who understand their identity in Christ. In Matthew 16:18, Jesus pronounced, “…you are ‘peteros’ (speaking of a rock-splinter or a small piece of rock, which comes from a bigger rock ‘petra’) and upon this ‘petra’, upon this revelation of who I am and who you are; upon this revelation of my true identity and your true identity revealed, I will build my ‘CHURCH”.
The Church is not an agency of the State. However, it is an integral part of the State. In Chapter II of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), the State is mandated to ensure that religious and cultural life are not endangered. Thus, when the State is threatened by a disease, it has the authority to adopt measures justified by law to religious and cultural life. It is expected of everyone, including the Church, to complement the efforts of the State.
THE ORIGIN OF THE CHURCH
The Christian Church originated in Roman Judea in the first century AD/CE, founded on the teachings of Jesus Christ of Nazareth, whose disciples came to be known as the first “Christians”. For many Christians, the holiday of Pentecost (an event that occurred after Jesus’ ascension to Heaven) represents the birthday of the Church, which was signified by the descent of the Holy Spirit on the disciples. The leadership of the Christian Church began with the Apostles (disciples). The Church spread throughout the Roman Empire and beyond, gaining major establishments in cities such as Jerusalem, Antioch and Edessa.
As history teaches, the religion of Christianity upon which the Church is built quickly became a widely persecuted religion. It was condemned by the Jewish authorities as a heresy, which initially led to the rejection, crucifixion and death of Jesus Christ. The Roman authorities persecuted it because, like Judaism, its monotheistic teachings were fundamentally foreign to the polytheistic traditions of the ancient world and a challenge to the imperial cult. Notwithstanding, the Church continued to grow rapidly until it was finally legalized and then promoted by Emperors Constantine I and Theodosius I in the 4th century as the State Church of the Roman Empire. The Church came to be a central and defining institution of the Empire, especially in the East or Byzantine Empire, where Constantinople came to be seen as the center of the Christian world, owing in great part to its economic and political power.
Once the Western Empire fell to Germanic incursions in the 5th century, the (Roman) Church was, for centuries, the primary link to Roman civilization for medieval Western Europe and an important channel of influence in the West for the Eastern Roman or Byzantine emperors. In the West, the Orthodox Church competed against the Arian Christian and pagan faiths of the Germanic rulers and spread outside what had been the Empire to Ireland, Germany, Scandinavia, and the Western Slavs. In the East, Christianity spread to the Slavs in the modern-day Russia, South-Central and Eastern Europe. The reign of Charlemagne in Western Europe is particularly noted for bringing the last major Western Arian tribes into communion with Rome, in part through conquest and forced conversion.
The Church survived the era of Islamic expansion by the Islamic Caliphate, and continues to play a major role in national and world development. As deducted from the history of the Church’s origin, it is clear that the Church possesses great economic and political influence, making it a key player and influence in the fight to curb the Covid-19 pandemic. (To be continued).
FUN TIMES
There are two sides to every coin. Life itself contains not only the good, but also the bad and the ugly. Let us now explore these.
“The way some men lie this days eh!… I am thinking it wasn’t Eve that gave Adam the apple… that poor gal was innocent” – Anonymous.
THOUGHT FOR THE WEEK
“Your body is the church where Nature asks to be reverenced. (Marquis de Sade).
Voice of Emancipation: Thriving in a Global Crisis
By Kayode Emola
The last year has been a nightmare for the common man, finding himself responsible for footing the bills of high inflation, high interest, and the cost of living crisis, in the midst of a number of trying situations. Many Western leaders want us to believe that these all stem from the conflict in Russia; yet they cannot justify how, in these same circumstances, the rich are getting richer, and energy companies are declaring hefty profits. Whilst at the same time, the poor around the world have been left behind to fend for themselves through all of these tribulations.
Many of us are oblivious to the wider picture, unconcerned with the global financial tsunami that is currently stirring. However, we are all feeling the effects of inflation and the rising costs of everyday items; none of us is insulated, even in our ignorance. Therefore, I am going to discuss a few of the global events and potential ways to mitigate the challenges. For those who are conscious, this may serve as a precaution to prevent them from falling into a ditch; whilst for the less aware, maybe a note of caution will manage to bring them back on track.
It is undeniable that inflation is biting hard, causing prices of everyday goods to spiral out of control. A large contributory factor in this was the recklessly excessive printing of money by countries in Europe and America during the Covid-19 pandemic. Now, with their economies suffering, it raises speculation about whether this has given the West a hidden agenda in terms of their approach to the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
Unquestionably, in the circumstance of war, certain parties are guaranteed to profit, namely, those whose business interests lie in the production of munitions. One may therefore infer that such parties would have a vested interest in prolonging the conflict, rather than dispensing with rapid and decisive intervention.
