Headline
The Boss Man of the Year: Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike
By Eric Elezuo
There is no gainsaying the fact that many Governors have done well, but one among them has surpassed all known targets, and is set aside as the utmost ceteris paribus, which is better interpreted as the first among equals.
In the over six years he has held sway as the Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has consistently proved that dishing out the dividends of democracy is not rocket science.
This has been exemplified by his stress-free efforts at providing infrastructural developments across the length and breath of the state, earning him the sobriquet, Mr. Project.
Someone once said that delivering good governance to people who gave you their votes is not rocket science; that it is not only deliverable but absolutely possible, and one man has proved it with back to back dividends of democracy, cutting across all sectors of administration and human endeavours. That man is the action Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike aka Mr Project, and clearly Nigeria’s most visible governor in the year 2021, and even before.
Simply put, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike CON, is the indefatigable governor of Nigeria’s ‘treasure base’, Rivers State where he had held sway for close to six years since May 29, 2015.
With about 17 months left to complete his tenure as the governor, and without resting on his oars as regards his landmark achievements of the folded year, he has once again set the roadmap for another one year of massive infrastructural turn around with the content of the 2022 Appropriation Bill submitted to the Rivers State House of Assembly.
In the bill, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo presented a budget estimate of Four Hundred and Eighty-three billion, one hundred and seventy-three million, three hundred and seven thousand, ninety-six naira (N483,173, 307,096.00) for 2022 fiscal year to the state House for consideration.
He said the policy thrusts for the 2022 Appropriation bill christened, “Budget of Consolidation,” will focus on the State’s quest for greater economic growth and fiscal consolidation, enhancing jobs and wealth creation, building first-rate economic infrastructure, and achieving equity and social protection through poverty reduction and economic inclusiveness.
Wike also hinted that his administration succeeded significantly in managing the resources of the state by building a strong economy in relative to most other States of the federation.
According to him, real tangible growth figures were also posted consistently, which is in excess of 5 per cent year-in-year-out, especially for the last two years.
“Within Nigeria, our economy is not only stronger than 90 percent of the other States; it has continued to perform better than most others in terms of real economic growth, fiscal consolidation, debt-to-Gross Domestic Product ratio and Internal Revenue Generation.
“The 2022 budget is crafted within the framework of the State’s Medium Term Expenditure Framework, the State’s Economic Strategy Paper, the national economic outlook and the State’s economic growth projections coupled with the various development instruments and programmes.”
Governor Wike said the projected recurrent expenditure is One Hundred and Forty-Four Billion, Seven Hundred and Sixty-Four Million, Eight Hundred and Eighteen Thousand, Nine Hundred and Seventy-Seven Naira (N144, 764,818,977.00), which represents about 30 per cent of the total budget size for 2022 fiscal year.
According to him, the projected estimates for capital expenditure is Three Hundred and Fourteen Billion, Nine Hundred and Three Million, One Hundred and Eighty Thousand, One Hundred and Sixteen Naira (314, 903,108,116.00), which represents about 65 per cent of the total budget size.
The governor stated that the 2022 budget is pegged on the assumptions of the crude oil bench mark of USD 50 per barrel, National crude oil production estimates of 1.7 million barrel per day; Currency exchange rate of N410 to the Dollar; Gross Domestic Product growth rate of between 3 per cent for the medium term; and Inflation rate of 13.5 per cent.
“Although this is yet another ambitious projection given the challenges of the national economy, we believe we would be able to successfully implement the capital because it is backed by a concrete plan of action and within achievable limits.”
Governor Wike explained that over half of the capital budget estimate is targeted at the economic and social sectors.
He listed the main items of the scheduled capital spending in the 2022 budget to include Agriculture, Roads, Bridges, Healthcare, Education, Social Welfare, Justice Delivery, Sports, Youth and Women Empowerment and Human Security.
These, he said, would invariably lead to generating real economic growth, job creation, poverty reduction and improvements in the living standards of citizens.
Governor Wike acknowledged that his administration inherited some agricultural assets, including hundreds of hectares of uncultivated lands, abandoned livestock infrastructure, fish farms, banana plantations and the Shonghai initiative.
“But none was backed by reasonable policy, investment and sustainability frameworks. Little wonder, they all readily failed and palled to nothing as ill-conceived fanciful ideas and programmes.
“We have therefore decided to make agriculture part of our engines for sustainable economic growth and development by support our people to move beyond subsistent levels of production.
“Our approach is to de-emphasize the direct participation of the State Government in agriculture and encourage the private to take the lead.
“We have provided the sum of N16, 937,632,000.00 in the 2022 capital budget to revitalize, stimulate and grow the agricultural sector in the State.”
In the justice sector, Governor Wike said the sum of N2,256,928,022.80 has been earmarked as additional resources to improve efficiency of the sector.
The sum, he maintained, will fund the State Judiciary’s action plan for 2022 that include the construction of the new Magistrate Court’s Complex in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State Judicial Institute and the South-South Zonal Headquarters of the Federal Judicial Service Commission.
He said the 2022 budget is also expected to further strengthen the health sector such that citizens are healthy with immediate access to affordable quality primary, secondary and tertiary healthcare services and support.
Reflecting on how the 2021 budget of N448.6B performed, Governor Wike said its implementation was very impressive with over eighty percent performance.
“As at end of October 2021, total net revenue receipts was three hundred and ninety-one billion, three hundred and twenty-five million, two hundred and seventy thousand, two hundred and six naira (N391,325,270,206.), only which represents over 87 percent overall performance on the revenue side.”
Governor Wike urged the Supreme Court to expedite the trial of the Value Added Tax suit between the Rivers State government and the Federal Government.
“In anticipation of our victory we are continuing with our plan to integrate the VAT into our mainstream tax operations and strengthen the capacity of the RSIRS to effectively administer this head of tax when the responsibility comes.”
He said the administration shall complete the following roads, flyovers and other projects in the 2022 fiscal year.
“The Abali flyover, Rumukalagbor flyover, Nkpolu flyover, Rumuepirikom flyover and Elimgbu-Rumuokrushe flyover; the dualization of Ogbunuabali road, the dualization of Eastern bypass road; the dualization of Egbema – Omoku road; Trans-Kalabari road (phase one), the dualization of Ahoada – Omoku road (phase one); the dualization of Bori-Kono road and the dualization of Chokocho – Okehi – Igbodo road.
“Ogu – Ekporo –Kpogor-Wakama link road; Akpabu – Omudioga – Egbeda road; Rumuodogo 1 & 2 roads; Omoku-Aligwu-Kreigani-Oduoboburu road; Mgbuosimini – Nkpor – Mgbuodohia roads; Okochiri internal roads, phase 2; Omerulu community internal roads; Nchia internal roads; Igwuruta community internal roads; Abonnema/Obonnoma Sandfilling and reclamation; Bakana sandfilling and reclamation; Okrika sandfilling and reclamation;
The new Government jetty at Marine base, Port Harcourt; Chokocho Igbodo road; Oyigbo – Okoloma road; Rumuesara – Eneka road; and Ogu/Bolo sandfilling.”
Speaker, Rivers State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Ikuinyi-Owaji Ibani noted the audacity of the 2021 Appropriation Bill that seeks to consolidate ongoing development as championed by Governor Wike.
He said all the members of Rivers State House of Assembly know the exact projects and services that are provided by the Wike administration for the good of the state and its people.
“No one is in doubt that what you have presented before the Rivers State House of Assembly is not realisable. It is a realistic and realisable budget and this has been your established pattern for the six years going seven years that you have mounted the leadership stage in the state.”
Wike is an Ikwerre man from Rumuepirikom in Obio-Akpor, Rivers State, who was born on December 13, 1963. He is an astute politician, irrepressible lawyer, undaunted hard worker, and the sixth and current Governor of Rivers State. He is a member of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party and had his university education at the Rivers State University of Science and Technology after passing through De-General E-Processing Center and Government Secondary School, Eneka at various times.
Wike defeated Dakuku Peterside of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Tonye Princewill of the Labour Party in the April 11 gubernatorial elections to emerge as governor. His election was nullified by the Trubunal and the Appeal Court, but as a child of destiny, the Supreme Court upturned all rulings and returned his mandate.
Again, on April 3, 2019, INEC declared Nyesom Wike winner of Rivers State governorship polls to begin another four years tenure.
A lover of education, Wike made elaborate plans for educational reform. He declared public primary and secondary education free. This he did shortly after he took the oath of office to start his second term, and refused to bulge even as complaints trailed his decision.
In 2019, Wike through the State Ministry of Education announced free registration for participating locals of the state in the annual JAMB examination.
He was considered a superman when he kicked-off the construction of three (3) major flyovers simultaneously in Port Harcourt. The location of the flyovers are at Garrison, Rumoukoro and Artillery. These are all completed today, commissioned and in use.
In his words: “I can walk around the entire Rivers State today without security because my administration and the PDP have fulfilled their promises to transform the state for the benefit of all.
“I have not disappointed the people of Rivers State and I have not disappointed the party that gave me the privilege to contribute my own quarter to the development of the state.”
Many people refer to Wike as stubborn, fearless and unbridled, and of course he is not far from any these by the way he conduct his affairs to ensure the people of Rivers State have the best of administration, and that no one is cheated.
You only need to take a short trip to Rivers State, especially the capital, Port Harcourt, to fully come to grasp the magic the Governor of the state, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is performing. It will never be an exaggeration to say that the outspoken governor has not only handed over the dividend of democracy to his people within his six years spell as governor, but has done it with much panache and fanfare, giving glory to God for all he has been able to do.
Between December 21 and 24, 2020, some road projects constructed by Governor Wike’s administration under the urban renewal programame were inaugurated.
Beginning with the Emeyal Elelenwo, Ndoni and General Diriyai Streets, which were commissioned by the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, the team moved to the dualized Tombia Road and Amaji Street the next day, and they were commissioned by the Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.
Following in the same track, Woji Road and Obaji Street were commissioned on wednesday, December 23 with the Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde as Special Guest of honour, while the reconstructed Aker Base Road Rumuolumini was commissioned on Thursday December 24 by the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu.
These are in isolation of the many numerous infrastructural provisions he has been saddled with prior to the present.
The governor, without mincing words, is not on the same page with the Federal Government, which he has accused of insensitivity in the affairs of Nigerians.
“I regret that the yearning of Nigerians for better life, better education, health care system, basic infrastructure, have remained illusive because of the insensitivity of the incumbent Federal government,” he tweeted. He has therefore, not bothered to be the good books of the ruling party, and has ceaselessly carried out his mandate to his people without fear or favour
Between December and date, the governor, who has been significantly and justifiably nicknamed Mr. Project, has commissioned projects running into tens, not to mention hundreds of others still under construction. some of these projects include but not limited to Rumuekini-Aluu Road, Dualized Saakpenwa-Bori Road, Bolo Internal Roads, Internal Roads In Isiokpo, Ikwerre LGA, Isiodu Road In Emohu LGA, Eleme-Afam (Oyigbo) Road, GRA Phase Two Roads, Rebisi Flyover, Government House Clinic, which has been ‘ambitiously equipped to keep leaders at home instead of flying abroad for medicals, Port Harcourt Pleasure Park, Ecumenical Centre, Cinema and Restaurant.
