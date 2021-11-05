News
Aguata APC Members Decamp to PDP, Reject Uba, Endorse Valentine Ozigbo for Governor
A few days to the governorship election in Anambra State, Valentine Ozigbo, the flag-bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gains momentum as the entire executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his hometown dump the ruling party and join the PDP.
In a power-packed ceremony held at Grand East Hotel in Awka on Monday, November 1, 2021, the 37 APC executives led by the chairman, Mr Paul Chuks Umenduka threw their weight behind Mr Ozigbo declaring him as “the right leader to take Anambra to the promised land”.
According to Umenduka, the party is abandoning its candidate, Senator Andy Uba, because they feel he is “the worst option for Anambra” and their conscience would not allow them to “support evil in their state”.
Aguata LGA is the home of Senator Andy Uba the flag-bearer of the APC and Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). So this move is a significant boost for Ozigbo ahead of the November 6 election.
This is a more significant blow to Uba because the APC chairman in his ward Uga Ward II, Christian Anaeto and other leaders like Ndubuisi Daniel are also among the thirty-seven leader who dumped the party and joined PDP, effectively leaving Uba without a structure in his own locality.
“We see in Valentine Ozigbo, a leader who will rescue Anambra from the terrible state we are in. We see in him a humble leader who will carry everybody along, who will listen to everyone,” Umenduka said.
“We see in Valentine Ozigbo the new generation leader that will take Anambra to the promised land.
“So, we the entire executives of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Aguata LGA hereby decamp from our party and join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).
“We hereby collapse our structures into PDP and throw our support behind Valentine Ozigbo. Come November 6, we are urging all Ndi Anambra to come out in their numbers and vote for PDP, the Umbrella party which is big and accomodating to all.”
Some of the APC leaders who were at the decamping ceremony were Ezenwata Obimma (Deputy LG Chairman), Bibiana Mbamalu (Woman Leader), Vitua Ajugo (Youth Leader, Edith Michael (Exco), Theophilis Onyekwe (Exco), Chigbo Agazie (Umuchi 1), Ifeanyi Eenwamma (Auditor), Chibuike Okpalauchaegbu (Achinna 1), Ndubueze Ezebekwe, Emeka Ilo, Theresa Obiajunwa, Edwin Okeke, Edith Michael, Okoye Okechukwu.
In his response, Valentine Ozigbo thanked the new PDP members for their courage and urged them to be steadfast, affirming that the PDP would win the Saturday election.
The Anambra governorship election of November 6 promises to be tension-soaked as the contest comes down to three major political parties, Mr Valentine Ozigbo of the PDP, Professor Charles Soludo of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), and Senator Andy Ubah of the APC.
News
Old Naira Notes: Timi Frank Hails Judiciary for Overruling Buhari, Seeks Same on Election Petition Cases
A former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Sunday, commended the Supreme Court for overriding President Muhammadu Buhari on the legality and validity of the old Naira notes of N200, N500 and N1,000.
Frank in a statement in Abuja, however called on the judiciary to leverage the same patriotic courage it demonstrated in reversing the ban on old Naira notes in dispensing substantial Justice in the several election petition cases to be brought before them soon.
He said Nigerians are heartbroken, agitated, angry and frustrated because INEC raped and murdered democracy in the country on February 25, 2023.
He lamented that some of the rulings emanating from the judiciary, especially the Supreme Court in recent times brought shame to the entire country.
According to him, “Some of the Supreme Court’s ruling in recent time have made Nigerians to lose hope in the judiciary especially the one that awarded Senatorial tickets to Akpabio and Lawan who never participated in senatorial primary in their respective constituencies.
“How can Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senate President Ahmad Lawan be made candidates overnight by the apex court and today they claim to have been elected as Senators?”
Frank who is the United Liberation Movement for West Papua (ULMWP) Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East, reminded the Judiciary that Nigerians have since lost hope on them as they believe they already know how the courts will rule on the various post election cases to be filed before them.
He called on the judiciary especially the Supreme Court to rise up from its ashes of partisanship and servile disposition to the APC and seize the opportunity by the present political conundrum to reset its image and do the needful courageously.
He urged the Judiciary to know that this is not the time to again sell justice to the highest bidder, saying, “they must redeem their image by ensuring that justice is done and seen to be done to the election petition cases now being brought before it.”
He urged the Judiciary to note that even the National Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, admitted that issues of logistics, election technology (BIVAS), the behaviour of some election personnel at different levels, marred the Presidential and National Assembly elections.
He insisted that this a clear indication that INEC failed woefully in its duty to deliver credible elections nor use the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) to conduct the elections in line with its guidelines.
He said: “This is the justice that Nigerians are asking for. INEC has failed and we urge the judiciary to so hold that INEC violated its own guidelines and did not comply with the Electoral Act and its guidelines.”
