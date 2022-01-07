Sylvester Oromoni Died of Natural Causes – Lagos CP, Odumosu

Lagos State Command has revealed that Sylvester Oromoni, the 12-year-old student of Dowen College who was allegedly tortured to death by his seniors died a natural death.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, made this disclosure on Friday while addressing journalists at the Command Headquarters, Ikeja, Lagos.

CP Odumosu said: “During the open interview at my office with parties involved, it was unanimously agreed that another autopsy should be carried out where pathologists from all parties would be present. The investigation was also extended to Delta State and Abuja.”

According to him, the medical doctor who took care of the deceased in Delta State was invited during the post mortem period but he did not honour the invite.

“It was also gathered during the cause of our investigation that the parents of the boy didn’t take him to hospital for treatment but rather invited the family doctor to treat him at home.

“While waiting for the result of toxicology, another autopsy was ordered by the Coroner Magistrate in Lagos because of the status of the case jurisdiction. The case was, therefore, moved with armed police escorts from Delta State to Lagos State by a private funeral ambulance and the autopsy was conducted at the expense of the Lagos State government.

“The result of the second autopsy carried out in Lagos was released on December 21, attributed the cause of the death to Septicaemia, labour pneumonia with acute pyelonephritis and pyomyositis of the right ankle. While on December 30, the toxicology screening results of the first autopsy carried out in Warri in Delta State was released.

The result was issued and signed by One Doctor Clement Vhriterhire, the same doctor who carried out the initial autopsy attributed the cause of death to acute bacterial pneumonia due to severe sepsis.