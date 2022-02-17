Connect with us

Featured

FG Declares ASUU Strike Illegal, Says Lecturers on AWOL

Published

1 year ago

on

The Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities on Wednesday traded blame over the four-week strike which the union began on Monday.

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, in an interview with State House correspondents after the Federal Executive Council meeting in Abuja said the demands of the union were being renegotiated.

He said he was therefore surprised when he learnt about the strike, adding that the industrial action was not government’s fault.

But the President of ASUU, Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke, faulted Adamu, insisting that the union visited the minister on Thursday last week and told him what would likely happen.

According to him, the minister did not mention the issue of negotiations when the union visited him.

Adamu, however, insisted that after several negotiations between ASUU and government, both parties had not reached a truce.

He stated, “ASUU, unfortunately, has gone on strike and I am looking for their leaders because all the issues are being addressed.

“The last thing that happened was that our committee looked at their demands but there are renegotiations going on. They submitted a draft agreement which the ministry is looking at.”

The minister said ASUU’s decision came abruptly amidst ongoing negotiations.

Speaking on ASUU’s draft agreement, he said, “A committee is looking at it. Immediately it finishes, the government is meant to announce what it had accepted. Then suddenly, I heard them going on strike.”

On allegations from ASUU about his absence from meetings, he said “ASUU will never say that. I always summon the meeting myself. The meetings I didn’t attend were those that happened when I was in hospital in Germany.

“We want a peaceful resolution. The Federal Government is ready to meet them on all issues they have raised and if there are so many meetings and the gap is not closing, then, I think it is not the fault of the government.

“There is a solution to this. The negotiations are the solution and that is why I have said that I am surprised that ASUU has gone on strike.”

Asked if the government could reach an agreement with ASUU before the end of the 30-day strike, Adamu said, “I can’t give you time. I am ready to reach an agreement with ASUU now but since I am not the only one, I cannot give you time. But certainly, we are going to reach an agreement very soon.”

On the disparity in cut-off marks for common entrance examinations across various parts of the nation, the minister said the low cut-off marks in the North were meant to comply with the requirements of the Federal Character Commission.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, on his part, described the ongoing strike a “leave” following the failure of the union to notify his ministry before embarking on strike.

Ngige also noted that the union failed in its agreement with the National Inter-religious Council headed by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Abubakar Sa’ad; and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev Samson Ayokunle, by failing to report to the committee before embarking on strike.

The minister made this known in a telephone interview with The PUNCH.

Ngige however said, “ASUU failed to get back to us and proceeded on strike without sending notifications. They just gave themselves a leave.

“If you want to go on strike, you should at least inform us officially but they refused to. You cannot just go on strike like that, it is illegal. So, they are just on leave. We will work with them and they will call off the strike.”

On the issue of IPPIS, the minister said, “ASUU went on strike in February 2020, saying their members should not be enrolled on IPPIS at all even when UTAS was not ready but that they should continue receiving their salaries and some allowances via the obnoxious cash system or the abolished recurrent GIFMIS system through which the Federal Government incurred a loss of about N750bn annually paid to ghost workers and other fraudulent financial sharp practices.

“It is pertinent to note that no employee is allowed to dictate to an employer the mode of payment in his organisation in line with the ILO principles at work, provided the wage/compensation is paid as and when due. ASUU should go back to their employers for negotiations; they will call the strike off.”

Responding, Osodeke said the FG did not reach out to ASUU despite paying Adamu a visit on Thursday last week.

He stated, “We were with Adamu Adamu on Thursday (February 10).  Why will he be saying he was looking for us? We went to his personal house to tell him about our meeting, and we told him what was likely going to happen so why is he saying he is looking for us? Ask him whether we were with him on Thursday.

“He didn’t tell us anything about renegotiation. If we were with him on Thursday, and we took decision on Sunday, is it not two day difference but nothing from them.”

Speaking on the implication of the government not getting in touch with ASUU, Osodeke added, “We have 30 days and whatever they want to do, we are waiting for them. They don’t have to wait for 30 days, they can solve it in one day or two days. What is he saying about renegotiation? How can one person be saying they are renegotiating without the second party? Is renegotiation not between two people?”