No one can justify Russia’s use of force; however, a more meaningful approach could have been taken to avert the war. Russia had amassed troops at the border of Ukraine for over a month, thinking that this will give it leverage in negotiating with NATO and the European Union (EU) for Ukraine’s continued exclusion from these entities.
Perhaps if the United Nation had intervened in time, the situation could have been de-escalated in a timely and professional manner. Instead, Russia felt unheard by the Western democracies; and, as a result, we all are paying the high price, whether we like it or not. The thought that the war is likely to go on for several more years is one that should chill the spine of every person around the world.
What is currently Happening?
Recently, we have seen the impact caused by the current crisis on the banking sector. Rising inflation has caused central banks to raise interest rates worldwide. Peripheral banks that had sold long-term products at lower interest rates now have to pay the difference themselves, thereby potentially jeopardising their own financial stability.
Secondly, banks that have invested in long-term government bonds have seen the value of those bonds fall. This has not only put customers’ money at risk, but the market response to the two conditions has caused two internationally renowned global banks (Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse) to have to be forcefully taken over. Furthermore, the Germany-based Deutsch bank is also having trouble. It takes only one event or mistake for everything to spiral out of control, and the whole house falls like a pack of cards.
People have seen their electricity and gas bills triple in recent months; and pump prices of diesel and petrol have been similarly impacted. An average household in the UK that was previously paying less than £80 per calendar month are now paying in excess of £300 pcm just to keep their homes warm. Despite all of this, major energy companies are still declaring serious growth and profit. Just this week, it was reported that the chief executive of British Gas, Chris O’Shea, had been awarded a performance bonus of £1.4m last year, bringing his salary for 2022 up to £4.5m. Yet concurrently millions of ordinary people are unable to afford to even heat their homes.
Not only are energy costs increasing aggressively, but the central banks’ rising interest rates have led to mortgage rates returning to levels not seen since 2006, prior to the financial crisis. This has caused monthly mortgage repayment figures to rise by over £450 pcm, in some cases, a situation which is clearly unsustainable in the long run.
For my Yoruba folks, what does this mean for our survival? The mere fact that we are in Nigeria already sets us at a disadvantage when attempting to navigate the choppy waters of the global crisis. Despite the enormous challenges facing the country, the Central Bank of Nigeria last week increased its interest rates to 18%.
It is becoming clear that we must find a way to create our own financial system, in order to mitigate against soaring interest rates and inflation. We must put measures in place to ensure that the disastrous naira redesign policy, which devastated millions of our people, cannot recur in the future. A self-contained financial ecosystem built on blockchain technology would allow us to protect ourselves from hostile government policies. This would also help our people safeguard money for a rainy day.
Ultimately, we Yoruba need our own financial system. However, this is likely to be impossible until we exit from Nigeria. In the meantime, whilst we await the birth of our Yoruba nation, I implore us all to be aware that we are living in precarious times wherein only the prepared can survive. This is not the time to embark on frivolous spending, but rather the time to be careful and judicious with our finances. Protect your upside and ensure that your downside is covered, so that when the storms get heavier, you will be able to not only survive but thrive, when others are complaining.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Get Connected to Succeed by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
One of the best things that can happen to any person is getting connected. Not only that, but having the best of connections. Connections come in various ways. There is always a distinct difference in the way you connect with yourself, children, parents, friends, colleagues, mentors, strangers, teachers, and boss. One must know what works with these people to connect with them, otherwise it might be difficult to get your desire, especially when it relates to opportunities.
You cannot underscore the importance of human or personal relationships. Despite getting formal education, good grades, and being the best in what you do, you must make an intentional effort to put yourself out there, and this entails relating with people both formally and informally.
The importance of human connection cannot be overemphasized; it’s just like a man who wants to get close to a lady. You must understand the love language, which can be words affirmation, gifts, acts of services or physical touch. All these entail connecting with the other person in the way they understand. When you use words instead of gifts, the lady might not respond positively; when you use gifts instead of time, you might miss the person, same way if you use words, gifts, physical touch but don’t show little act of service, she might see you as an unattractive being. This is why connection is very important.
Apart from being educated and doing what you need to do to succeed, did you know you need connection to succeed? Yes, you need connection to succeed because you might be the best singer, but if you don’t get an opportunity to sing, nobody might hear your voice. You might be the best writer, but if nobody gives you an opportunity to write, your work might not see the light of the day. We all need an opportunity to showcase our work to get publicity. The big question we need to ask ourselves is how do we connect to people?
Connection works in different ways. Everyone needs to have a connection. Your connection can be God, who you relate with spiritually; it can also be a mentor or benefactor who has the platform or access to the publicity you need. Most people even connect to a “god” who assists them with false wealth or opportunity. Your connection can be from the school you attended, social engagement/networking group you belong to or even strangers you meet on the streets. If you can engage them in fruitful conversation, you are setting up yourself for success
Connection can also be through a referral, recommendation, through marketing efforts, or an established platform. It could also be via your online presence where you share your work (article or videos)
To have the success you want, you need a connection with yourself, others, and your work. For connection to be effective, you must understand how your public, private and secret life works. Your public life is the way you relate with people while in public space, your private life relates with the way you relate with your family and close friends, while your secret life relates with the way you relate with yourself. Only you know this part of you, that’s why self discovery is very important. Let me explain how this works.
CONNECTION WITH YOURSELF
Self Leadership is a skill that needs to be developed if you are to maximize the potential you were given. You cannot connect with yourself if you don’t understand yourself. It is important to state that self-connection is the most fundamental and crucial of all connections because it will allow you to bring out the best in you, which means you’ll be able to tap into a purpose that lights up your life. It may come in the form of inner guidance, intuition etc. This connection is personal and can only be understood by you.
CONNECTION WITH OTHERS
As generally stated, success comes with a team. You need people to succeed in life. Without people in your life, your life might be hollow, especially when you need to get work done and can’t do it alone. While most problems you encounter stem from a connection to people, you wouldn’t want to live without them. It is instructive to note that connecting with the right people is hard and getting them to do things for you is even harder.
CONNECTION WITH YOUR WORK
You can connect with other people with your work. The desire to produce, contribute or create is in each and everyone of us. We all want the opportunity to engage in work that gives us great pleasure while being valued and handsomely rewarded. It is when you do your work perfectly well that your value will be noticed and appreciated.
A critical area of connecting with people is networking. Networking is about establishing, building, and nurturing long-term, mutually beneficial relationships with the people you meet. Like I always say, we live in a connected and social economy with the invention of the internet and social media where the world is now a global village.
Do you know that networking has gone global? Yes, who you know might open the door for you, but who knows you will give you the seat. This is because you might know former President Obama, but the big question is, does Obama know you? You might know Henry Ukazu due to his global works on youths and Human Capacity Development, but does Henry Ukazu know you?
Experts agree that the most connected people are often the most successful. When you invest in your relationships -professional and personal – it can pay you back dividends throughout the course of your career because networking is a currency.
Networking is essential since it will help you develop and improve your skill set, stay on top of the latest trends in your industry, prospective mentors, partners, and clients, and gain access to the necessary resources that will foster your career development.
In conclusion, take time out today to think about the connections you have in your life and ask yourself, am I plugged into the right connection that will connect me to the success I desire? That should be your food for thought.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s a Human Capacity and Mindset coach. He is also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright to Success. He can be reached info@gloemi.com
The Flames of Character: Maximize your ‘Self’ for Global Impacts
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“The word ‘SELF’ connotes:
Sharing with
Everyone,
Loving unconditionally, and
Finding peace in your old age.
Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your “SELF””. – Tolulope A. Adegoke, Ph.D., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
If you do not think about the future, you may not have a brighter one.
If you cannot take a major step, you cannot have a future.
It is you acting deliberately in line with your goals.
Character is who you are when no one is watching. Charm is a woman’s strength, while strength is a man’s charm
Our job is not to see through one another, but to see one another through.
One of the most difficult thing to give away is kindness, because it is like a baton which usually return in unexpected manners.
When we hurt, there is no sweeter revenge than to forgive.
For every minute of anger, it is said that sixty (60) seconds of happiness is lost.
So, why worry? Chances make our parents, but choices make our friends.
Although, our tongues weigh practically nothing,
But how come so few a people can bridle it.
If you need a position, you must be positioned enough to have a mission.
If you need to fulfil your mission, you must have a clear vision.
Refuel your vision, through meditation for rejuvenation and revitalization.
To arrive at your mission, you must embrace stable or consistent submission.
If you must achieve your vision, then you must suspend the television for a while.
If you desire to be on the television, you must avoid the television as an addiction.
The height of your position is determined by the visions that you are exposed to.
And to have acute breakthroughs, you must actively breakthrough in your thoughts and in your words (and works).
One major thing that must break for you to go through is the ‘SELF’ in you…
The word ‘SELF’ connotes:
Sharing with Everyone, Loving unconditionally, and Finding peace in your old age.
Your ‘SELF’ is what makes you or mar you. it is up to you to decide what to do with your ‘SELF’.
Listen and download Spoken word single (MP3), titled: “CHARACTER” By Tolulope A. Adegoke via the link below:
https://www.reverbnation.com/tolulopeaadegoke/song/31231966-character-spokenword
OR contact: adegoketolulope1022@gmail.com
Thank you!
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Effective Leadership Trainer
