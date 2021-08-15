By Eric Elezuo

What kind of year will 2023 be? Will it be the year of the Southeasterners, westerners or will the North insist on retaining the presidency as feelers from, and body movements of most Northern elites have suggested. Based on some undisputed facts, the Editorial Board of the Boss Newspapers took a cursory look at the shape of the Nigerian presidency come 2023 and concluded that the man or woman who will occupy the enviable seat of power at Aso Rock Villa surely will be among these distinguished few captured below.

This is in line with the utterance of an ex-Military President, General Ibrahim Babangida, who said during a recent interview, that the President of Nigeria in 2023 will be someone in his 60s, who has traveled round the country, made friends, and is endowed with a quantifiable experience that stands him out among the lot.

Babangida’s informed assertion therefore, disqualified the likes of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who is 75 now, and will be 77 in 2023 and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who is 69 now, and will be 71 in 2023.

It is on recorded that the last time the presidency berthed at the doorsteps of Southwest was in 1999, and it stayed till 2007 when President Olusegun Obasanjo relinquished power and handed over to late President Umar Musa Yar’dua. The South South region was privileged to have a go with President Goodluck Jonathan following the death of Yar’dua in 2010. Jonathan tried his luck at the polls in 2011, and was elected to run his own tenure, and relinquished power in 2015 after a loss to incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari.

However, since late General Aguiyi Ironsi became Head of State in January 1966 and was killed in July 1966, the South East has not been privileged to see nor taste the seat of Nigerian power. The closest the region has come was in 1979 when late Dr Alex Ekwueme became the Vice President. It is therefore like forever since the southeast led the country from the topmost position.

It has been 14 years, and by 2023, when the political drum beats sound again, it would have been 16 years, since the southwest last tasted power, and their clamour to have it again can be justified, say some political analysts. And the region is already jostling for the numero uno position in Nigeria.

Though none of the parties has zoned the presidency as it is an unwritten norm of the past, there are strong indications that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would be looking southwards this time around.

Already key stake holders of the party are speaking about the possibility. A few days ago, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, speaking at a book launch insisted that power should shift to the South. It is also because of this seeming “body language” of the party that Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, defected to the ruling party, and we gathered that other Governors in the South may also jump ship to take a shot at the juicy position.

Available statistics have it that if the APC keeps their promise of returning the presidency to the south, as President Muhammadu Buhari, who is from the North, will be concluding his stewardship in May 29, 2023, the likeliest beneficiary may be the Southwest. This is because the region is basically the stronghold of the APC in the South. They can boast of five governors out of the available six in the region. The Southeast has only two governors, both of which have circumstantial trajectories.

While in Imo, the party got the governorship through a a Supreme Court pronouncement even as their candidate, Hope Uzodinma, came a distant fourth in the election, the Ebonyi situation is a consequence of defection. The bottom-line however, is both states are APC states. The South South is not even in the radar as all six states in the region are opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Even if zoning to the South does not mean the South West or the Yoruba race but the most prominent gladiators in the APC are certainly from that part of the country, and they all have intimidating credentials that is fitting for the top job.

Already, all manner of groups are being formed by their cronies and proteges, posters and billboards are being mounted while high wire negotiations have begun, but only a few individuals have officially made a declaration, a former Deputy Governor of Central Bank, Dr Kingsley Moghalu, one of them.

However, the story seemed to get a little twisted as Tinubu, an avowed kingmaker, is seeking to become King. But as experienced as he is, gunning for the presidency is not a familiar turf even as age is threatening to put paid to his ambition. If he is finally out of the way, most candidates of the southwest origin will throw their hats in the ring without fear.

Tinubu, who without mincing words, has a hand in the electoral victory or political appointment of many south-westerners, and who many of the political elites have stood on his shoulders to stardom, may not have the leverage to actualise the dream of becoming president. His ill-health, of recent, is not helping matters.

While there are many of Nigerians, who are interested in the presidential villa or who are fit, considering their pedigree, for the exalted office, there are many names being touted as eyeing the Presidency come 2023. However, the following are the leading lights according to a short survey conducted by our Board of Editors.

Below therefore, are the men likely to be President as the race for 2023 begins…

PROF YEMI OSINBAJO

Professor Yemi Osinbajo, the current Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria wears the toga of a perfect, cerebral gentleman. Osinabjo who is the highest-ranking Yoruba office holder in the country today should be the easiest choice for the Yoruba if everything was equal. But everyone knows that in politics, things are usually not as they seem.