The Punch

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

I’m Challenging the Process, Not Outcome of Election, Says Peter Obi

Published

8 hours ago

on

March 13, 2023

By

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has clarified that he is challenging the process leading to the declaration of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as President-elect, after the February 25, 2023, poll.

Obi, who spoke during an interview on Arise TV on Monday, said he is not interested in challenging the outcome of the just concluded presidential election, stressing that his major concern is to query the process leading to the declaration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the poll.

He said: “INEC is a public institution and it should be open; because if you do something and people are not satisfied then you should be able to open up yourself.

“INEC has conducted an election and announced the winner but I am only asking that I have access to the materials that were used to arrive at the result. I am not asking you to change what you said.

“I’m not challenging their declaration. Or rather, I am not challenging who they declared. I am not challenging whatever the outcome is. I’m challenging the process by which they arrived at their declaration.

“And unless we do that, we are not going to stop the rascality we witnessed in that election.

“The process through which people come into the office is far more fundamental than what they do thereafter.

“There is a process of doing things, of arriving at every destination. A process is important,” Obi stated.

Obi and the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, had registered their displeasure with the declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the February 25 presidential poll.

Tinubu polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku, who came second with 6,984,520 votes, while Obi garnered 6,101,533 votes to occupy the third position.

Continue Reading

Featured

UAE NDC Visits NCAC, Seeks Cultural Collaboration

Published

4 days ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

A delegation from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) National Defence College Course 10 has paid a courtesy visit to the headquarters of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja

The visit is a study tour to Nigeria as course requirements for participants in the area of Arts, Culture, Tourism as well as Music.

Speaking, the head of the delegation Col. Mobarak Mohammed Hassan Al Zaabi said the visit was part of the curriculum of the college which provides opportunity for the course participants to undertake a tour of various countries of the world and share cultural ideas and build strong diplomatic ties.
According to him, ” The aim of this visit is to conduct research into areas between Nigeria and United Arab Emirates as well as efforts and impacts of Nigerian government on regional and international stability through briefs and interactive sessions.
He added that the participants were pleased to visit the home of culture in Nigeria to understudy how the country has been able to co exist despite her multi cultural differences in nature which has aided human capital and economic development in the African sub region.

He promised to use the outcome of their visit as bedrock for cultural collaboration between both countries.

In his response, the Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe who is also the President, World Craft Council (WCC) African Region expressed delight over the visit which according to him ” will open vistas of cultural exchange and collaboration between Nigeria and the United Arab Emirates.”

The Director General stated that apart from military hardware, it is also a step in the right direction for the military to undertake studies on the Arts, Culture and Tourism sectors of other countries using their Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threats (SWOT) analysis.

According to Runsewe, this will provide a veritable platform for cultural diplomacy and tolerance around the world. He reiterated the need for harmony among various countries of the world.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of cultural gifts to the delegation by the Director General of the Council.

Continue Reading

Featured

Train, Bus Collide in Lagos, Two Feared Killed, Many Injured

Published

5 days ago

on

March 9, 2023

By

Two women, on Thursday morning, were confirmed killed and several others injured when a Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) blue line collided with a train in Lagos.

The accident occurred around 7am at the PWD railway crossing near Ikeja GRA.

Reports say the bus, which was navigating inward Ikeja, attempted to cross the railway before the train coming from Abeokuta got closer but it was trapped by the train’s magnets.

Most occupants of the bus were said to be civil servants going to work.

The accident caused panic among commuters as people paused their journey to offer assistance.

Lagos State Police Publiec Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed that there was an accident involving a train and a BRT bus.

He did not give details of the casualty figure, saying that their traffic officers are making efforts to establish what really transpired.

The Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) also confirmed the accident, adding that all occupants have been evacuated and efforts on to remove the wreckage of the bus from the rail line.

NEMA’s Lagos Office Coordinator, Ibrahim Farinloye, said that two female employees of the State Government died in the accident.

“Two adult female staff of the State Government dead and several injured evacuated. The State Government staff bus was trying to cross the PWD/Sogunle rail crossing while the train coming into Lagos from Abeokuta trapped the bus on its rail.

“Two Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) flag officers reportedly tried to stop the driver of the bus from crossing but it was said that the driver ignored the directive  and drove into the rail.

“The operations are ongoing; search and Rescue concluded. Removal of the carcass of the bus is ongoing,” Farinloye said.

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: