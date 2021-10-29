Opinion
Nigeria: Becoming World’s First Cashless Country, Counteracting Corruption Crisis
By Joel Popoola
A little over a year ago, I called on President Buhari to make Nigeria the first country on Earth to abolish cash.
Perhaps he was listening.
This week, the President announced that Nigeria is to become the first African nation to introduce a digital currency.
The so-called eNaira is designed to cut transaction costs and boost participation in the formal financial system, with the President stating in a televised address that its technology can also “increase Nigeria’s gross domestic product by $29 billion over the next 10 years”.
This is the Nigeria we want to see: Bold, creative, modern, capable of continental leadership – and driven by digital technology.
In many ways we are the ideal society to pilot this innovation. Within the next couple of years the vast majority of Nigerians will own a smartphone, and our nation is already home to Africa’s greatest and most important e-payment businesses – such as Flutterwave, Opay and Andela .
It has always been something of an amusement to me that while many Nigerians are used to receiving money electronically from relatives overseas our entire economy still expects them to queue up kiosks for cash when spending that money at home – when every transaction can be done electronically with the touch of a button!
Although old-fashioned currency will be with us for some time to come, there is no question cash’s days are numbered.
It’s not just out-of-date – in a time of COVID-19 and civil insecurity, it’s not even safe.
But the real benefits of a digital economic system could be the ones that benefit our democratic system.
Physical cash is dirty money in more ways than one indeed – corruption is a lot easier in any system that relies upon it.
Minimising the use of cash in public life could be an important step towards restoring Nigerian’s trust in the democratic process.
Transparency and accountability are practically impossible with anonymous and untraceable cash payments. And this has huge implications when it comes to making sure public money goes where it is supposed to go.
As an example of how this can work, look at India. When the Indian government began to make pension payments digitally instead of using cash, incidences of bribery halved. I can’t be the only Nigerian to long for that happening here.
This is another area where Nigeria is making huge progress. COVID-19 saw impressive efforts from government to make palliative payments electronically – and saw the government take impressive and important steps to enhance the transparency and governance of COVID-related spending, including the publication of procurement plans and notices for all emergency response activities including the names of companies awarded contracts and the owners of those companies.
Now we need our politicians to pursue transparency too.
At the digital democracy campaign I lead, we are determined to improve accountability and transparency in Nigerian politics by using technology.
We have created a free app called Rate Your Leader, which allows voters to contact directly with their local elected representatives. The Rate Your Leader app helps politicians engage directly with the people who elected them, building relationships based on mutual trust and respect.
Rate Your Leader also helps local leaders explain and justify every decision they make and every penny they spend – making them truly accountable to the people they serve.
And if their voters don’t like the answers they get, they can rate their politicians appropriately for everyone to see.
In 2021, we live our lives digitally. We shop, socialise, learn, work and even date there. So why does out economic system still expect us to make transactions the same way as our ancient ancestors?
At our campaign, our message is clear: Our politics and our political institutions need to take advantage of the opportunities of the digital age to become more accessible, transparent and responsive – and to make themselves relevant to the people they serve.
Too much of our public payment, welfare and public transport infrastructure remains entirely cash-based. This has to change. But the creation of the eNaira is a great step towards a cashless Nigeria – and an international achievement we can all be proud of.
This would require significant government commitment and investment. But the government could start tomorrow by aiming to making all government payments – such as Conditional Cash Transfer – digital by default.
Our country is becoming digital. Our currency cannot remain analogue.
Joel Popoola is a Nigerian technology entrepreneur, digital democracy campaigner and is the creator of the Rate Your Leader app. He can be reached via @JOPopoola
Opinion
Voice of Emancipation: Where is Nigeria Heading to?
By Kayode Emola
Eligible Nigerians across the country will be heading to the polls from today to choose the next set of political leaders to govern for the next four years. Yet on what basis is this election taking place? Many of those vying for positions obtained their nominations through bribery and corruption. The same politicians are now promising whatever is necessary to eradicate corruption. What an irony!
One may ask, what hope is there for the Yoruba nation and others seeking to leave Nigeria? Is this the end of the struggle for independence? Far from it. This election is just a sham, taking place because it has to and because Mr. Buhari has to leave office by 29 May 2023, no matter what. Therefore, those reassured by the fact that the election is taking place are experiencing merely a temporary relief, which will not last long.
The continuance of the Nigerian elections has no bearing on whether we persist in our advocacy of independence. The Yoruba nation movement has become a formidable force, especially coupled with the Biafran struggle for sovereignty. I dare to say that the will to fight for our Yoruba nation’s independence is currently the strongest it has ever been, and so we will see the victory parade sooner rather than later. I don’t want to speculate on whether the elections will occur or not; or whether it will be peaceful or violent. At this stage, such conjecture is immaterial and distracting. I want our people to focus solely on the goal: nothing short of an independent Yoruba nation outside of Nigeria.
