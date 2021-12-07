Culture
Embrace Peace As Heritage, Runsewe Tells World Leaders
Worried by the rise in local and global strifes and conflicts, occasioned by socioeconomic and political exclusion, President, World Craft Council (WCC), otunba Segun Runsewe says time has come for focal attention on Culture and Religious heritage as drivers of peace.
” We must revisit culture as a veritable tool of ensuring the Unity, peace and development of the society, hence every government and nation must strive towards the preservation of their heritage as means of collective identity” Runsewe explained.
Speaking as a special guest at the World Peace Conference, hosted by People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Otunba Segun Runsewe,who is also the Director General of National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) told the gathering of eminent political and Business moguls from all over the world that Culture apart from Religion is a potent weapon in engendering peace and unity.
Showcasing the impact of Nigeria’s iconic cultural festival, National Festival of Arts and Culture (Nafest), Runsewe disclosed that the yearly celebration of the festival in Nigeria, has sustained the unification of the Nigerian people despite the huge diversities, noting that the festival helps celebrate what unifies Nigerians and not what divides them.
Recommending the NAFEST Cultural tourism model to the World Peace conference delegates, Runsewe proudly explained further, “it is known locally as our Unity forum and through the platform, Nigerians from all ethnic backgrounds interact, exchange different Cultural manifestations and build bridges of Unity and friendship across ethnic nationalities.”
Appreciating the government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh for the opportunity to share insights and also provide solutions to the epidemic of global developmental dislocations, injurious to peaceful coexistence among nations and peoples, the NCAC boss, added that respect and concern for the weak and less privilege, could help descalate conflicts driven by socioeconomic and political exclusion.
Taking the global peace seeking audience through interactive voyage on inter Faith Dialogue, Culture and Heritage, the celebral Nigerian culture icon, warns that the slide to religious intolerance fuels bigotry, fanaticism, indoctrination and factionalism, with tension, conflict and outright violence as seed of discord, not peace, calling on world leaders and men of all faith, to see God in the best of humanity.
“While we may not all necessary share or believe similar religious views with others, tolerance of other people’s religion requires that we appreciate the fact that others are entitled to their religious beliefs and practices, and have the right to practice their religion without let or hindrance” Runsewe admonished, adding that religious conflicts are usually driven by lack of understanding of the meaning and purpose of religion.
“Religion if positively deployed can also be a veritable tool for fostering national and international development, peace, understanding, and cooperation and for driving the process of development and if wrongly deployed, could become a liability” he noted to a rousing applause from the audience.
“Peace is not only for a community or nation, it’s the primary goal of all nations of the world. A breach of peace in one nation or continent is a threat to the peace of the entire universe. The world is a global village and what happens in one part of the world, will also affect other parts of the world,” Runsewe submitted.
Breaking: Lagos Wins Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State contingents at the National Festival of Arts and Culture tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 has been declared winners of this year’s edition of the weeklong cultural fiesta.
The state, which hosted the event, was proclaimed winner at the end of the event at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan having scored the highest number of points.
Ekiti which won last year came a distant third as Rivers and Bayelsa were joint second.
Glamour, Razzmatazz, Fanfare As Sanwo-Olu, Ooni, Runsewe, Others Flag Off Eko NAFEST 2022
By Eric Elezuo
The main bowel of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Onikan, Lagos State, was turned into a carnival of the some sort as the governor of the state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, joined by the Ooni of Ife, HIM Enitan Ogunwusi, the deputy governor of Lagos State, Femi Hamzat, the Commissioner of Arts and Culture, Uzamat, Akinbile-Yussuf, Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture, Otunba Segun Runsewe, traditional rulers and host of other personalities from across all walks of life, declared the 2022 edition of the annual cultural fiesta, National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) open.
The event, which drew participants from 29 states of the federation, and still counting, was filled with colour, glamour, fanfare and razzmatazz with the participating states striving joyously to outdo one another.
In his speech at the ceremony, Sanwo-Olu praised the initiative and the brains behind the yearly fiesta, saying it is a veritable means of unifying Nigeria an uniting the people in the midst of diversity.
“It is with great pride that I stand before you here today as the Chief Host of the 35th Edition of the National Festival of Arts and Culture, a festival that aims to unite and showcase the rich and diverse culture of Nigeria,” Sanwo-Olu declared.
Tagged ‘CULTURE AND PEACEFUL COEXISTENCE’, Sanwo-Olu observed that the event in its entirety is a cultural marvel to embrace, and urged participating teams to express one love while the event lasts and beyond.
Sanwo-Olu further went down memory lane to trace the history of the fiesta, and how it tallies with the THEMES agenda of the present Lagos State government.
“Right after the Nigerian Civil War, Culture and Sports were identified as major unifying factors for a country healing from the throes of war. This decision birthed the establishment of the National Arts for Festival (which later morphed into the National Festival for Arts and Culture) and the National Sports Festival.
“I am proud to state that the Lagos State Government hosted the very first edition of NAFEST, in 1970 and subsequently in 1988. This administration, as part of efforts to achieve our Entertainment and Tourism pillar of the THEMES Agenda is deliberate about promoting every aspect of tourism, Arts and Culture. The State is therefore, delighted to have won the hosting rights of NAFEST 2022 which was keenly contested by three other states, the governor enthused.
Earlier in his speech, the host and Director General of NCAC, Otunba Segun Runsewe, has informed that the festival is a deliberate synergy between the council and Lagos State government to continue to unite Nigerians and foster peace.
The participating states thereafter took turns to parade their culture in a display that has left mouths gaping with the major revolving round the War dance from Abia State, Rivers and Lagos contingents which paraded a long drawn display of raw cultural actions.
The event continues at the National Stadium till November 14, 2022 when the closing ceremony will return to Mobolaji Johnson Arena.
Lagos, a Reference Point for Peace, Co-habitation, Co-existence in Unity – Akinbile-Yussuf
By Eric Elezuo
The Lagos State Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf, has said that Lagos State remains a point of reference when it comes to peaceful co-existence and co-habiting in unity despite the differences in ethnicity and languages of its people.
Mrs. Uzamat made the remarks while delivering the welcome speech at the opening ceremony of the 2022 National Festival of Arts and Culture, tagged Eko NAFEST 2022 at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.
“Lagos prides itself as a peaceful State, known for co-habiting and co-existing in unity, despite the differences in ethnicity and languages, Lagos remains a reference point for what an ideal State exemplifies,” she said while imploring the visiting participants to take advantage of the rich culture of the state and tourism potential, especially the aquatic endowments, to give themselves the best of times as the week long fiesta lasts.
She noted also that the very essence of the festival, which dwells on the need to further unify the country should not be lost sight of as Nigeria needs its unity now, more than ever
“You must also be reminded of the fact that Lagos, apart from being the Centre of Excellence, is also a State of Aquatic splendour surrounded by water which constitutes part of our heritage. You are also invited to explore the tourism potentials on our waterways as well as the world class water transportation system here in Lagos.
“In a nutshell, as we celebrate, and have fun, I plead with us all not to forget the inherent message in this festival of culture and arts. This annual event had over the years proven to be a unifying platform for all tribes in Nigeria and this year’s edition should not be an exception,” the Commissioner said.
NAFEST is a yearly fiesta of culture, arts and tourism tailored to bring Nigerians together under one roof to further cement the unity the has held the country together.
The theme for the 2022 edition is “Culture and peaceful coexistence”, and as Akinbile-Yussuf noted, “it is imperative for every one of us to be reminded that a peaceful coexistence is very integral to development and as such, we must jointly pursue everything that would guarantee the peace of everyone.”
