Withdrawal of Army Invitation for Jailbreaks in Ondo, Says Akeredolu

The Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has accused the Nigerian Army of inducing steps towards jailbreaks in Ondo State.

This is as he condemned, in strong terms, the withdrawal of soldiers of the Nigerian Army from the correctional centres across the state.

Akeredolu expressed displeasure at the move after he was briefed on the situation by the state Commissioner of Police, Oyediran Oyeyemi.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, Akeredolu wondered why soldiers will be withdrawn from correctional centres which belong to the Federal Government.

The statement was titled ‘Withdrawal of Soldiers From Correctional Centers In Ondo: Action Is To Induce Jail Breaks, Akeredolu raises alarm.’

The statement read in part, “Last night, Governor Akeredolu received reports from the Commissioner of Police in the state that soldiers attached to the correctional centres in the state have all been withdrawn.

“This development came as a surprise, considering the fact that both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Correctional Centers belong to the Federal Government.

The Punch