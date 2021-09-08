Gunmen suspected to be bandits struck again in Katsina and Kaduna states, abducting 26 persons, including women and children.

Among those kidnapped on Tuesday in Katsina State were three children of the Deputy Provost of the Isa Kaita College of Education, Dr Ismaila Funtua, and a retired director of the National Broadcasting Commission, Alhaji Ahmed Abdulkadir, and his teenage daughter.

However, no fewer than 18 persons were seized by the bandits when they invaded Keke Community in Millennium City, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The abduction of the Funtua’s three children happened around 1am after they broke the walls of the college of education in Katsina.

It was learnt that the downpour in the town during the time aided the gunmen as those living close to that of the deputy provost’s apartment on the campus were oblivious of the incident until daybreak.

The heavy rainfall was also said to have prevented the institution’s security personnel to be wary of the incident.

One of the sources, who pleaded for anonymity, revealed, “Yes, gunmen went to the deputy provost’s house located within the college’s residential area and they abducted three of his children.Bandits on Rampage Again, Abduct

“The deputy provost was not in the house when the gunmen went there. He was in Funtua council area, where one of his wives resides. The bandits entered the school premises after breaking part of the wall surrounding the school. The security personnel didn’t see or hear them due to the heavy rainfall.”

However, the spokesman for the Command, Gambo Isah, did not answer several calls put across to his mobile phone and had yet to reply a text message sent to him, seeking clarification on the incident.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...