He insisted that the present case is unique in the sense that Nigerians have continued to cry out that their votes have been stolen and their mandate denied.
“Both international and local observers have agreed with them that the election was marred by massive irregularities and rigging. They equally berated and scored INEC low for not adhering to the law and its own guidelines.
“It is equally obvious that INEC failed to follow its guidelines and promise to transmit election results from the polling units to its server in real time.
“All over Nigeria, evidence abound in video, audio and hard copy formats showing how the results of the elections were falsified to favour the ruling APC.
“We believe that Nigerian Judges and Justices of the Appeal and Supreme Courts were in this country when the Presidential and National Assembly Election was conducted.
“Besides, we believe that Nigerian Judges and Justices read newspapers and listen to news on radio and television, therefore, they cannot claim to be unaware of Electoral heist that was perpetrated during the last election.
“It now behooves on the judiciary to review the facts that would be presented before them by aggrieved political parties, sift them to determine the truth and rule to uphold Justice, stability, peace and democracy in the country.
“Now that the cases will be coming before them, Nigerians are hopeful that they will use the same patriotic courage to rule in favour of the over 30 million Nigerians who voted during the last election in order to make their votes count.
“We saw how the Judiciary in Kenya rose up and sided with the yearnings and aspirations of the people when it annulled a rigged presidential election and ordered for a fresh one.
“We are calling on the Nigerian Judiciary to equally be courageous enough to declare the actual winners of the just concluded Presidential and National Assembly elections as duly elected.”
Comrade Timi Frank is the ULMWP Ambassador to East Africa and Middle East
News
Silec Founder, Irakpo Speaks at WOW Lecture Series
Founder and President Silec Initiatives (Nigeria) has been invited to make Presentation on Combating the drugs crisis in African countries particularly in Nigeria. The aim is to share information and proffer possible solutions on how to address the menace headlong at the global space.
The World On Wednesday (WOW) lecture Series is an International platform where scholars make presentations on various issues affecting the world. It is a platform that provides global space for interactions amongst university students , staff and faculties to talk to CSI community about ideas and experiences that will create awareness of various global issues through lecture series.
The WOW is especially intended to inspire students who desire to learn more about the world during their time at CSI and to remind them of the global issues around them.
The director of special programs and Initiatives, Centre for Global Engagement, College of Staten island, The City University, New York , USA, Dr. Winnie Brophy, who personally invited Ambassador Sunny Irakpo, said “we would like to invite you for a presentation via zoom about your humanity efforts in addressing the scourge of drug abuse and addiction in Nigeria. I read your fascinating experience through Dr. Hicks and I am very impressed about your efforts in Nigeria.”
In response, Irakpo appreciated Winnie for the invitation extended to him, and also extended his deepest appreciation to Dr. Hicks Virginia, the Vice President Emeritus Administration, Shepherd University West Virginia whom he met when he was invitated by the U S Government in 2019 to Participate in the prestigious International Visitors Leadership Exchange Program, a U S Government Sponsored Exchange Program that connect Nation Builders and Young Executives to the United States for Leadership training as a result of their exceptional roles and humanitarian services to Nations across the Globe.
In Irakpo’s words, “I hold you in high esteem for this recommendation, Dr Virginia, for always helping to advance our vision on the global space”.
News
Atiku Dismisses Peter Obi’s Claim of Winning Presidential Election
The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, said Thursday that he believes his former ally turned opponent, Peter Obi, could not have won Saturday’s presidential election.
Atiku said Mr Obi, the candidate of the Labour Party, could not have gotten the constitutionally required spread needed to be declared president.
Apart from winning majority votes, a candidate is also expected to get 25 per cent of votes in at least 25 states to be declared the winner of the presidential election.
In his speech, Atiku acknowledged that Mr Obi’s candidacy denied PDP votes from its traditional strongholds in the South-east and South-south regions but said victory in those regions cannot be sufficient for Mr Obi to be declared president.
Atiku spoke in Abuja at a press conference where he reiterated his party’s position to reject the results of the presidential election.
Atiku came second in the election behind APC’s Bola Tinubu who emerged as the winner. Mr Obi came third in the election.
Presidential Election: PDP Leaders Lead Protest to INEC Office
Old Naira Notes: Timi Frank Hails Judiciary for Overruling Buhari, Seeks Same on Election Petition Cases
Silec Founder, Irakpo Speaks at WOW Lecture Series
2023 Election: How Mahmood Yakubu’s INEC Betrayed Nigerians
Why We Withdrew Suit Challenging Tinubu’s Election – Six PDP States
Voice of Emancipation: Before Nigeria Begins to Burn
Encomiums As God’s General, Enoch Adeboye Celebrates 81
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)