We all knew the journey to freedom would never be straightforward. However, we did not expect the liability of many activists, changing course at the very last minute. This coming 2023 Nigerian general elections and several other events within the last three years of the struggle have opened our eyes to several revelations of unscrupulous elements within our ranks. From betrayals, backstabbers, and planted moles among us to understudy our activities and report same to the government of Nigeria and their agents.
In the end, we remained resolute, kept our calm, and we eventually came out victorious because we had no skeleton in our cupboards. We organised ourselves in the most professional way, fighting for our legitimate rights within the purview of domestic and international law. We stood up to the bullish Nigerian government and their foreign allies against our struggle. We checkmated the Fulani militia foot soldiers in our land in their tracks and exposed their evil atrocities to the world. The time is now ripe to finally decimate them in our forests and render them impotent once and forever.
The Fulani had thought that their grip on the governmental structures of Nigeria will give them the fighting edge against the Yoruba and other indigenous peoples of Nigeria. However, what ended up happening was the exposure of their folly in the eyes of the international community. Thanks to social media, their atrocities can now be broadcasted to the world, instantaneously even when the mainstream media fails to report such. With Buhari leaving office, they are now desperate for any leverage but this is the time for them to know that they already lost the battle. The owners of the land cannot be rolled over, we cannot be conquered in our land, not in a million years from now.
My word of caution to our Yoruba folks going out to vote, please remember that Nigeria is not our property and our participation in this sham election is validating our slavery to the British that formed Nigeria. The time is now to take what truly belongs to us and that is our Yoruba nation. If truly we are the most learned people in Nigeria, it is time to showcase to the world the stuff we are made of. After all, the British condominium of Egypt and Sudan in 1899 was decimated by the Egyptians when Britain started to have increased influence in Egypt.
The Egyptians were smart to disengage from Sudan on 1 January 1956, to wean off British influence, declaring their independence and severing ties with Sudan. The Egyptians feared that continuing with the condominium will make them vulnerable to British rule, and may put them in perpetual bondage, hence they had no option but to call time with the Sudanese. This saved them a lot of hassle that could have followed them into their new country.
The time is now ripe for us as Yoruba to be wise and sever ties with Nigeria so that we can build a prosperous black nation for all of mankind. Many of our people look down on the Yoruba nation as though we are a small nation. We are one of the most powerful nations on the face of the earth and it is only when we stand on our own as an independent nation that we would enjoy the good things life has to offer.
Our Yoruba landmass today is bigger than England and Wales put together, our population is nearly the size of Britain if not more, and our average population age is 35 years. All these indices show that if we put our act together, we can do better than most advanced countries around including Britain which is the 6th largest economy in the world.
I plead with you my people to realise that Yoruba nation is where we should be heading to. We should not accept any Nigerian elections in our land as we were not a part of any forum to decide how we want to be governed. We want a country where credible people will hold political positions, not a country where people will bribe their way into power only to steal our collective wealth. It is time for us to rise up and take control of our destiny in order to build a viable country we can proudly call our own.
Adding Value
Adding Value: Nigeria on the Verge of Electoral History by Henry Ukazu
Dear Destiny Friends,
It is that time of the year again. The whole world has set its compass on Nigeria because of its presidential elections. The Nigerian election is important to the global world because it is the most populous black nation in the world with a population of about 250 million. But it is sad to note that despite the country being blessed with huge human and natural resources, she’s yet to take her position in the comity of Nations.
Nigeria is regarded as the giant of Africa for many reasons chiefly among them are her population and economy. She is considered the biggest economy in Africa with a Gross Domestic Product of $452 billion. With the level of human and natural resources at its disposal, one will begin to wonder why the citizens are suffering? Well, the answer is not far-fetched, there’s poor leadership, and this is why today’s Presidential election is very crucial to every Nigerian.
With joy and fulfilment I write this article knowing that the time has finally come for Nigerians to wake from their sleep to take what rightly belongs to them. Yes, Nigerian youths have finally risen from their slumber to possess their possession.
It’s obvious that since Nigeria got her independence in 1960, she’s yet to get it right. The case of Nigeria is like moving one step forward and three steps backward. When we think we have got it right, we hit the rock again. With so many coups which set the country backward and the Nigerian Civil War which claimed about a million lives, Nigeria has never remained the same again. Since then, there seems to be bad blood, distrust, and hatred against the Igbo because of the civil war. The feelers are like the Igbo caused the war, and as such must pay for it.