The new Government House Clinic is fully equipped with state-of-the-art operating theatre, top anaesthesia ventilator, ICU Room, Endoscopy Suite, MRI Machines, Laboratory, Pharmacy and 24 hours ambulance service to serve elder statesmen, Government House personnel, judges and legislators. The clinic is endowed with a host of other equipment that perfectly conform to international standards.
Wike confessed that he was lucky to achieved all he has achieved because “no godfather is controlling me”. Also, according to the Chairman, Ovation Media group, Chief Dele Momodu, who was in his entourage during the commissioning of the Real Madrid Football Academy, “Wike’s strength lies in his ability to do unusual things while being underrated and disparaged without getting distracted. The courage to pursue his dreams has made him the most visible governor in Nigeria.”
Wike is not just a good party man, but very cordial. Behind that tough look is a man, who cares about his fellow man. Just on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, the Governor hosted some his colleagues from the Niger Delta including Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and Bayelsa State governor, Douye Diri during the commissioning of the Real Madrid Football Academy, which was done by the honorable Sports Minister, Mr. Sunday Dare. It was one moment of togetherness devoid of party politics; that is the vintage Wike.
Wike is not just a party man, but a total and typical Nigerian, whose handshake not only goes across the Niger but also the Sahara and Sahel regions. In his quest to draw all Nigerians together, he has not only invited his party men and kinsmen to the commissioning of his projects, but also politicians from across the regions and other parties, chiefly among them the ruling All Progressives Congress. Just recently, the Governor of Ekiti State, who is a also the Chairman, Nigeria Governors Forum and a staunch member of the APC, was on hand to commission projects.
Wike has proved that he is in governance to unleash dividends and not play party politics, and it is not surprising that he is meeting targets without stress, rancour or hard feelings.
The governor, who said he is rushing projects ‘so as not to leave liabilities for my successor’ is married to his beloved wife, Eberechi, a high court justice, and they are blessed with three adorable children.
No doubt, the people of Rivers State are in for more strides of mind blowing projects as 2022 unfolds.
As stated earlier, many Governors have done well, but Ezenwo Nyesom Wike surpasses them all, and therefore a proud recipient of the Boss of the Year Award.
Niger Delta Will Benefit from Our Resource Control Agenda – Atiku
Presidential Candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on Tuesday said if voted into office, his administration would change the security architecture in the country and grow the economy.
He gave the assurance at the party’s Presidential Campaign in Delta held at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.
Abubakar said that between 1999 and 2015, PDP grew Nigeria’s economy and made it the largest in Africa, but that the All Progressives Congress (APC) destroyed it with its inept leadership.
He said that with adequate security and right economic policies, a PDP administration led by him would attract Foreign Direct Investment that would grow the nation’s economy, adding that the security of the country was paramount because no nation could develop without security.
He told Deltans that the team was not in the state to campaign, saying “we are here to show our gratitude and appreciation to say that we are with you in all respects because of the support we have received from you from 1999 to date.
“All through my political journey, Delta state has always supported me and I want to promise you that I shall not betray the trust of Delta and the entire Niger Delta.
“That is why in my modest appreciation, I chose one of you as my vice presidential candidate and you know that a running mate is always a stepping stone.
“Therefore it is up to you to show your support by giving Governor Okowa the massive support to enable us to rescue and rebuild our dear country.”
On his policy document, the PDP Presidential flag bearer stated that his administration would pay attention to developing the education sector, and promised that under his watch, strikes by members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) would be eradicated.
“The Niger Delta and other parts of the country will benefit from our resource control and restructuring agenda because it is our intention to devolve more powers to the states and local governments to tackle peculiar challenges facing the people.
“The APC government has disunited Nigeria in all aspects and it is our commitment to restore the unity of this country by ensuring that every part of this country has a sense of belonging.
“You must believe in PDP because as a party we built the biggest economy in Africa until the APC came and destroyed it in 2015.
“Why vote for the same party that has suffered us in the last seven years plus? Let us vote them out to unite and rebuild our country again,” he said.
