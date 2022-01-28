Featured
Why Buhari Canceled Planned Subsidy Removal
Details have emerged on how security advice forced President Muhammadu Buhari to make a U-turn on the decision to remove fuel subsidy.
An impeccable security source told The PUNCH that intelligence handed over to the President by security officials showed that the protests that would have accompanied the subsidy removal might have been far worse than the #EndSARS demonstrations, mass protests against police brutality that grounded many parts of the country in 2020.
The official, who spoke to The PUNCH on strict condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak with the press, said the President was eager to implement the Petroleum Industry Act which would have ensured that subsidy was removed by June and investments in the oil sector increased.
He further stated that the government was afraid that such protests would have easily been hijacked by the opposition and affected the chances of the All Progressives Congress in next year’s election.
The official added, “The police, DSS, the National Intelligence Agency and the Office of the National Security Adviser usually send security reports to the President on the impact of sensitive issues like fuel subsidy. Reports given to the President showed that the protests being planned by unions would have been 10 times bigger than the #EndSARS protests.
“Petrol price was projected to increase to about N350 if the international price of oil continues to rise. This would have increased the cost of everything and encouraged everyone to take to the streets.
“They also drew the President’s attention to the coups sweeping many African countries and how the protests could have been hijacked by the opposition. This was why the President not only delayed subsidy removal but transferred the responsibility to the next government.”
Former President Goodluck Jonathan had in 2012 faced a similar challenge when he removed petrol subsidy forcing the price to rise from N65 per litre to N140.
The incident sparked protests in several parts of the country especially in Lagos where thousands converged on Ojota for over a week, grounding commercial activities in the country’s commercial capital.
“Some ministers actually advised the President to go ahead with subsidy removal because of the potential investments that deregulation would bring. But the President could not have taken such advice. The country is currently facing insecurity in several states, people are hungry. Outright removal of subsidy would have led to a rise in the cost of goods and protests. The alternative given to the President is to increase fuel price slightly. This could be done gradually by adding N3 or N5 periodically,” he said.
When one of our correspondents called the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, on the phone on Thursday for a reaction, he declined making any comments on the issue
But, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, had in an interview on Channels Television’s ‘Sunrise Daily’ programme on Wednesday, said subsidy removal would have forced Nigeria into a tailspin.
Adesina added, “If that subsidy had been removed, it would have been a show of will that we want to solve this problem (oil fraud). There was a will but if you have a will and what you want to do will upturn the system, throw the country into a tailspin, then you would have to reconsider, you will weigh it. That is why further consultations will still happen.”
The Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union had last year said it would on Thursday (yesterday) and February 2 embarked on nationwide protests against government’s plan to remove fuel subsidy.
But on Tuesday, the union shelved the protests following government decision to shift fuel subsidy removal by 18 months and amend the Petroleum Act, whose implementation was earlier scheduled to start in June.
The Punch
Tinubu’s Promises Are Hopelessness in Disguise, Says Atiku
Ahead of the general elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be on guard and not succumb to an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress to deceive them again.
In a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described as “hopelessness in disguise,” the promise of renewed hope being made by the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
He said, “It is one week to the election, and expectedly, campaigns have reached fever pitch. But amid the excitement and tension, voters must guard their hearts jealously as the ruling APC will try to use every subterfuge and stratagem in its manual to deceive them once more. These last days are similar to the end time predicted in the Holy books.
“Nigerians must not let themselves to be deceived by this corn-man selling renewed hopelessness disguised as renewed hope. Your hope will be stolen from you if he is allowed to govern Nigeria. That indeed will be a state of hopelessness – hell on earth, frying pan to fire.”
Atiku said Nigerians must be vigilant, noting that in one breath, Tinubu promised to continue and build on the “impeccable legacy,” of the President Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), while in another breath, he hinted that he would reverse Buhari’s legacies.
According to him, if voted as President, Tinubu would turn Nigeria into his personal property as he allegedly did with Lagos State where he was governor for eight years.
He added, “Tinubu has turned Lagos State into his personal fiefdom by arrogating all powers to himself so much so that even the current Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, publicly refers to him as ‘my principal’, clear evidence that Tinubu is far above the constitutionally recognised authority in the state.
“To keep governors in check, he buys the loyalty of all 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly who openly sing the Tinubu anthem in the hallowed chamber. It is through the instrumentality of the House that he successfully impeached two of his deputy governors – Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Femi Pedro. It was also through this subservient House that Tinubu passed the obnoxious governors’ pension law that would see him earn more allowances than a former President.
The Punch
Sanwo-Olu Promises to Share Food Packs to Vulnerable Lagosians over Naira Scarcity
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that vulnerable Lagosians that are highly impacted by the current naira and fuel scarcity will be given food to lessen the hardship they are currently facing.
Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday during a live conference on the crises resulting in chaos across the country.
Speaking, the governor said his government is working very hard to provide palliative measures to lessen the burden being faced by vulnerable Lagosians.
“We have also since commenced the distribution of food packs, to the most vulnerable citizens, the people most impacted by this disruption in the supply of cash.
“We will continue to highlight more vulnerable groups within our distribution channels who would benefit from the palliatives,” he added.
Reacting to the possibility of fare increment, Sanwo-Olu said they are in discussion with private transport operators to regulate fares bearing the difficult circumstances in which Lagosians have found themselves.
He, however, urged them to remain calm while the rollout of the palliatives is put in place.
Naira Scarcity Protests: Gov Obaseki Orders Arrest of Oshiomhole
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has ordered the arrest of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, over his alleged role in a protest that led to the destruction of banks and the death of no fewer than three people in the state.
Obaseki, in a Wednesday statement by his Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, alleged that Oshimohole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, mobilised thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state over the naira scarcity.
The statement read, “We have been around the city all day, speaking with the protesters, and we discovered that it is more than meets the eye.
“At this stage, we call on security agencies to arrest Adams Oshiomhole for questioning and to account for his movement, especially here in Benin City in the last few days. He deliberately instigated the protest of the people.
“I know people will see the protest as a result of scarcity of naira notes, but even if that is the case, Nigerians should know which political party is involved, because it is ironic that the same party that is responsible for this policy is still sending people to destroy Peoples Democratic Party billboards.”