This singular act made a certain group of leaders in the North to make it difficult for the Igbo to get into a sensitive position not to talk of the Presidency. Since Nigeria returned into Civilian administration in 1999, the Igbo have not had the opportunity of producing the President and Vice President. This, and more are reasons there’s so much agitation in the Southeastern part of the country.
This is why the 2023 Presidential election is taking a new dimension because for the first time in the history of Nigeria, the majority of the youths in the six geo-political zones are in alignment for change of government. The last time we saw such voting participation was in 1993 when Chief M.K.O Abiola energized Nigerians with his Social Democratic Party (SDP) with a message of hope tagged “Hope 93”. He was able to win sympathy despite having a Vice Presidential candidate who is also Muslim. The election was adjudged to be the fairest in Nigeria, but quite unfortunately, the election was annulled by the then military regime headed by Gen. Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida for reasons best known to him.
Since then, Nigerians have been crying for good government. The bad government in Nigeria has caused Nigerian youths incessant strikes in universities, lack of jobs upon graduation, poor health facilities, little or no infrastructure and most importantly insecurity in the country. This bad government has dominated Nigeria for a while and made the citizens lose trust in her leaders. This lack of trust divided the citizens along religious and ethnic lines. The leaders on their part weaponized poverty and toyed with the ignorance of gullible Nigerians, using religion and tribalism to separate the citizens.
The closest to change in Nigerian came in 2020 during the #EndSARS protests when the youths revolted against bad government. The government was smart and technical enough to know that they are losing money and if the protests and riots are not being controlled, it will cause more harm to the government, they therefore, organized security agents and thugs to cause mayhem on the peaceful protesters and attributed it to the youths. The security agents fired bullets at the innocent protesters. However, the youths sent a clear message; ‘we shall meet at the ballot soon’ and that’s the message the country is about to witness.
You may be wondering what led to this change. Well, the answer is not far fetched, Nigerian youths and progressive thinkers have seen the man who will lay the foundation which will usher the country into the promised land. The man is no other than the former Governor of Anambra State, H.E Peter Gregory Obi. It’s important to note that Peter Obi was Governor of Anambra from November 2006 to May 2007 and from May 2007 to March 2014. He later joined the Labour Party in May 2022 when he sensed that he might not be able to get the party’s presidential ticket due the “monetary politics at play”. He was dismissed as a little fly with no structure to run a presidential campaign that can upstage the two dominant parties; the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressive Party (APC). These big parties fail to understand that the youths are the floaters who decide the election, and they were gradually behind the candidacy of Peter Obi. Several people made mockery of him and his party, but he never doubted himself. He continued to spread his message of hope to Nigerian youths by telling them this is their election and that they are running for election through him. His message penetrated the minds of the youths who have since been looking for a messiah to liberate and salvage them from their suffering. Peter Obi was smart to speak the language of the youths using his verifiable track records as Governor and the message resonated well with the youths.
It’s interesting to note that, a couple of years back, Peter Obi has been speaking on a Christian socio-political platform which advocates good government, “The Platform”. His message inspired the participants who were mostly youths.
By the time Peter Obi left PDP, his message had already infiltrated the town, and people were beginning to buy into his ideas and vision. Peter Obi based his campaign on character, competence, capacity, trust, and verifiable record. This, according to him, is what youths should look out for in a candidate. He further told them to hold him accountable when he becomes president.
Such audacity seems to be strange to the citizens. They haven’t seen such before and they immediately keyed into his campaign by taking it personal and began organizing rallies, sensitizing people, and supporting with whatever they can. While this was ongoing, the big parties were gradually beginning to see something different. From dismissing Peter Obi’s party as three people tweeting in a room who are only popular on social media, to a fringe party which might get sympathy votes. It’s now crystal clear to them if all goes well, the Labour Party is likely going to win Southeast, South-South and North Central, then Southwest will be a battleground between APC, PDP and Labour Party.
Peter Obi picked Yusuf Datti-Ahmed as his Vice-Presidential candidate and majority of Nigerians loved the combination because they represent a new breath of air for Nigerians. Both are accomplished technocrats, who made their name and money before getting into political office and have remained so after they left politics.
Now, let’s talk about the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar; he has been contesting the Presidential election since 1993 when he stepped down for Chief M.K.O Abiola. In 1999, President Olusegun Obasanjo nominated him to be his Vice. They later had a misunderstanding which later made Obasanjo use scathing remarks against him as a corrupt man. That stigma has been with him ever since, and many youths and progressive minds believe he is old and as such should leave the stage for the energetic candidate like Peter Obi. Former Vice President Atiku picked the Governor of Delta State, H.E Ifeanyi Okowa, who is Christian as his Vice-Presidential candidate, but at the end of the day, the youths are the ones that will decide the election.