The Vice-Presidential Candidate of the party and Governor of Delta, Sen. (Dr) Ifeanyi Okowa, said that Atiku knew how to address the socio-economic challenges bedevilling the country and urged the people to vote for the party.
According to him, we all know that the APC-led Federal Government brought poverty to the nation; they destroyed our economy to the extent that Nigerians are now hungry, without food to eat.
“How can a bag of rice be sold for almost N50, 000? It is only Atiku that can solve the problems in the country because when the PDP took over the reins of power in 1999, Atiku and Obasanjo were able to restore the nation’s lost glory.
“Atiku has assured Nigerians that he will revive the economy of the country and reposition it for optimum productivity in all sectors of the Nigerian economy.
“For over 20 years, Atiku has been advocating for the restructuring of Nigeria where states and local governments will get more money that will stimulate growth and development and this is what we want in the Niger Delta.
“Atiku has also promised that his administration, if elected, will put in place a constitutional framework that will enable states to have State Police so as to stem the tide of insecurity in the country.
“Atiku is an experienced politician that has the capacity and pedigree to reset the country and I call on all eligible voters in the state to ensure that they have their PVCs to enable them vote in the forthcoming general elections,” Okowa stated.
National Chairman of the party, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, on his part, congratulated Deltans for the choice of Okowa as Vice-Presidential Candidate and lauded previous governors of the state for their contributions to the growth and development of the state.
He called on sons and daughters of the state to vote massively for all PDP candidates in the general elections.
The rally was attended by former Vice-President, Namadi Sambo, former President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki; Governors Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State, Udom Emmanuel of Akwa-Ibom, Godwin Obaseki of Edo, Douye Diri of Bayelsa and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.
Earlier, Atiku Abubakar had held a meeting with traditional rulers in Delta, at their Secretariat in Asaba, and assured that if elected, he would ensure that clear constitutional roles were given to monarchs in the country.
Atiku Campaigns in Bayelsa, Promises Devolution of Power, Restructuring
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has promised the Niger Delta people that his administration will devolve powers from the centre and restructure Nigeria if elected.
Atiku, who spoke at the campaign rally of the PDP in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State, on Monday, noted that the people of the region had been clamouring for resource control and the restructuring of the country and that his government, when elected, would accede to their demands.
He reiterated the implementation of his five-point developmental agenda for the nation, which he listed as the unification of the country, tackling insecurity, the economy, ending the strike in universities, and restructuring.
He said, “I promised to tackle insecurity. Here in Bayelsa State, you have faced a number of security challenges. You have lost so many people due to breaches of law and order. I promise I will restore security in this country.
“We proposed to restructure this country. You people in the Niger Delta need more restructuring than any other part of this country. We will give you more resources and more powers to deal with your problems. You don’t have to always start begging the Federal Government.”
In his remarks, the Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, said Atiku was the only presidential candidate who had pledged to give the Ijaw people, and indeed the Niger Delta, restructuring.
Diri said partly, “Now, the only candidate who has keyed in and who has talked about what the Ijaw people want and what the people of Bayelsa want is Atiku; we have been talking about: resource control, Atiku is the only candidate that has talked about the restructuring of this country. Therefore, Atiku and the PDP are the only candidates and parties for which the Ijaw people will vote.”
Also speaking, the vice presidential candidate of the PDP and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, called on the people of Bayelsa State to give the party no fewer than 700,000 votes, while the geopolitical zone should deliver at least five million votes for the PDP at the presidential polls.
Headline
Atiku Campaign Calls for Tinubu’s Arrest, Prosecution over Drugs, Alpha Beta
By Eric Elezuo
The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council has called on the law enforcement agencies including the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) and the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to arrest and prosecute the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for alleged involvement in drugs and other related criminalities.
