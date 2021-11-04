Ikoyi Building Collapse: Femi Osibona’s Whereabouts Unknown, Survivors Identified

Founder and President Silec Initiatives (Nigeria) has been invited to make Presentation on Combating the drugs crisis in African countries particularly in Nigeria. The aim is to share information and proffer possible solutions on how to address the menace headlong at the global space.

The World On Wednesday (WOW) lecture Series is an International platform where scholars make presentations on various issues affecting the world. It is a platform that provides global space for interactions amongst university students , staff and faculties to talk to CSI community about ideas and experiences that will create awareness of various global issues through lecture series.

The WOW is especially intended to inspire students who desire to learn more about the world during their time at CSI and to remind them of the global issues around them.

The director of special programs and Initiatives, Centre for Global Engagement, College of Staten island, The City University, New York , USA, Dr. Winnie Brophy, who personally invited Ambassador Sunny Irakpo, said “we would like to invite you for a presentation via zoom about your humanity efforts in addressing the scourge of drug abuse and addiction in Nigeria. I read your fascinating experience through Dr. Hicks and I am very impressed about your efforts in Nigeria.”

In response, Irakpo appreciated Winnie for the invitation extended to him, and also extended his deepest appreciation to Dr. Hicks Virginia, the Vice President Emeritus Administration, Shepherd University West Virginia whom he met when he was invitated by the U S Government in 2019 to Participate in the prestigious International Visitors Leadership Exchange Program, a U S Government Sponsored Exchange Program that connect Nation Builders and Young Executives to the United States for Leadership training as a result of their exceptional roles and humanitarian services to Nations across the Globe.

In Irakpo’s words, “I hold you in high esteem for this recommendation, Dr Virginia, for always helping to advance our vision on the global space”.