Lagos Approved 15-Storey Building Plan, Not 21 – Suspended GM

The suspended General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency, Gbolahan Oki, on Monday, stated that the collapsed structure was approved as a 15-storey building, and not 21.

But the Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, while countering Oki’s claim, stated that 21 storey was approved.

However, as the rescue operation entered day three, a new document emerged on Wednesday, showing that the Lagos State Government approved 15 storeys for the company.

PUNCH Metro noted that the document was issued by the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority.

It indicated that a development permit of 15 floors and three blocks was granted to the Fourscore Height Limited on 44 B, C, D, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi (West), Lagos.

The permit was dated April 9, 2019 and signed by the agency’s general manager.

The Lagos State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotosho, said the panel set up by the government would look into the issue.

He said, “The governor has set up a panel of experts to look at what happened and that will be part of the things that the panel will try to determine. Tomorrow (Thursday), we are going to inaugurate the panel.”