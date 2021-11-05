Business
ASO Savings CEO, Risikatu Ahmed, Bags CIBN Fellowship Award
￼Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of ASO Savings and Loans Plc, Hajia Risikatu Ahmed, last Saturday bagged the Honourary Fellowship of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, CIBN, at an impressive ceremony which held at Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.
The ASO Savings CEO was among the 14 eminent Bankers, which included the Director General of the World Trade Organisation and Nigeria’s former Finance Minister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, Dr. Kingsley Obiora; MD/CEO, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Mr. Hassan Bello; Former Director, Financial Policy & Regulation Department, CBN, Dr. Kevin Amugo; Former Director, Special Insured Institutions, NDIC, Mr. Joshua Etopidiok; MD/CEO, Keystone Bank Limited, Mr. Olaniran Olayinka and MD/CEO, Globus Bank, Mr. Elias Igbinakenzua, among others, who were conferred with the Fellowship of the Institute at the occasion.
Risikatu Ahmed, who was recently appointed as the first female Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of ASO Savings & Loans Plc, became the first female to be appointed as the CEO of a primary mortgage bank in recent times.
Risikatu Ahmed has over two decades banking experience before crowning it with her appointment as the CEO of ASO Savings.
The Event of last Saturday at Balmoral Convention Centre was a recognition of such outstanding , renowned banking professionals who have made and continue to make significant contributions to the nation’s banking and finance sector.
Apart from the 14 leading bankers that were conferred with Honorary Fellowship awards, 93 Associate Members of the Institute became Fellows, while 51 were conferred with the Honorary Senior Members of the Institute.
Fake News: We’re Not Shutting Down Services for Elections – Banks
Banks under the aegis of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), have debunked the claim of shutting down services for the general elections slated for Saturday, February 25, 2023.
Following the polls, there have been some trending messages suggesting that commercial banks will close its services. But in a statement on Wednesday, ACAMB President, Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the messages were concocted by faceless authors.
The motive, he stated, was to cause disaffection among Nigerians and the Deposit Monetary Banks (DMBs).
“The attention of the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), the umbrella body of Corporate and Marketing Communications Professionals working in Nigeria’s banking sector, has been drawn to the trending social media message purporting that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) was shutting down banking services for five days from Thursday, 23rd to Monday 27th February 2023 because of the general elections holding in Nigeria over next two weekends,” the statement stated.
“ACAMB hereby wishes to debunk the fake news in its entirety and wishes to assure Nigerians and the banking public that there is no iota of truth in the viral message that is being circulated. Up until this moment, no Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) or other institutions providing financial services have received any directive or communication from the CBN to close the doors of their physical banking halls or shut their digital platforms and online banking channels against their customers because of elections.
“ACAMB further wishes to assure customers that their respective banks have put in place measures to ensure that depositors can as usual, access money in their accounts during this period.
“Also, customers who wish to carry out transfers or use electronic banking services will have unhindered access to these services before, during, and after the elections.
“ACAMB urges Nigerians not to panic and to also avoid uncontrolled spending as a result of the fake news about the alleged plan to shut down bank branches and all digital banking channels. Members of the public should discountenance the trending message maliciously concocted by its faceless authors to cause disaffection among the citizenry and the DMBs.
“ACAMB calls on Nigerians to be peaceful and orderly during the elections and wishes the nation successful conduct of free, fair, and credible elections.”
ChannelsTV
CBN Releases Guidelines for Deposit of Old Naira Notes
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has released guidelines to deposit old versions of the redesigned naira notes at its branches nationwide.
The CBN announced on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, amongst other things, that the exercise would be open only between February 15 and 17.
The bank emphasised that the deposit is not a cash swap program and that new notes will not be issued in exchange for old notes. Instead the old notes will be accepted by the bank and an account which will be provided by the depositor shall be credited.
“Please note that this is a Cash Deposit Program not a Cash Swap Program. You will not be issued new notes in exchange for old notes, instead your bank account will be credited after your account is validated by law enforcement.
“This process may take up to 4 weeks,” the guideline read, adding that “If the validation of account turns out negative, the Bank will return the deposited notes.”
IPMAN Retracts, Directs Members to Reopen Stations, Resume Sales
The Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) said it has called off the suspension notice earlier sent to its members following amicable resolution of the issues of contention.
The association, had earlier on Monday sent out a notice to its members, directing them to suspend sale of petrol and to shut all their filling stations.
However, the association confirmed to LEADERSHIP that the issues have been resolved and its members have been told to resume operations.
Spokesman of IPMAN office in Maiduguri, Borno State, where suspension notice emanated from, Abdulkadir Mustapha, told LEADERSHIP on Tuesday via telephone that, “Yes, the suspension notice is confirmed as genuine but we have already resolved the issue and directed all the members to start dispensing fuel since an hour ago.”
In a statement dated February 6, 2023, and signed by Mohammed Kuluwu, chairman of IPMAN, in Maiduguri, Borno State, the marketers were also ordered to suspend payment of ordering products from source until further notice.
The association said the decision followed “the critical situation as it affect our sourcing and selling of product at lose and the action of the authority to impose the selling of product at a lose price on our side.”