The call was made Sunday via a press statement tiled “Why NDLEA, EFCC must arrest and prosecute Bola Ahmed Tinubu”, and signed by the Director of Strategic Communications, Chief Dele Momodu, and other members of the media team where the campaign itemised in black and white various atrocities allegedly committed by the APC presidential candidate, stressing he was not fit to be president.
Addressing Nigerians as a whole, the campaign team maintained that considering the myriads of problems facing the nation at the moment, it would be ‘a huge disaster to add state sponsored drug trafficking into the mix’, as the APC candidate is reputed to have ‘direct ties to drug lords and was used as a conduit pipe to launder their funds’ in collaboration with another drug kingpin, Adegboyega Muiz Akande.
“This investigation has revealed the identity of other individuals including relatives who have worked for Akande with various duties in the distribution organisation. One of these individuals has been identified by the investigation as Bola Tinubu,” said Kevin Moss, a special agent with the Inland Revenue Service,” the statement revealed.
The statement added: “Court records showed that Akande took Tinubu to First Heritage Bank where he opened an account for himself and his wife, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, in 1989. Tinubu revealed in documents that he worked with Mobil Nigeria Limited and his salary was $2,400 and he had no other sources of income whatsoever.
“But records from his First Heritage Bank account showed that in 1990, Tinubu deposited $661,000 into his individual money market account and in 1991 deposited $1,216,500 into the same money market account. Mobil representatives told US authorities that even though Tinubu was a treasurer, he had no direct access to the company’s cash and thus could not deposit funds on behalf of the firm.
“Tinubu, the political Maradona, quickly entered into an agreement with US authorities and forfeited $460,000 in order to avoid jail before running back to Nigeria. But this has not changed the fact that he was in cahoots with drug dealers and was their bagman.
“Nigerian law is clear. Criminal cases have no statute of limitation and can be re-opened at anytime especially for the sake of national interest. We hereby call on the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to immediately arrest Bola Ahmed Tinubu and prosecute him for drug trafficking.
“Apart from the criminal angle to this call, there is also the national security aspect. The world will recall what happened to Panama when Manuel Noriega, a known drug lord, became President in 1983. During his six-year rule, Panama became a narcos state as Noriega became an ally of the notorious Pablo Escobar’s Medellin cartel.”
While asking law enforcement agencies to speed up the arrest and persecution of the former governor of Lagos State, the campaign council also explained in detail how Tinubu has been siphoning the resources of Lagos State using the instrumentality of his firm, Alpha Beta. The allegations, the Council maintained, are contained in court affidavits sworn to by a former Managing Director of Alpha Beta Consulting, Dapo Apara. He insisted that Tinubu has continued to corner the finances of the state through this firm.
In a Writ of Summons, Apara said, “The claimant avers that some of the suspicious transfers to third parties amongst many others unknown to the claimant are as follows: a) N500,000,000 payment to SW8 Investment Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 30/12/13; (b) $2,989,063.33 payment to Summit Integrated Services Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/1.5.
“(c) $1,407,000 USD payment to Summit Integrated Services Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/15; (d) N25million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 18/3/15; (e)N39million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 3/3/15; (I) N38million payment to Halizview International Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 6/3/15.
“(g) N550million payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 15/5/18 (h) N850million payment to Ocean Trust Ltd vide payment instruction dated the 14/3/15; (i) N1 billion in Afkar printing Press together with Vintage Press Limited and Lagoon Press Limited in October 2017; (J) N1 billion Ocean and Oil Investment Limited (OANDO) various times; (k) N3.5 billion in OCEANIC BANK avow ECOBANK) various times; (I) N100 million IBILE HOLDINGS LAND Plot 16/17 BLOCK VI (ONIRU ESTATE) (m) N500 million STARCOMMS (Aranda Resources) 100,000,000 SHARES (n) N1.4 billion Sterling Asset Management (o) N960 million HITV 300,000,000 shares (p) N11.9 billion SW8 (WEMA BANK)30,909,090 shares.”
