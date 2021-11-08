News
Princess Toyin Kolade Debunks Involvement in $32m Fraud Allegation
With the current story making the round about seasoned businesswoman Princess Toyin Kolade, Iyalaje Oodua, the head honcho of Fisolak Global Resource over an alleged fraud case relating to her client, the business woman has distanced herself from the said case, claiming she has been exonerated in the past but the Police Special Fraud Unit, SFU over the years.
The report claimed that she and her company is currently enmeshed in some fraudulent act but to set the records straight, she averred that; she was contacted by the said foreign national to clear some goods for them which she did and got paid for the services her company rendered.
The said Indian nationals who supposedly got loans from the bank at no point involved Princess Toyin in their dealings and whatever transpired between the Indian nationals and the bank is not in anyway her concern. As we speak, the Indians forfeited their properties and other valuables which the bank sold to recover their debt they have also left the country.
The philanthropist also disclosed that; “I am never a fraudulent nor dubious person and those who know me well can attest to the fact. I have been audited and exonerated by the Police Special Fraud Unit whom after thorough investigation found out that the issue had nothing to do with me. They wrote to me and my company in person and pleaded. The case ended more than 5 years ago. It was recently revisited and they are still attaching me and my company to the legal process which should originally not be so. I am just clearing agent who only worked for the accused and got paid. I keep records and I have the documents still intact till date for records purpose. So the unnecessary clamor for my detractors to exploit this avenue to make disparaging comments and unfound assertions about me is uncalled for. The said story is being syndicated by an individual with questionable character who feels intimidated by my numerous achievements ever since I was conferred with the title as Iyalaje Oodua by the Ooni of Ife.”
“The more they throw their punches it won’t still get to me. I know the person behind it and I pray they heal very fast and come to bear in mind that who God has blessed no man can curse. I am a moving train and I am not intimidated nor perturbed by the lingering rumors. They are all lies from the pit of hell. I am not a fraudster. I work hard for my money. I have instructed my lawyer to take a legal action against those responsible for the inclusion of my name in this issue when the court finally exonerate me.”
Thorough findings further confirmed that the mischievous report flying about town was just concocted based on the unavoidable absence of her lawyer, Barr. Olapade Awowole, who couldn’t make it to the court on Thursday, 4th of November.
However, the legal counsel, Awowole had reiterated his determination to attend the court proceeding tomorrow, 9th of November to get his client’s name off the mess.
News
2023 Elections: Benin Elders Sue for Peace, Orderliness, Tolerance
Following a thorough review of the current situation in the country, especially the unfolding political developments and perceived disquiet, the Committee of Benin Elders has appealed to all parties involved to maintain calm and give peace a chance.
The Committee made the call in statement signed the chairman, General G. O. Abbe (retd) and Secretary, Dr. O. Asemota, where they appealed to everyone to continue to be law abiding and peaceful, adding that everyone should come out enmasse to participate in the governorship election scheduled for Saturday, March 11, 2023, and vote their choice candidates.
“We urge our people to discharge their civic duties by going out massively to vote according to the dictates of their conscience in the forthcoming elections slated for Saturday the 11th of March 2023” .
The Committee further pleaded with all relevant authorities at the national and state levels to continue to remain neutral, provide an environment that is conducive for voting and protect the lives of citizens, which will give credibility to the process.
“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be truly independent and impartial and follow the electoral laws strictly to deliver a credible outcome which will engender confidence in Nigerians and the international community.” the statement stated.
News
Rivers LP Chairman Dumps Guber Candidate, Endorses PDP
Ahead of the March 11 elections, the Labour Party in Rivers State has endorsed the Peoples Democratic Party governorship candidate, Sim Fubara, for governor.
The state Chairman of the Labour Party, Deinye Pepple, stated this at a news briefing in Port Harcourt on Tuesday, saying Fubara’s senatorial district had yet to produce a governor since the creation of the state.
He stated, “Voting a riverine candidate in the person of Simimialayi Fubara from the South East Senatorial District of the state during the up coming governorship poll ensures that the Labour Party and her members are defenders and ambassadors of the values that have set her Obidient movement apart from all other parties.”
