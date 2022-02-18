Connect with us

Aregbesola Accuses Oyetola of Destroying His Legacies As Aides Clash

1 year ago

A former governor of Osun State and current Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, on Thursday, said his successor, Adegboyega Oyetola, waged a war against him after becoming the governor.

Aregbesola spoke in Ikire while addressing a rally held to garner support for his anointed candidate in Saturday’s governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress, Moshood Adeoti.

Speaking in Yoruba language, Aregbesola said he pleaded with Oyetola for about two years not to fight him, adding that his successor rejected his advice, which made him to call his supporters to salvage the party.

He said, “I begged him (Oyetola) for two years; I told him that people must not mock us; I told him that he was heading for destruction. I served this state with the whole of my heart; I also positioned Oyetola so that he could succeed me in office.

“When we came to this town (Ikire) for his campaign, we were drenched in rain from the Akire’s palace to this place. He got to the office and claimed I am his enemy; those who contested against him during our party primary he pulled closer, while he fights me.

“Since Oyetola assumes office, he has waged a war against me as if I once harmed him. He claimed that I did not want him to emerge as the governor; I told him that I heard him and that now that he had been governor, what else did he want?

“I begged him for two years; I sent people to help me beg him and that he should not love me, but he must not fight me; even if he wanted to fight me, he should not abuse me and destroy my legacies.

“All that I warned him not to do was what he did. He opposed what I did; all the things I did together with him for eight years, he opposed and reversed them. He thought he can destroy me through my work; nobody was pushing him, he is pushing himself. He deliberately towed that path. He waged a war against me and refused to listen to my pleas until he got rid of me.”

The Punch

I’m Challenging the Process, Not Outcome of Election, Says Peter Obi

8 hours ago

March 13, 2023

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified that he is challenging the process leading to the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President-elect, after the February 25, 2023, poll.

Obi, who spoke during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, said he is not interested in challenging the outcome of the just concluded presidential election, stressing that his major concern is to query the process leading to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the poll.

He said: “INEC is a public institution and it should be open; because if you do something and people are not satisfied then you should be able to open up yourself.

“INEC has conducted an election and announced the winner but I am only asking that I have access to the materials that were used to arrive at the result. I am not asking you to change what you said.

“I’m not challenging their declaration. Or rather, I am not challenging who they declared. I am not challenging whatever the outcome is. I’m challenging the process by which they arrived at their declaration.

“And unless we do that, we are not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election.

“The process through which people come into the office is far more fundamental than what they do thereafter.

“There is a process of doing things, of arriving at every destination. A process is important,” Obi stated.

Obi and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had registered their displeasure with the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku, who came second with 6,984,520 votes, while Obi garnered 6,101,533 votes to occupy the third position.

UAE NDC Visits NCAC, Seeks Cultural Collaboration

4 days ago

March 9, 2023

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Defence College Course 10 has paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja

The visit is a study tour to Nigeria as course requirements for participants in the area of Arts, Culture, Tourism as well as Music.

Speaking, the head of the delegation Col. Mobarak Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi said the visit was part of the curriculum of the college which provides opportunity for the course participants to undertake a tour of various countries of the world and share cultural ideas and build strong diplomatic ties.
According to him, ” The aim of this visit is to conduct research into areas between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates as well as efforts and impacts of Nigerian government on regional and international stability through briefs and interactive sessions.
He added that the participants were pleased to visit the home of culture in Nigeria to understudy how the country has been able to co exist despite her multi cultural differences in nature which has aided human capital and economic development in the African sub region.

He promised to use the outcome of their visit as bedrock for cultural collaboration between both countries.

In his response, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC) African Region expressed delight over the visit which according to him ” will open vistas of cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.”

The Director General stated that apart from military hardware, it is also a step in the right direction for the military to undertake studies on the Arts, Culture and Tourism sectors of other countries using their Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis.

According to Runsewe, this will provide a veritable platform for cultural diplomacy and tolerance around the world. He reiterated the need for harmony among various countries of the world.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of cultural gifts to the delegation by the Director General of the Council.

Train, Bus Collide in Lagos, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured

5 days ago

March 9, 2023

Two women, on Thursday morning, were confirmed killed and several others injured when a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) blue line collided with a train in Lagos.

The accident occurred around 7am at the PWD railway crossing near Ikeja GRA.

Reports say the bus, which was navigating inward Ikeja, attempted to cross the railway before the train coming from Abeokuta got closer but it was trapped by the train’s magnets.

Most occupants of the bus were said to be civil servants going to work.

The accident caused panic among commuters as people paused their journey to offer assistance.

Lagos State Police Publiec Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that there was an accident involving a train and a BRT bus.

He did not give details of the casualty figure, saying that their traffic officers are making efforts to establish what really transpired.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also confirmed the accident, adding that all occupants have been evacuated and efforts on to remove the wreckage of the bus from the rail line.

NEMA’s Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that two female employees of the State Government died in the accident.

“Two adult female staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated. The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.

“Two Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) flag officers reportedly tried to stop the driver of the bus from crossing but it was said that the driver ignored the directive  and drove into the rail.

“The operations are ongoing; search and Rescue concluded. Removal of the carcass of the bus is ongoing,” Farinloye said.

