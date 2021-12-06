Connect with us

News

Another Strike Looms As ASUU’s Ultimatum to FG Ends

Published

1 year ago

on

The Federal Government has begun moves to prevent an industrial action in the country’s public universities as the Academic Staff Union of Universities’ three-week deadline ended on Sunday.

The  Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, in an interview with The PUNCH on Sunday, said  the ministry had written a letter to the Ministry of Finance on the payment of allowances to staff of universities.

But the union told one of our correspondents that government had only met one of its demands.

ASUU had on November 15  given the Federal Government a three-week ultimatum over government failure to meet its  demands

The lecturers  threatened to embark on  another round of industrial action following the ‘government’s unfaithfulness’ in implementation of the Memorandum of Action  it signed with the union upon which last year’s strike action was suspended.

After the union’s National Executive Council  meeting at the University of Abuja on November 13 and 14,  ASUU President, Professor Emmanuel Osodeke, lamented that despite meeting  with  the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige on  October 14, 2021, on  issues including funding for revitalization of public universities, earned academic allowances, University Transparency Accountability Solution, promotion arrears, renegotiation of 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, and the inconsistencies in Integrated Payroll and Personnel information system payment,  none of the demands had been met.

The Federal Government  promised to pay  N30bn as revitalisation fund to universities. It also promised to pay  N22.1bn  earned allowances to university workers.

When contacted on Saturday night, ASUU president told one of our correspondents that government had not met all the demands.

Osodeke said the union would meet on Sunday to take a decision on the issue. As of the time of sending this report, the union was still meeting.

“The deadline will elapse by Sunday. They only met one out of our requests which is the NEEDS assessment; the revitalisation funds of N30bn but they paid only N20bn to the universities. The other requests have not been fulfilled  even the ones they promised. Our officers are meeting tomorrow, we will let you know our decision by tomorrow (Sunday),” he said on Saturday.

When contacted at 8:30pm on Sunday, ASUU president said the union was still  meeting. “We haven’t taken a final decision yet. We have to consult all our branches and zones. The national cannot just sit down and call for action. The government didn’t implement what they promised us,” he said

But Nwajiuba said the ministry of education had written its finance counterpart on the payment, adding that the Minister of Finance had acknowledged the receipt of the letter.He said, “We have sent a letter to the ministry of finance and in the letter we did a breakdown of each university and the individuals to be paid. We do not pay unions. What we will do is to pay each university. We have done the breakdown.

“I spoke to the minister of finance yesterday and she said she got the letter and her ministry would work with the breakdown that we gave them. The payment will be paid as soon as due process is concluded by the ministry of finance. But it should be noted that the money will not be paid to the union as a whole but it would be paid to each university.”

The Punch

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

News

Tambuwal Calls on Nigerians to Vote APC Out of Power

Published

2 days ago

on

December 28, 2022

By

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Organisation, Aminu Tambuwal, on Tuesday charged Nigerians to use their Permanent Voter Card to remove the All Progressives Congress from power in the 2023 general elections.
Tambuwal, who is the governor of Sokoto State, while saying the APC had plunged Nigeria into numerous problems without solutions, harped on the need for the electorate to vote for and ensure the victory of the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Ababakar and his running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa, on February 25 next year.
The PCO DG, represented by the PDP former National Vice Chairman (Southwest), Eddy Olafeso, spoke in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti State capital, during the inauguration of the PDP presidential campaign committee and campaign management committee in Ekiti State.
He condemned the leadership style of the APC and urged PDP members “to work for peace to defeat the monster called APC and its beneficiaries in the country.”
The acting Chairman, Ekiti PDP PCC, Chief Ogundipe Makanjuola, said, “What is required is the unalloyed commitment to winning the presidential election in the next two months so that the PDP can revamp the battered economy of Nigeria.”
Makanjuola, a former PDP state chairman, called on party members and supporters to go out and galvanise support for the PDP and Atiku, who he described as “incoming president.”
He told PCC and CMC members, “We have been handed a very strategic task, a very challenging assignment, but by the special grace of God, it is not insurmountable, we shall succeed.”
Other members inaugurated include former speaker, Tunji Odeyemi as secretary of the PCC and the CMC including Senator Duro Faseyi (North), Mr Dipo Anisulowo (Central) and Prof. Kolapo Olusola-Eleka (South) with Mrs Yemisi Afolabi as secretary.
Recall that the PDP governorship candidate in the June 2022 election, Bisi Kolawole, who was appointed as chairman of the PCC had on Monday rejected the appointment, saying the membership comprised members of Social Democratic Party who worked against PDP’s success in the governorship election and would still work against the success of PDP National Assembly candidates on February 25.
The Punch