The Punch
News
Soludo Denies Plot to Eliminate Peter Obi
The Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has denied allegations that he had been contracted to eliminate the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi.
The governor also dismissed reports where it was alleged that he was part of a meeting at Imo State Government House, Owerri, on how to stop Peter Obi, from pursuing the process to reclaim the mandate through court.
Soludo said, as the governor, he remains the father of Anambra by his position and will not plot or collude to harm any lawful citizen of the state including Obi.
This was made known by Soludo through his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, while speaking to journalists on Monday in Awka, on Monday.
The governor was reacting to a viral message on social media which alleged that he had been contracted to eliminate Obi for a fee.
Aburime in his statement dismissed the allegations as infantile, nauseating, mischievous, unnecessarily inflammatory and a figment of the imagination of the authors.
- He said, “None of the allegations is true. The governor has been in Anambra State engaging stakeholders for the Saturday election.
- “The general public is advised to disregard the allegations as falsehoods. Ndi Anambra should also disregard all the insinuations in the write-up as mere falsehoods, they should come out massively and vote APGA this Saturday for the state House of Assembly election in order to sustain the developmental strides of the present administration of governor Soludo.
- “If certain people could sit somewhere and cook up a story of this nature, it becomes highly reprehensible and certainly deserved to be condemned by every right-thinking person.
- “I want to state categorically that there is no iota of truth in that write up, he did not go to Owerri and he was not offered any sum of money to harm anyone, not even his brother, Mr. Peter Obi, an illustrious son of Anambra.
- “Soludo wishes Obi well, he appreciates Anambra voters for supporting him massively, of course, he predicted his victory in Anambra and remember, there was no form of violence or electoral malfeasance in Anambra, that speaks a lot about the peaceful nature of Soludo.”Aburime urged the Anambra people and Ndigbo home and abroad to disregard the information, noting that it is a plot to cause chaos in the forthcoming State Assembly election in the southeast geopolitical zone of the country.He called on the Inspector general of police, Usman Alkali Baba, to immediately commence an investigation on the alleged report with a view to fishing out the perpetrators.
Nairametrics
Court Grants INEC Permission to Reconfigure BVAS
Unknown Arsonists Burn Down Lagos Spare Parts Market, Kill Security Guard
Reclaim Our Mandate, Atiku Charges 19 SANs Engaged to Challenge Tinubu’s Victory
2023 Elections: Benin Elders Sue for Peace, Orderliness, Tolerance
PDP Raises the Alarm, Says INEC Wants to Prevent BVAS Evidence
Fuel Scarcity to Linger Till after Elections – Marketers
2023 Presidential Election and the Unity of Nigeria
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
Who are the early favorites to win the NFL rushing title?
Boxing continues to knock itself out with bewildering, incorrect decisions
Steph Curry finally got the contract he deserves from the Warriors
Phillies’ Aaron Altherr makes mind-boggling barehanded play
The tremendous importance of owning a perfect piece of clothing
Trending
-
News4 years ago
Nigerian Engineer Wins $500m Contract to Build Monorail Network in Iraq
-
Featured5 years ago
WORLD EXCLUSIVE: Will Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Join Presidential Race?
-
Boss Picks5 years ago
World Exclusive: How Cabal, Corruption Stalled Mambilla Hydropower Project …The Abba Kyari, Fashola and Malami Connection Plus FG May Lose $2bn
-
Headline4 years ago
Rehabilitation Comment: Sanwo-Olu’s Support Group Replies Ambode (Video)
-
Headline4 years ago
Pendulum: Can Atiku Abubakar Defeat Muhammadu Buhari in 2019?
-
Headline4 years ago
Fashanu, Dolapo Awosika and Prophet Controversy: The Complete Story
-
Headline5 years ago
Pendulum: An Evening with Two Presidential Aspirants in Abuja
-
Headline4 years ago
2019: Parties’ Presidential Candidates Emerge (View Full List)