For Bola Ahmed Asiwaju, his biggest albatross is his health. Majority of the citizens feel he’s very sick, corrupt, and old and as such he might not be able to deal with the rigorous duties associated with the office of the President. The idea of picking a Muslim as his Vice-Presidential candidate also affected his chances of winning the election. This is because Nigeria is usually divided along religious lines so isolating the Christian didn’t go well with them.
The interesting question on the minds of the citizens is what’s the possibility of Peter Obi winning the election. Before I state my permutation, it is important to note that to win the Presidential election, a party must win 25% in 24 States. Here are my thoughts. If Atiku can pick more 25% in the South, he becomes the President
If Obi can pick at least 25% in 6 States in the North, he becomes the President
If Tinubu can pick 25% in 8 States in the North, he becomes the President
Finally, pay attention to curve balls. The unexpected might win. Twisters and disruptors are the candidates to watch. Peter Obi will do very well in the south. Tinubu might win the south.
From the look of things, APC will struggle in Oyo and Osun and will take Ekiti, Ogun, and Ondo.
PDP will make a strong showing in Osun and may take it. Edo is definitely a Labour Party state.
APC will struggle in Kwara and not make a dent in Delta, Akwa Ibom- for presidential, Cross River, Bayelsa, and Rivers
Wike is a major handicap for APC in Rivers and is more of a liability than an asset.
Labour Party will do very well in Benue, Taraba, and Plateau.
PDP is holding down NE as Governor Shettima is a boy scout beside Atiku.
Kogi is shaky and can go either way. The Gov of Kogi is a liability and loose head.
Labour Party will take the whole of Southeast, and Soludo will be embarrassed. APC is already unraveling in the region with the suspension of Orji Kalu hours to the election. It may struggle to have a good showing in Ebonyi, but it won’t be enough to shake Labour Party in that region
Kano will be split between Kwakanso and Gadunje, further weakening Asiwaju’s chances, and PDP will take Northwest because of Tambuwal.
The power of incumbency is shaky for APC as the money redesign policy, BVAS, and other policies have shown that the incumbent president is going for legacy rather than being a party man.
Overall, I see a tie or a very slim victory for either Obi or Atiku. In the case of a tie, Obi will decide the presidency. The prayer is to avoid the courts as they have lost credibility and may not do justice in the event of their deciding a winner for us. This is the most colourful election ever, and I wish you all well.
In conclusion, will the youths and progressive minds come out to vote and defend their votes? Is Peter Obi going to make history? This will be a very interesting election and a lot is at stake, especially as President Muhammadu Buhari is appearing like a man who wants to redeem his name by giving the country a credible election. How far this will go will be tested at the polls. For now, I’m wishing all the candidates success, especially H.E Peter Obi. Amen.
Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a Human Capacity & mindset coach. He’s also a public speaker, youth advocate and creative writer. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success
Opinion
Opinion: Now It’s Your Turn
By Tolulope A. Adegoke
“Just as eagles turn the storms that come their way into propellers that aid them to their desired heights and PEAK of greatness; they get up daily to confront and fight against what other birds flee from in the form of storms and other intimidating factors that they strive and thrive on to be where they ought to be and not be where they ought not to be by the standards and forces to which they are subjected to. It is important to note that you must wake up, dress up, gather your courage, overcome your fears and excuses, take charge, and win because it is your turn to thrive and live – the journey to the PEAK begins within!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke, PhD., MNIM, FIMC, CMC, CMS
All of the great conquerors we’ve looked at so far in prior posts are great conquerors who refused to let their origins hold them back. They became champions by refusing to give up. They went through the incubation process, the heat of times (empowerment), and then emerged as bright stars, winners in their age.
I implore you, don’t give up on your goals; don’t dismiss your own ability. Time is a very humbling element that must be acknowledged, pondered, and dealt with if global impacts are really and honestly desired. Crawl, walk, run, fly! Soar! But don’t just stand there! You cannot afford to be idle. God Almighty expects us to maximize, empower, and utilize our talents for the benefit of humanity, as well as for our own elevation, comfort, and, most importantly, for His eternal glory!
Remember that you are here on Earth on a mission of marvels, to provide extraordinary opportunities to individuals, corporations, and nations, thus leaving a better planet to future generations. Remember, as soon as we leave this world, we will all have to account to the Giver of Life, God Almighty for the life we have lived and the blessings we have received!
Knowing this, I challenge you to go outside of your comfort zone. Aim higher and stay up late working on your goals, visions, and potentials. Acquire relevant information via a variety of lucrative channels. Examine literatures on your areas of interest. PUSH the doors till they open. Learn at the masters’ feet (your God-sent mentors or teachers). Stay humble; be devoted to God and to your fellow man; pray hard; meditate in tranquility; seek quiet; rest well; eat well; network (meet people); start small; relate with respect and honor; and assist others in finding their feet.
Pursue excellence; transform your abilities into skills (products); comprehend business terminology and administration; invest your time; control your energy, and activate your visions; work on paper (Habakkuk 2:2). Read, learn, accept joy, and be happy no matter what is going on around you. Be thankful. Work with the clock. Flow beyond the current rhythm in order to safeguard the future!
It is my hope, and God’s hope, that you will join all of the wonderful men and women we have already covered here, as well as many others you may be acquainted with. While others see storms as obstacles or limitations, these people, like eagles, turned them into propellers that catapulted them to their PEAK of greatness. Remember that every other number, no matter how large, began with zero. Zero may represent the problems you are now experiencing, but there is a lot you can make of it if you don’t let it overwhelm you. Reread the success suggestions provided by the individuals listed above, as well as the ones you’ve already read here. Begin putting them into practice as soon as possible. God will soon locate you with His favor, and your story will change to GLORY!
Here is a charge from me to you to encourage and guide you and those around you on this plane called earth and the journeys that come with it, in order to maximize your potentials and the opportunities that come with “time and chance”. It’s called “A Teachable Spirit & A Deliverance Heart.”
“When learning to be humble, you must be willing to listen, learn, and grow, as well as be open to suggestions and corrections from others.
You don’t know everything, and you certainly can’t pretend to! So here is my daily mantra for all seasons: “My soul is calm, quiet, and available before My Maker, God Almighty!
I will continue to be teachable.
I will not be stupid and exaggerate Myself!
I will sit at the feet of my God-sent masters to learn so that I may soar above the clouds.
I will stay modest for the rest of my life!
I will acknowledge my helpers and praise God in them, and I will establish peace with all mankind.
I will continue to develop my gifts/potentials with the goal of blessing people all over the world.
I will never look down on anyone I meet.
I will continue to do my best for God (Divinity) and the people (Humanity).
I will not give up until I have fulfilled my destiny.
I’m not going to let go until I’m completely exhausted.
I am simply a tool in my Creator’s Mighty Hands; He uses me according to His perfect Will, to fulfill purposes, all for His Glory!
The world will continue to see my Maker’s irresistible wonderfulness through me. He will continue to grow within and through me… I will not be a ‘wander-fool, but wonderful!’
I’m not ashamed of the decisions I’ve made or the steps I’m taking…
I will be happy and joyful for the rest of my life! It is not my life, but my Father’s… God in a MAN (Me); with this, I am boundless, unchained, unbothered, and limitless.
Because of this Vision, I am neither ashamed nor afraid of this Mission…
I will continue to be honest, wise, and grateful!
I will make certain that my impacts are felt all over the world, while remaining grounded in order to be launched into the yonder beyond the skies, where the realms of impacts flourish on a continuous basis…
I will never give up, I will build castles in the sky and leave footprints in the sky…
Yes! Footprints can be seen in the sky… Visionaries are the only ones who can see them…
An eagle’s strength lies in its flight and vision!
I keep my head down to avoid stumbling and fumbling!
True strength, true vision, and flights into the unknown are all found in humility!
I will be quick and totally obedient till the finish… My prospects of honor and grace are based on my faithfulness.
I will fly on the wings of the Holy Spirit to overcome all obstacles and oppositions…
I’m not going to concentrate on the cross, but on the crown… Not the exams, but the testimonials; not the cost, but the reward… Not the grains, but the gains, not the hisses, but the eases, not the bugs or stress, but the rest that will come when all the labor is done… I will have my crowns of glory, sitting in glory and splendour, praising My Creator, My Master, for bringing me this far without giving up on me, against all odds!”
This is when a tool transforms into ‘The Tool’ for The Maker which makes even his or her enemies a footstool for his or her comfort in the realms of glory!
We are nothing more than tools in the Creator’s Mighty Hands, used to carry out His flawless plans on Earth: to love, repair, construct, solve, touch, bless, and impart. His brand is at risk on your life; don’t sabotage it! Only your sacrifices will persuade Him to work with and for you.
Envy the sacrifice, not the success!”
Thank you for taking the time to read this.
Dr. Tolulope A. Adegoke is an accredited ISO 20700 Trainer CMC- GLOBAL
