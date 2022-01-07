News
Sylvester Oromoni Died of Natural Causes – Lagos CP, Odumosu
Lagos State Command has revealed that Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College who was allegedly tortured to death by his seniors died a natural death.
The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, made this disclosure on Friday while addressing journalists at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.
CP Odumosu said: “During the open interview at my office with parties involved, it was unanimously agreed that another autopsy should be carried out where pathologists from all parties would be present. The investigation was also extended to Delta State and Abuja.”
According to him, the medical doctor who took care of the deceased in Delta State was invited during the post mortem period but he did not honour the invite.
“It was also gathered during the cause of our investigation that the parents of the boy didn’t take him to hospital for treatment but rather invited the family doctor to treat him at home.
“While waiting for the result of toxicology, another autopsy was ordered by the Coroner Magistrate in Lagos because of the status of the case jurisdiction. The case was, therefore, moved with armed police escorts from Delta State to Lagos State by a private funeral ambulance and the autopsy was conducted at the expense of the Lagos State government.
“The result of the second autopsy carried out in Lagos was released on December 21, attributed the cause of the death to Septicaemia, labour pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis and pyomyositis of the right ankle. While on December 30, the toxicology screening results of the first autopsy carried out in Warri in Delta State was released.
The result was issued and signed by One Doctor Clement Vhriterhire, the same doctor who carried out the initial autopsy attributed the cause of death to acute bacterial pneumonia due to severe sepsis.
We’ve Intercepted Criminal Gang Selling Redesigned Naira Notes – DSS
By Eric Elezuo
The Department of State Services (DSS) said that it has intercepted members of a syndicate involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes.
A statement issued by the Service Public Relations Officer, Mr Peter Afunanya, also noted that the syndicate is aided by staff of some commercial banks.
The statement in full:
DSS INTERCEPTS SYNDICATES SELLING NEW CURRENCY NOTES; BANK OFFICIALS IMPLICATED
The Department of State Services (DSS) hereby informs the public that it has intercepted some members of organised syndicates involved in the sale of the new redesigned naira notes. In the course of its operations, in this regard in parts of the country, it was also established that some Commercial Bank officials are aiding the economic malfeasance.
Consequently, the Service warns the currency racketeers to desist from this ignoble act. Appropriate regulatory authorities are, in this same vein, urged to step up monitoring and supervisory activities to expeditiously address the emerging trends.
It should be noted that the Service has ordered its Commands and Formations to further ensure that all persons and groups engaged in the illegal sale of the notes are identified. Therefore, anyone with useful information relating to this is encouraged to pass the same to the relevant authorities.
I’ll Attend Guber Debate, with or without Sanwo-Olu, Says Jandor
The Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate for Lagos State, Olajide Adediran popularly known as Jandor, has agreed to attend the governorship debate organised for Lagos candidates.
The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who is seeking re-election under the All Progressives Congress platform had withdrawn from the debate, citing security reasons.
But in a world conference held on Saturday, Jandor faulted Sanwo-Olu’s reason for withdrawing from the debate.
Vanguard quoted Jandor as saying, “This speaks volume of Governor Sanwo-Olu as Chief Security Officer of the state as he cannot guarantee his own safety.
He added, “It just worries me that the Chief Security Officer of a state is saying he is not safe. I am safe and I will go everywhere in Lagos.
“The debate wasn’t put together for me or Sanwo-Olu, it is for people of Lagos State. I will go, he has given me role of big brother to play.
“I will go because I want people of Lagos to listen to me and know what I want to offer. This 2023, they wouldn’t come again.”
Jandor also decried the series of attacks targeted at his campaign train, as he asked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, to work towards securing the nation ahead of the general elections.
Jandor’s campaign convoy was attacked in the Aguda area of Surulere Local Government Area of the state on Friday, leaving three injured.
The latest attack makes it the third one experienced by Jandor’s convoy in the last few days.
His campaign train had been attacked by thugs in Badagry, Ikorodu, Agege, Kosofe and Surulere, leaving some of his followers wounded and vehicles vandalised.
CBN Extends Withdrawal of Old Naira Notes Till Feb 10
The Central Bank of Nigeria has extended deadline for the swapping of old naira notes till February 10, 2023.
The CBN stated this in a release on Sunday.
The apex bank said it added “a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023, to allow for the collection of more old notes.”
This is according to the CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele.
He also noted that Nigerians would still be able to deposit their old notes directly with the CBN until February 17, 2023, described as “grace period.”
There has been pressure from many Nigerians and groups concerning the initial January 31 deadline for the old notes, as the scarcity of the newly designed 200, 500, and 1000 naira notes prevailed in the country.
Emefiele said, “Based on the foregoing, we have sought and obtained Mr President’s approval for the following: a 10-day extension of the deadline from January 31, 2023, to February 10, 2023; to allow for collection of more old notes legitimately held by Nigerians and achieve more success in cash swap in our rural communities after which all old notes outside the CBN loses their Legal Tender Status.
“Our CBN staff currently on mass mobilisation and monitoring together with officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission will work together to achieve these objectives.
