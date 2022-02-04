Headline
Eminent Nigerians Attend Ernest Shonekan’s Funeral In Lagos
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former President Goodluck Jonathan, ex-Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (rtd), Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr. Boss Mustapha, Governors Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun) and Godwin Obaseki (Edo) and other eminent Nigerians on Friday attended the funeral service of former Head of Interim National Government, Chief Ernest Shonekan.
The service held at the Cathedral Church Of Christ, Marina in Lagos and presided over by the Primate and Metropolitan Archbishop of the Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Most Revd (Dr.) Henry Ndukuba, was also attended by Ministers of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed; Trade and Industry, Otunba Niyi Adebayo; Mines and Steel Development, Arc Olamilekan Adegbite; State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora; State for Works and Housing Alhaji Mu’Azu Jaji Sambo, former Ogun State Governors, Senator Ibikunle Amosun and Otunba Gbenga Daniel and former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Chief (Mrs) Nike Akande, among others.
Speaking at the event attended by hundreds of Anglican Bishops and priests, religious leaders, politicians, captains of industry, entrepreneurs, as well as family, friends and associates of the deceased, Vice President Osinbajo said late Shonekan lived an extraordinary life.
Osinbajo, who described the late Shonekan as a man of destiny just like Nigeria is a nation of destiny, said the former Head of Interim National Government had respect for all and there was a way he carried himself through life.
The Vice President also praised Shonekan’s contributions to Nigeria, first as a corporate guru and later as Head Interim Government, adding that the deceased believed that national development was achievable if there was a deep collaboration between the public and priva
te sector.
He said: “Chief Shonekan lived an extraordinary life.
In his sermon, former Primate and Archbishop of Abuja Diocese, Anglican Communion (Church of Nigeria), Most. Revd Peter Akinola, said the late Shonekan put his life on the line for the sake of Nigeria by serving as the Head of the Interim National Government during a turbulent time in Nigeria’s political history.
The clergy said Shonekan had done that which God enabled him to do for himself, his family, the church and Nigeria.
The Bishop said that many people advised Chief Shonekan not to take up the job of heading the interim government because of the risk of a coup, but Shonekan considered Nigeria to be more important.
The Bishop who noted that even the church refused to give the late Shonekan the benefit of the doubt while some political opportunists demonised him and called him unprintable names..
“Shonekan not being a typical ambitious Nigerian politician, he refused to do many things to preserve himself in office. A typical Nigerian politician will do everything possible to continue in office, come rain come fire.”
Governor Sanwo-Olu also paid glowing tribute to the late former Head of Interim National Government, saying generations of Nigerians will remain appreciative of Shonekan’s courage, sacrifice and stabilising influence on the polity.
He said Chief Shonekan in his calm and unflappable manner, steered the course of the country, during his tenure as Head of the Interim National Government until the military intervention that followed, noting that it was a courageous thing for him to do, at such a turbulent time in Nigeria’s history.
Speaking on Thursday at the Wake Keep Service and Night of Tributes for Ernest Shonekan held at Victoria Island in Lagos, Governor Sanwo-Olu described the former Chairman and Managing Director of the United Africa Company of Nigeria (UACN) as a foremost and highly respected industrialist and corporate administrator; a first-class boardroom guru with an enviable track record.
The Governor said whether in the boardroom or in the Council Chamber, the late Shonekan could be counted on as a wise, calm and mature statesman.
He said Shonekan heading UACN in his early 40s made him a leading source of inspiration and a role model to generations of high-flying Nigerians behind him.
“Nigeria has lost a truly great man, a true leader and visionary, a man whose immense success in life did not alter his essential humility and goodness.
“The flood of tributes in the wake of Chief Shonekan’s passing attest to the kind of human being he was. You can also look around at the caliber of persons who have gathered here this evening, in his honour,” he said.
Governor Sanwo-Olu while speaking on the legacy of the deceased told the widow of the former Head of Interim National Government, Mrs Margaret Shonekan, his children, grandchildren, and the entire family, to know that “his place in our hearts will never be diminished.”
Headline
Obasanjo Speaks on Presidential Election, Appeals for Caution, Rectification
By Eric Elezuo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has made a passionate appeal to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to as a matter of urgency address and rectify the issue of the use of BVAS to upload election results as demanded by Nigerians and the Electoral Act, 2022.
Obasanjo, in a letter on Monday, also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on INEC to do the right thing to save the nation from implosion. He frowned at the manner the INEC abandoned the good and noble plan and preparation for the elections, which appeared to be going well before it was scuttled immediately after the election.
“If the Chairman can postpone elections four days to the election, he can do everything to rectify the errors of the last two days – no BVAS, no result to be acceptable; and no uploading through Server, no result to be acceptable,” the former President said.
Read Obasanjo’s full statement:
Nigerian Brothers and Sisters, greetings to you all.
I am constrained to speak at this point.
I crave the indulgence of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency General Muhammadu Buhari, to make this statement because I have had opportunity to keep him aware of what I know is happening and the danger looming ahead.
On many occasions in the past, I have not hesitated to point out lacuna in the action of the President and his government. But as far as the election issues are concerned, the President has proved beyond reasonable doubt that he will want to leave a legacy of free, fair, transparent and credible elections.
Until last Saturday night, February 25, 2023, the good and noble plan and preparation for the elections seemed to be going well. For the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), a lot of money was spent to introduce Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), and the Server for immediate transmission of results from polling units. It is no secret that INEC officials, at operational level, have been allegedly compromised to make what should have worked not to work and to revert to manual transmission of results which is manipulated and the results doctored. The Chairman of INEC may claim ignorance but he cannot fold his hands and do nothing when he knows that election process has been corrupted and most of the results that are brought outside BVAS and Server are not true reflection of the will of Nigerians who have made their individual choice. At this stage, we do not need wittingly or unwittingly to set this country on fire with the greed, irresponsibility and unpatriotic act of those who allegedly gave money to INEC officials for perversion and those who collected the blood money. Let me appeal to the Chairman of INEC, if his hands are clean, to save Nigeria from the looming danger and disaster which is just waiting to happen. If the Chairman can postpone elections four days to the election, he can do everything to rectify the errors of the last two days – no BVAS, no result to be acceptable; and no uploading through Server, no result to be acceptable.
Whereas, BVAS and Servers have been manipulated or rendered inactive, such results must be declared void and inadmissible for election declaration. Chairman INEC, I have thought that you would use this wonderful opportunity to mend your reputation and character for posterity.
Your Excellency, President Buhari Muhammadu, tension is building up and please let all elections that do not pass the credibility and transparency test be cancelled and be brought back with areas where elections were disrupted for next Saturday, March 4, 2023, and BVAS and Server officials be changed. To know which stations or polling units were manipulated, let a Committee of INEC staff and representatives of the four major political parties with the Chairman of Nigerian Bar Association look into what must be done to have hitch-free elections next Saturday. Mr. President, may your plan and hope for leaving a legacy of free, fair, transparent and credible election be realised. Mr. President, please don’t let anybody say to you that it does not matter or it is the problem of INEC. On no account should you be seen as part of the collusion or compromise. When the die is cast, it will be your problem as the Chief Executive of the nation. The Chairman of INEC may sneak out of the country or go back to his ivory tower. Your Excellency, thank you for hearing me out.
Compatriot Nigerians, please exercise patience until the wrong is righted. I strongly believe that nobody will toy with the future and fortune of Nigeria at this juncture.
Long live Nigeria in peace, security, stability and in the hope for greater future.
Headline
PDP, LP, Other Agents Stage Walkout from Presidential Election Collation Centre
The presidential agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Dino Melaye, his Labour Party counterpart, Hon. Umar Farouk Ibrahim and seven other party agents on Monday staged a walkout at the National Collation Centre in Abuja.
Melaye had earlier observed that the result of Ekiti state presidential election presented Monday was marred by over voting.
Melaye and other party agents, therefore, demanded the cancellation of the Ekiti state result and also asked INEC to show transmitted elections results state-by-state on the screen for all to see.
He emphasised that if the electoral body had transmitted the election results in line with the Electoral Act, political parties would have accessed the results on the commission’s portal.
But responding, INEC Chairman maintained that there was no over voting in Ekiti state, stressing that any results aside the one released by the commission did not emanate from INEC.
ThisDay
Headline
Vote Collation: Drama As Dino Maleye Blows Hot, Insists INEC Must Do the Right Thing
By Eric Elezuo
A spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, has challenged the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to present to public viewing the uploaded election results from the Polling Units across states as the results are declared.
Melaye raised an observation as results of Kwara and Ondo states were announced.
Speaking with newsmen after the INEC chairman called for a one hour break, Melaye said he is in agreement with other political parties to make the INEC ‘do the right’ failing which they will take another action.
