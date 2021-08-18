By Eric Elezuo

The Nigeria Police Force has denied receiving report of the special investigation panel on DCP Abba Kyari, saying the news making the rounds in the media space is false.

A statement signed by the Force Public Relations Officer, CP Frank Mba, noted that the panel is still working, adding the the content of the report will be made to the public once they complete their assignment.

The statement reads:

The Nigeria Police Force wishes to inform the general public that the probe into the alleged indictment of DCP Abba Kyari by the FBI, being conducted by the NPF Special Investigation Panel (SIP), is still ongoing.

Members of the public are enjoined to note that the panel has not submitted its report to the Inspector General of Police, as being wrongly reported in some news outlet and online platforms.

The Force hereby reassures the public that the outcome of investigations by the probe panel would be communicated accordingly upon conclusion of the investigations.

