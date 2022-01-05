News
Withdrawal of Army Invitation for Jailbreaks in Ondo, Says Akeredolu
The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has accused the Nigerian Army of inducing steps towards jailbreaks in Ondo State.
This is as he condemned, in strong terms, the withdrawal of soldiers of the Nigerian Army from the correctional centres across the state.
Akeredolu expressed displeasure at the move after he was briefed on the situation by the state Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi.
In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from correctional centres which belong to the Federal Government.
The statement was titled ‘Withdrawal of Soldiers From Correctional Centers In Ondo: Action Is To Induce Jail Breaks, Akeredolu raises alarm.’
The statement read in part, “Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centres in the state have all been withdrawn.
“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Centers belong to the Federal Government.
The Punch
News
Adeleke: Timi Frank Urges NJC, EFCC to Probe Osun Tribunal Judges, Says Judgement Compromised
A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Friday, described the majority judgement of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal that purportedly sacked Governor Ademola Adeleke as highly compromised.
Frank in a statement in reaction to the judgement in Abuja, said the verdict fell short of expectations and does not reflect the will of the majority of the people of Osun, who freely elected Senator Adeleke as Governor.
He called on the National Judicial Council to urgently cause a probe of the verdict with a view to restoring Adeleke’s mandate as well as penalizing any of the tribunal members found to have compromised on integrity.
He also called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to urgently investigate the judges who wrote the majority judgement and prosecute those found to have based their decision on other considerations rather than the true facts canvassed during the hearing of the case.
He also called on the United States of America to place a visa ban on the Osun tribunal judges found to have used their highly exalted position as arbiters to derail and frustrate the growth of democracy in the country.
He commended the judge who wrote the minority judgement for sticking to the truth and siding with the wishes and aspirations of Osun people that elected Adeleke during the last governorship election.
He however urged the people of Osun to remain calm and law abiding with the certainty that the mandate they freely gave to Adeleke would be retrieved at the appellate court.
He vowed that Nigerians will not fold their arms and watch any attempt to use the judiciary to again steal Adeleke’s mandate through the backdoor.
News
Ozekhome Delivers ABSU’s 29th Convocation Lecture, Bags Doctorate Honours
Renowned Constitutional Lawyer, Human Rights Activist and Scholar, Chief Mike Ozekhome, SAN, CON, OFR, Ph.D, has delivered the 29th Convocation Lecture of the Abia State University, Uturu.
The event, which held at the University premises, on Thursday, saw the Visiting Professor of Law speaking on a topical issue, “PRIVATE V PUBLIC UNIVERSITIES: THE POLITICS, CHALLENGES AND PROSPECTS”.
Consequently, Ozekhome, will today, be conferred with the LL.D doctorate Degree (Honoris Causa) by the same University (his 13th doctorate degree; one by academic thesis).
The conferment will be done alongside other distinguished Nigerians who have made their mark in different spheres of human endeavor including Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, CON; African’s Billionaire business woman and philanthropist, Mrs Folurunsho Alakija, Chief Reginald Stanley and Chief Aigboji Aig-Imoukhuade.
Prof Ogbulu, who disclosed this during the 29th Pre-Convocation press briefing at the conference hall of his office said the event will also feature the conferment of first degrees, higher degrees, professor Emeritus of the millennium, Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Ogwo. E. Ogwo.
According to Prof Ogbulu the choice of the notable personalities was not for any monetary gains rather for their achievements in various endeavors and contributions to humanity and national development.
He further disclosed that the convocation ceremony would equally feature the commissioning of projects by the Governor of the state and Visitor to the Institution, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu.
Prof Ogbulu while congratulating graduands and awardees, revealed that a total of 3,724 students of the University would be graduating, adding that a total number of 19 students made first class honours.
He used the opportunity to thank Governor Ikpeazu “for deploying human and material resources to curb the incessant menace of kidnapping along the Okigwe-Uturu road which for a while hitherto gave negative image to the university”.
News
Runsewe Commends Sanwo-Olu for Pragmatic Investment in Creative Industry
Director General, National Council for Arts and Culture( NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe, has said that Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo- Olu has shown deep and unprecedented commitment to the growth of cultural tourism economy in the state, and Nigeria in general.
Listing detailed creative sector interventions by the tourism loving governor in recent times such as reconstruction of the Badagry slave Museum, unveiling of John Randle Yoruba HISTORY and CULTURE Museum, hosting of UNITED Nation’s World Tourism Organization conference and the iconic 35th edition of Nigeria’s biggest cultural festival expo, National Festival of Arts and culture (NAFEST), in November, last year, Runsewe commends sanwo-Olu for these upbeat, pragmatic efforts, geared towards bringing the Creative tourism economy in Lagos, back to local and global reckoning and acceptation.
Speaking to the Media on the sidelines of the official commissioning of the John Randle Yoruba culture and history Museum by President Muhammadu Buhari , Tuesday in Lagos, Otunba Runsewe who also doubles as Africa Region President,. World Craft Council( WCC) , stated further that the blue rail infrastructure, which now dots Lagos skyline, will aid the rebound and attraction of tourists traffic to Lagos state.
“It’s indeed heart warming to see all the tourism infrastructure and investment on platforms desirable to growing a sustainable creative cultural tourism economy in state, and thus empowering local people and industry practitioners. Governor sanwo-Olu is a tourism care giver, futuristic and a tourism job creator” Runsewe emphasized.
Africa’s Strategic Priorities and Global Role by H.E. John Dramani Mahama
Voice of Emancipation: Hiding in Plain Sight
Adding Value: The Power of Imagination
Be Empowered to Remain in Power
NANTA President Inaugurates Western Zone Secretariat, Recreation Centre
Osun: The Power of the People is Under Attack
The Oracle: Ethics and Discipline in Law: Akin to Waiting for Godot (Pt. 3)
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)