Continue Reading

News

PDP Aggrieved Govs to Announce Preferred Presidential Candidate Jan 5

Published

2 days ago

on

December 28, 2022

By

There are strong indications that the five aggrieved Peoples Democratic Party governors may endorse their preferred presidential candidate on January 5, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The governors, who are presently meeting in London, United Kingdom, might be influenced by former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s advice that the Presidency should come to the South-East in 2023, according to reports.

Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue) and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu states and some political heavyweights from the South had parted ways with the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over his alleged refusal to prevail on the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu to resign after Atiku, a northerner clinched the presidential ticket of the party.

The governors insisted that Ayu’s resignation would ensure a balance in the leadership of the main opposition party.

Although Atiku and the governors held several meetings in Nigeria and the UK, there was no headway as they insisted on Ayu’s removal from office as a precondition for peace.

However, in deciding on the presidential candidate to support, a top source informed The PUNCH that the governors might heed Obasanjo’s counsel that they should endorse the Labour Party presidential standard bearer, Peter Obi.

The former President had met with the governors in London in August where he reportedly lobbied for Obi.

Giving a background on the factors that might sway their decision, an aide to one of the governors stated, “The governors are considering Obasanjo’s advice that the Presidency should come to the South in 2023. Obasanjo has advised them to support Obi because he believes that if the Presidency comes to the South, it should go to the South East.

“That is why at their last meeting in London, he lobbied for Obi because justice and fairness demand that South-East should produce the next president.’’

Asked when the governors, known as Integrity Group would unveil their preferred candidate, the source said, “From all indications, the governors will announce their preferred candidate next week. If there is no major event before January 5 when Makinde will kick off his campaign, they will make the announcement on that day in Ibadan.’’

An aide to another governor dismissed reports that the group were divided over the choice of the presidential candidate to endorse.

According to the source, at the London meeting on Tuesday, the governors agreed that since Atiku failed to prevail on Ayu to step down, they should work for a southern candidate.

The Punch

Continue Reading

News

Peter Obi Not My Presidential Candidate, Arthur Eze Declares

Published

2 days ago

on

December 27, 2022

By

Businessman, Prince Arthur Eze, has disassociated himself from the presidential ambition of the Labour Party candidate, Mr. Peter Obi.

Eze said he was not part of Obi’s presidential aspiration because he has seen that the former Anambra State governor cannot win votes in the Southwest and in the North.

He stated these on Monday, marking the 2022 Ofala Festival of the traditional ruler of Ukpo, in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The businessman made the comments in the presence of the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, traditional rulers, women groups and prominent people of the state.

He explained that he had already warmed Obi to withdraw from the presidential race, but he refused to listen.

Eze pointed out that Soludo is the person that is being tipped to become Nigeria’s president of Igbo extraction in the time to come.

He said, “I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time.

“When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north – he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he could not win; so that he would not waste his time and money.”

Pointing at Soludo, Eze, said, “This is the person we are tipping to take over as Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in the time to come. We have a presidential candidate (Atiku) that we are supporting now. After his tenure, he will hand over to Soludo as president.”

A traditional ruler from one of the communities in Anambra Central Senatorial District, who did not want his name mentioned, described Eze’s anti-Obi comment as unpleasant and a bad omen for the image of the Igbo people.

“You see, this is why people say that Igbo people are not united or that Igbo people hate themselves. When prominent Nigerians from various tribes and religions are supporting Peter Obi and Labour Party, why should this man talk this way in public about Obi?

“Anyway, he is entitled to his personal opinion. His opinion does not reflect the sensibilities of Dinukofia people – it is not the opinion of Anambra and Igbo people,” the monarch added.

Continue Reading

Trending

%d bloggers like this: