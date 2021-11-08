Featured
Ikoyi Building: Death Toll Hits 44, Responders Near Ground Zero
Seven days after a 21-storey building collapsed on Gerrard Road, in the Ikoyi area of Lagos State, recovery operation is still ongoing by rescue agencies.
PUNCH Metro learnt that responders were already concluding their operation as the death toll hit 44 on Sunday.
Our correspondents had reported that the 21-storey building crumbled last Monday around 2pm.
The skyscraper, owned by Fourscore Heights Limited, trapped over 50 persons, including the firm’s Managing Director, Femi Osibona; his friend, a United States of America-based Nigerian businessman, Wale Bob-Oseni; his personal assistant, Oyinye Enekwe, and clients.
Other deceased persons included a member of the National Youth Service Corps, identified only as Oyindamola; an aluminium fabricator, Kenneth Otu; an engineer and pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Living Water Parish, Ibafo, Ogun State, Ola Ogunfunwa, among others.
Since the incident happened, family members of victims and sympathisers had thronged the area daily, hoping to see their loved ones alive, while some lamented that they were not allowed to identify their loved ones.
The affected families were, however, granted access on Saturday to find their loved ones among the corpses recovered and deposited in the Lagos Mainland Hospital morgue.
The state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Saturday around 6pm, said 42 bodies had been recovered so far from the rubble.
A source told our correspondent on Sunday that two more bodies were recovered from the rubble, which increased the death toll to 44.
The source said one of the bodies was recovered around 8pm on Saturday, while the other body was recovered around midnight.
“The recovery operation is still ongoing but should end by Monday morning. The work is about two per cent to completion,” the source added.
Meanwhile, the Association of Nigerian Chartered Architects has called for three probe panels to investigate the circumstances that led to the building collapse.
The association said political, technical and judicial probe panels were needed to unravel the situation.
The ANCA, which lauded Sanwo-Olu for setting up a probe panel, advised the government to set up two other committees to get all the needed answers.
The association stated this on Sunday in a statement jointly signed by the group’s National President, Moyosore Omatsone, and National Secretary, Adekovejo Jolaoso.
The ANCA stressed that the governor had only set up a political probe panel meant to investigate the political downplay in the construction and collapse of the building.
It suggested that there was the need for a technical panel which would involve all personnel in the building construction and property industries.
According to the association, the technical panel should be given enough time to address a myriad of technical issues involved in such a complex tragedy.
The Punch
Featured
Unknown Arsonists Burn Down Lagos Spare Parts Market, Kill Security Guard
Goods worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire incident that occurred at Akere Spare Parts Market, Ajegunle in the Apapa area of Lagos State.
The lifeless body of a 65-year-old security guard was also said to have been recovered near the scene of the incident.
The Director of Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Adeseye Margaret, in a statement on Wednesday, confirmed that the fire started at about 3:28 am, adding that the Ajegunle Fire Station was the first respondent.
Part of the statement read, “Upon arrival, it was discovered that rows of shops that traded in auto spare parts were well alight that led to Sari-Iganmu and Ilupeju Fire Crews of the Agency joining up to subdued the raging Fire and salvage a nearby major market Petroleum Filling Station with a fully loaded 33,000 liters PMS tanker amongst other adjoining buildings.
“However, a male adult was recovered by the Tolu Police Division of the Nigerian Police around the scene while the Lagos Neighborhood and Safety Corps and the Red Cross were also in attendance.”
Adeseye added that the cause of the fire would require an investigation to account for the number of lockup shops and wares lost.
The Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed to The Punch that the deceased was shot dead.
He said, “A 65-year-old security guard in the market was shot dead. We have identified him and his corpse has been taken to the mortuary. An investigation is ongoing.”
Featured
PDP Raises the Alarm, Says INEC Wants to Prevent BVAS Evidence
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised the alarm that the Independent National Electoral Commission is making moves to prevent the party from obtaining evidence from the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System through obtaining a court order.
The court order, the PDP said, would reconfigure the BVAS so that the PDP and its presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, would not have what is required for prosecuting its case at the presidential election tribunal.
Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday night at the party headquarters in Abuja, the National Publucity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, stated that, “late on Monday at 10:10 PM, INEC in a move to prevent our party and candidate from obtaining necessary evidence as ordered by the Court, filed a motion requesting that it be allowed to reconfigure the BVAS machines and wipe off relevant information that our party and candidate require to prosecute our case at the presidential election tribunal.”
Ologunagba added that the action of INEC was reprehensible and meant to frustrate the desire of Nigerians to get redress through the court.
He pointed out that “it is a clear recipe for crisis and a deliberate design by the commission to derail our democracy and trigger anarchy in the country.”
INEC had announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, returned president-elect from the Saturday, February 25, 2023 presidential and National Assembly elections which the PDP earlier rejected the results.
The spokesperson for the PDP further maintained that the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, superintended over the alleged manipulation of the results of the presidential election and hurriedly announced a winner in spite of widespread outcry and complaints over numerous evidence of malpractices and violation of several provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022 by INEC and its officials.
