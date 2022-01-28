Featured
Oyebanji Wins Ekiti APC Gov Primary As Other Aspirants Allege Fraud
Former Secretary to Ekiti State Government, Biodun Oyebanji, on Thursday clinched the ticket of the governing All Progressives Congress in the state for the June 18 governorship election.
The Chairman, APC Governorship Primary Electoral Committee for Ekiti and Jigawa State Governor, Abubakar Badaru, who declared Oyebanji winner of the primary election, said the former SSG scored 101,703 votes to defeat other aspirants.
Badaru announced that former governorship aspirant, Kayode Ojo, got 767 votes; National Assembly member, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, scored 760 votes; former Minister of Works, Senator Dayo Adeyeye, secured 691votes; and House of Representatives member, Femi Bamisile scored 400 votes.
Others are former House of Representatives member, Bamidele Faparusi, who garnered 376 votes; aviation expert, Demola Popoola, got 239 votes; and Oluwasola Afolabi scored 47 votes.
Badaru, who said the election followed the party’s guidelines, said he had not received any official complaint from any aspirant.
However, earlier in the day, seven of the eight governorship aspirants protested the list of Local Government Electoral Committees for the exercise, saying it contained names of Oyebanji’s supporters and campaigners.
The aggrieved aspirants – Bamidele; Adeyeye; Bamisile; Faparusi; Ojo; Popoola; and Afolabi, alongside their supporters stormed the state APC Secretariat where they called on the party national leadership and the Badaru-led committee to suspend the primary.
They stated, “We request that both the Local Government Election Committee and Ward Election Committee as constituted on the list already in circulation is disbanded and replaced with names that would reinforce internal democracy and uphold the aims and objectives of the party”.
The aggrieved aspirants took their grievances to the state headquarters of the Nigeria Police, Independent National Electoral Commission and the Department of State Services.
However, Oyebanji, described the primary as credible, free and fair, contrary to the position maintained by his co-contestants, who branded the poll as a sham.
He said that the APC appeal panel would handle any controversial issue surrounding the conduct of the election.
The former SSG said, “The guidelines of our party gives room for the constitution of appeal committee to attend to whatever grievances anyone has. They have the right to their opinions, but the party will come up with its position on whatever they say.”
Disproving the allegation of fraud and manipulation, Oyebanji said, “We thank God for the role of technology in our politics. The reports I got was that things are going on well. I have seen people queuing for accreditation and voted. In fact, the process has gone on seamlessly and peacefully and the committee should be commended.”
Meanwhile, the African Union’s Economic Social and Cultural Council on Thursday appealed to the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Committee of the APC to annul the party’s primary in the state over alleged fraud.
The primary held across the state despite protest by seven of the eight aspirants jostling for the governorship ticket, who called for suspension of the exercise over allegation that the local government committee members to serve as electoral members were campaigners and supporters of a particular aspirant.
The Nigerian representative of AU- ECOSSOC, Dr. John Asaolu, said it was disappointing that the APC, which ought to be a shining light in Africa could conduct a primary that could aptly be described as a sham.
Asaolu said, “We are disappointed that Ekiti State is far behind in politics of this nation. This AU body came to monitor this primary, but the guidelines are not being followed. The AU charters on conduct of elections not followed. In any election, there should be respect for human rights and all interested parties should be carried along.
“If the aspirants agreed that the election should be cancelled, majority must be allowed to carry the day and anything short of this is irregularity. The party must respect their opinions and listen to them. Their rights should not be violated.”
Also, the convener of Concerned APC Youth, Bello Ibraheem, said it was undemocratic for Badaru to allow an aspirant to hijack the process, saying this could destroy the party’s unity.
Tinubu’s Promises Are Hopelessness in Disguise, Says Atiku
Ahead of the general elections, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has urged Nigerians to be on guard and not succumb to an attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress to deceive them again.
In a statement on Sunday by his Special Assistant on Public Communications, Phrank Shaibu, Atiku described as “hopelessness in disguise,” the promise of renewed hope being made by the presidential candidate of the ruling APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.
He said, “It is one week to the election, and expectedly, campaigns have reached fever pitch. But amid the excitement and tension, voters must guard their hearts jealously as the ruling APC will try to use every subterfuge and stratagem in its manual to deceive them once more. These last days are similar to the end time predicted in the Holy books.
“Nigerians must not let themselves to be deceived by this corn-man selling renewed hopelessness disguised as renewed hope. Your hope will be stolen from you if he is allowed to govern Nigeria. That indeed will be a state of hopelessness – hell on earth, frying pan to fire.”
Atiku said Nigerians must be vigilant, noting that in one breath, Tinubu promised to continue and build on the “impeccable legacy,” of the President Major-General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), while in another breath, he hinted that he would reverse Buhari’s legacies.
According to him, if voted as President, Tinubu would turn Nigeria into his personal property as he allegedly did with Lagos State where he was governor for eight years.
He added, “Tinubu has turned Lagos State into his personal fiefdom by arrogating all powers to himself so much so that even the current Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, publicly refers to him as ‘my principal’, clear evidence that Tinubu is far above the constitutionally recognised authority in the state.
“To keep governors in check, he buys the loyalty of all 40 members of the Lagos State House of Assembly who openly sing the Tinubu anthem in the hallowed chamber. It is through the instrumentality of the House that he successfully impeached two of his deputy governors – Kofoworola Bucknor-Akerele and Femi Pedro. It was also through this subservient House that Tinubu passed the obnoxious governors’ pension law that would see him earn more allowances than a former President.
Sanwo-Olu Promises to Share Food Packs to Vulnerable Lagosians over Naira Scarcity
Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said that vulnerable Lagosians that are highly impacted by the current naira and fuel scarcity will be given food to lessen the hardship they are currently facing.
Sanwo-Olu said this on Saturday during a live conference on the crises resulting in chaos across the country.
Speaking, the governor said his government is working very hard to provide palliative measures to lessen the burden being faced by vulnerable Lagosians.
“We have also since commenced the distribution of food packs, to the most vulnerable citizens, the people most impacted by this disruption in the supply of cash.
“We will continue to highlight more vulnerable groups within our distribution channels who would benefit from the palliatives,” he added.
Reacting to the possibility of fare increment, Sanwo-Olu said they are in discussion with private transport operators to regulate fares bearing the difficult circumstances in which Lagosians have found themselves.
He, however, urged them to remain calm while the rollout of the palliatives is put in place.
Naira Scarcity Protests: Gov Obaseki Orders Arrest of Oshiomhole
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has ordered the arrest of his predecessor, Adams Oshiomhole, over his alleged role in a protest that led to the destruction of banks and the death of no fewer than three people in the state.
Obaseki, in a Wednesday statement by his Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, alleged that Oshimohole, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, mobilised thugs to vandalise banks and disrupt the peace of the state over the naira scarcity.
The statement read, “We have been around the city all day, speaking with the protesters, and we discovered that it is more than meets the eye.
“At this stage, we call on security agencies to arrest Adams Oshiomhole for questioning and to account for his movement, especially here in Benin City in the last few days. He deliberately instigated the protest of the people.
“I know people will see the protest as a result of scarcity of naira notes, but even if that is the case, Nigerians should know which political party is involved, because it is ironic that the same party that is responsible for this policy is still sending people to destroy Peoples Democratic Party billboards.”
