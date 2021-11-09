NDA Denies Arrest of NAF Personnel over Attack on Facility

The Nigerian Defence Academy has denied arresting a Nigerian Air Force personnel, Sergeant Torsabo Solomon, in connection with the attack of the facility.

Some armed men had attacked the institution in August killing two.

Sergeant Solomon, according to reports was picked up on Monday and flown to Kaduna for further investigations.

Two separate written communications on the arrest was quoted in some of the reports.

The first reads, “On 08 Nov 21, at about 0600hr, NAF07/ 23922, SGT Torsobo Solomon of 153 BSG (AIRFORCE COMPREHENSIVE SCHOOL YOLA) was arrested on the order of the Base Commander as requested by the NDA Commander for an offence connecting with arms and ammunition with recent bandit attack at NDA Kaduna.”

The second on the airlift of the suspect from Yola, reads, “At about 0815hr, ATR with reg no NAF 930 to arrive flight line to convey him from Yola to NDA KADUNA for further interrogation.”

However, the NDA in a statement on Monday night by Major Bashir Jajira said he was not in their custody.

The statement was titled, ‘RE: Arrest of sergeant Torsabo Solomon’.

It reads, “The attention of the Nigerian Defence Academy has been drawn to a viral publication on social media regarding the arrest of one Sgt Torsabo Solomon for his involvement on the security breach in Nigerian Defence Academy and was conveyed to the Academy for investigation.

“This is to inform the general public that the above named person is not in the Nigerian Defence Academy’s custody as alleged and has no connection with the Academy.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy is a Military Training Institution and not an Investigative Security Agency. The general public is hereby advised to disregard this misinformation and refer to relevant Investigative Security Agencies for clarification.

“The Nigerian Defence Academy wishes to reassure the general public that the perpetrators of the security breach on the Nigerian Defence Academy architecture will sooner rather than later be apprehended.”

The Punch