He also said the INEC chairman bypassed all the steps and procedures provided by the Electoral Act, 2022 for the declaration of results, including to announce and declare only results that were transmitted directly from the Polling Units to the INEC server/website and to review the results in the event of disputes and objections as to the correctness and consistency of the collated result.
The PDP spokesman also pointed out that, “Instead of being guided by the law, the INEC chairman brazenly announced and declared results that were not transmitted directly from the Polling Units to INEC’s server/website while ignoring the objections and complaints raised during the collation in complete disregard to the provisions of the Electoral Act.
“Despite the provocative act of the INEC chairman, the PDP, as a law-abiding party, approached the court and obtained an order directing INEC to, among other things, grant our party and candidate unrestrained access to carry out a forensic examination of the ballot papers, data forms, BVAS/and or card readers and all other necessary information, material and evidence to get redress for Nigerians at the Election Tribunal.
“Apparently panicked by the order, INEC rushed to court to file a motion requesting the court to allow it reconfigure the BVAS devices with the view to erasing the information contained therein.
He further observed that in the motion, INEC admitted that the BVAS application stores the accreditation data for all voters accredited on the device for the presidential, senatorial and House of Representatives elections conducted on February 25, 2023 and that the reconfiguration of the BVAS devices entailed purging the accreditation data on the BVAS devices.
He maintained that the action by INEC was vexatious, provocative and only pointed to the impunity and culpability of the Commission with regard to the reported manipulations and alteration of results to deny its party and its candidate their victory at the presidential election.
According to him, INEC’s action further validates the fact that their party and presidential candidate won the February 25, 2023 presidential election, based on the actual votes cast at the polling units.
He further questioned: “If INEC has nothing to hide, why was it in a hurry to declare manipulated results without recourse to the provisions of the Electoral Act and without consideration of the disputes, objections and complaints raised by Parties during the collation process?”
He reiterated the party’s commitment to continue to pursue the matter in accordance with the law.
The Punch
Featured
Soldier Kills Commander, Two Colleagues, Self over Argument, Army Begins Investigation
A soldier, Lance Corporal Nwobodo Chinoso, on Sunday killed himself after shooting three persons dead at the accommodation centre of the Forward Operating Base in Rabah, Sokoto State.
The victims, according to The Punch, include the Commander of the Forward Operating Base, Rabah Command, Lt. Sam Oladapo, the FOB, Rabah Command, Sergeant Major Iliyasu Inusa, and another private soldier, Attahiru Mohammed.
A military source said the events that led to the death of the soldiers started with an argument involving only the Oladapo.
The source said during the argument, Inusa and Mohammed intervened and Chinoso allegedly shot the three soldiers dead and thereafter killed himself.
Noting that an investigation had been ordered into the matter to ascertain the cause of the incident, the source, however, linked the incident to a post-traumatic stress disorder, adding that the corpses had been deposited at the Usman Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital’s morgue.
The source said, “There was a shooting incident on Sunday evening at the Forward Operating Base, FOB, Rabah, in Sokoto State. One LCPL Nwobodo Chinoso of 223 Battalion, Zuru ATT to 26 and Depl at FOB Rabah, opened fire and killed the FOB Commander, Sam Oladapo, the CSM SSGT, Iliyasu Inusa, and PTE Attahiru Mohammed, inside the command accommodation before killing himself.
“The Commander, 8 Division Garrison and Commanding Officer 26 Battalion are presently at the location. Efforts are ongoing to move the corpses to the Usman Dan Fodio Teaching Hospital. An investigation into the cause of the incident has started immediately but the cause of the incident is not yet known.
“But what happened could not be unconnected to the issue of post-traumatic stress disorder because it was just a little argument between him and the CSM. His commander and another person tried to intervene. He pulled out his rifle and shot them and himself. ”
Reacting, the Nigerian Army, in a statement by the Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, on Monday, said an investigation had commenced into the incident.
Nwachukwu said a board of inquiry had been set up to determine the circumstances surrounding the case, adding that the board would recommend ways to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.
The statement partly read, “The Nigerian Army has instituted investigations into the unfortunate incident of a soldier, who killed his colleagues and himself at Forward Operations Base, Rabbah, Sokoto State.
“The sad and rare incident occurred on the evening of Sunday, March 5, 2023, at the FOB, where troops were deployed for Internal Security Operations.
“The circumstances leading to the incident could not be immediately ascertained, as the soldier who killed his colleagues also shot himself immediately.”
“The authorities of the Nigerian Army are deeply concerned about this unusual development and have therefore instituted a Board of Inquiry to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident. It is envisaged that the findings of the BOI will help forestall such ugly and bizarre occurrences in the future. ”
Onyema said the General Officer, Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army, who also doubles as the Commander Joint Task Force, Northwest Operation, Hadarin Daji, Major General Godwin Mutkut, and other senior officers had visited the location.
The incident happened less than four months after a soldier shot an aid worker and another soldier dead and injured a co-pilot of a United Nation helicopter in Borno State.
The Punch
