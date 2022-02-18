Aregbesola Accuses Oyetola of Destroying His Legacies As Aides Clash

A former governor of Osun State and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, said his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, waged a war against him after becoming the governor.

Aregbesola spoke in Ikire while addressing a rally held to garner support for his anointed candidate in Saturday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, Moshood Adeoti.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Aregbesola said he pleaded with Oyetola for about two years not to fight him, adding that his successor rejected his advice, which made him to call his supporters to salvage the party.

He said, “I begged him (Oyetola) for two years; I told him that people must not mock us; I told him that he was heading for destruction. I served this state with the whole of my heart; I also positioned Oyetola so that he could succeed me in office.

“When we came to this town (Ikire) for his campaign, we were drenched in rain from the Akire’s palace to this place. He got to the office and claimed I am his enemy; those who contested against him during our party primary he pulled closer, while he fights me.

“Since Oyetola assumes office, he has waged a war against me as if I once harmed him. He claimed that I did not want him to emerge as the governor; I told him that I heard him and that now that he had been governor, what else did he want?

“I begged him for two years; I sent people to help me beg him and that he should not love me, but he must not fight me; even if he wanted to fight me, he should not abuse me and destroy my legacies.

“All that I warned him not to do was what he did. He opposed what I did; all the things I did together with him for eight years, he opposed and reversed them. He thought he can destroy me through my work; nobody was pushing him, he is pushing himself. He deliberately towed that path. He waged a war against me and refused to listen to my pleas until he got rid of me.”