The Amiable VP, respected and learned, is no push over in any ramification. He has proved his mettle in the few areas he been allowed to perform, and knows his onions.

Many believe that the former Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice of Lagos has the capacity and ability to unite the nation, especially at this time that the drums of succession and banditry has filled the air.

What gives Osinbajo an edge is the fact that he has acted in the position of president and passed with flying colours.

When his principal, President Buhari was away for about 150 days on medical vacation, Osinbajo showed his stuff. He was firm and fair and took decisions that won him accolades even among his most vociferous critics. The positive impact his decisions had on the economy is a trump card he could use when the chips are down.

Osinbajo is not a hardcore politician, and many Nigerians believe that the country does not need another career politician at this time, but a tested technocrat, who has academic prowess and mental depth. Osinbajo is certainly the man.

Another plus for the number two man is the fact that having spent six years, and soon will be spending eight years, in the corridors of power, Osinbajo is now an insider, who knows the working of the presidency and can correct the wrongs of the present administration as well as conduct a veritable surgical operation on all malfunctioning areas.

Recall that in 2020, a group under the aegis of Friends of Prof gave out N1 million each to twenty businesses as Initiative for Small Businesses, to celebrate the 63rd birthday of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo. Observers say that the effort is only geared towards creating relevance for the Vice President as 2023 approaches.

And then of course, being a Christian, the issue of getting a northern running mate will not pose any challenge for the Redeemed Pastor.

On the downside, the VP is seen as lacking political capital even in his native Ogun State. Many also believe he may not have the muscle to take serious decisions and stand up to the Northern cabal.

They allege that his golden silence regarding the poor performance of the Buhari administration has shown that he may not be able to be his own man.

Many of our respondents are of the opinion that an Osinbajo Presidency will definitely be different from the current Osinbajo Vice Presidency.

BABATUNDE FASHOLA, SAN

From an outstanding performance as Governor of Lagos State, Babatunde Raji Fashola SAN, became a Super Minister, supervising three stand alone ministries: Power, Works and Housing.

A legal practitioner by training, Fashola was the Chief of Staff to Tinubu during his tenure as Governor of Lagos State. He rose to become governor after Tinubu completed his tenure in 2007. He was reelected in 2011, and relinquished power in 2015 to Akinwunmi Ambode.

He is seen as a silent performer and a technocrat who is trusted by President Buhari, and that explains why he was saddled with the responsibility of managing three powerful ministries in the first tenure of the administration.

His eight years as governor in Lagos, with executive powers, is enough to prove the kind of administrator he is, and would be as president. The fact remains that given the estate called Nigeria to run, he would do more than a good job to get the country back on track.

Though many say Fashola’s sterling profile shrank big time with his seeming poor performance as Super Minister, many still adjudge him as fit for the job of president.

They are of the opinion that as Minister, he had no free hand and thus as President, he would be able to exhibit his can-do spirit as he did when he ran Lagos.

DR KAYODE FAYEMI

The Governor of Ekiti State, John Kayode Fayemi, is another technocrat, who is well versed and equipped to take up the mantle of president.

Presently serving the second term of his tenure as governor, Dr Fayemi has first-rate credentials as a good administrator.

His supporters say that as the current Chairman, Nigeria Governors’ Forum, the next place for him after leaving office is Aso Rock. This position has also helped him forge alliances across the nation that could be critical in the quest for the presidency. And more importantly, it will be easier for him to mobilize his colleagues to his side at the APC primaries.

Furthermore. It is also said that his experience and expertise in Military Studies would be excellent points to consider since the country is currently battling severe insecurity challenges.

Also, Governor Fayemi’s persona as a fighter and a respecter of the rule of law are attributes that would add to his suitability for the big position.

The only problem with Fayemi is that as Minister of Solid Minerals, he had very little impact, many were of the opinion that if he could not excel at a small assignment like that, how would he be able to run the nation?

Again, his second coming in Ekiti State has not witnessed the kind of massive turn around that would position him as a performer par excellence.

AKINWUNMI AMBODE

Akinwunmi Ambode, the immediate past Governor of Lagos State, who was unceremoniously sent packing may be the dark horse of this race.

Ambode, who in his short stint stamped his signature on Lagos with many audacious and legacy projects, managed to gain the sympathy of the Presidency, the APC and the North.

He reportedly mobilized resources for the party during the general election and the party eggheads are still grateful till tomorrow.

An Accountant by training, who has supervised meticulously the accounts of Lagos State over the years, retiring as Accountant General, Ambode is a man who has shown capacity as an excellent manager of men and resources.

With his appointment as Member of the APC Contact and Strategy Committee, tongues have begun to wag about the possibility of an Ambode presidency. This appointment has birthed more appointments to his favour, signifying that he has a more stronger backing than his immediate Lagos constituency.

AMINU TAMBUWAL

Tambuwal would have gone down in the history books as one of the trusted if not the only trusted northerner among the lot seeking the seat of power but for his abandonment of the oligarchy when he defected to the PDP. However, he is still seen as the person who will work 100 per cent in the interest of the north.

As a prelude to the 2019 General Elections, The Boss authoritatively reported that the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) was concluding plans to adopt Tambuwal, as its flag bearer.

Though that was not to be, the report was based on reliable sources which told TheBoss that the rank and file of the main opposition party is wooing the governor, who just before the 2015 election, ditched the party for the APC where he won the Sokoto State governorship election. Today, Tambuwal is back to the party with clear intentions of taking the party back to the power they lost.

Tambuwal, who until May 2015, was the Speaker of the House of Representatives, has maintained a low profile, speaking only when it is absolutely necessary even as the Chairman of the exalted PDP Governors’ Forum.

Touted as one of the most qualified to wear the crown of presidency come 2023 because of his youth and sundry achievements within a short period of time, Tambuwal was born on January 10, 1966 in Tambuwal village, Sokoto to Alhaji Waziri Tambuwal.

He attended Town Primary School, Tambuwal, Sokoto State, where he obtained Primary School Leaving Certificate in 1979 before moving to Government Teachers’ College, Dogon-Daji, where he equally obtained the Teachers Grade II Certificate in 1984.

Connected and versed in national and world politics, Tambuwal had his tertiary education at the rated Usman Dan Fodio University where he studied Law, and graduated with a LLB (Hons) degree in 1991. He was called to the bar in 1992 after completing his one year compulsory legal studies at the Nigerian Law School.

From the influential Sokoto Caliphate, those who see Tambuwal as a potential believe that his origin will stand him in good stead to gain the confidence of the Hausa/Fulani traditional rulers as well as gain the trust of the powerful political class. And this happen to be one of the major reasons he is thrust forward.

Another strong point that makes him an attractive candidate is the immense connection that he has across the country. On account of his former position as speaker he has contacts in all parts. In addition, his energy and youthfulness is a big plus. More so, the clamour for a youth president will somehow give me an edge over his closest rival.

Tambuwal’s immense support among the opposition’s inner circles stems from the fact that he is seen as an untainted politician, who can be firm when necessary and also has a squeaky clean image that will adhere him to floating voters.

He started learning the legislative ropes since 1999 while working as Personal Assistant on Legislative Affairs to Senator Abdullahi Wali, the then Senate Leader.

In 2003, he decided to run for a legislative seat as representative of the Kebbe/Tambuwal Federal Constituency. He was elected into the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP).

Articulate and savvy, Tambuwal held several positions in the House. In 2005, he became the Minority Leader of the House until he defected to the PDP. Upon his re-election to the House in 2007, he was also elected to the office of the Deputy Chief Whip.

Tambuwal’s experiences at the bar and in politics have propelled him to enviable of position of one of the most recognizable politicians in Nigeria.

But again, Tambuwal is a core northerner who has little or no influence in the south; either west east or south. His influence do not even cut across the north central. It is therefore, difficult for Tambuwal to pick the much desired ticket not to talk of defeating Buhari in 2019.

RABIU KWANKWASO

Among the political heavyweights in the ring of wrestling the presidency from the APC come 2023 is the strong man of Kano politics, Alhaji Rabiu Musa Kwakwanso. He is the subject behind the popular Kwankwasiyya Movement that has made and continued to make waves in the Northern political arena and beyond; the reputed former governor of Kano State, who posterity gave pass marks for his eight years stewardship in the ancient city-state.

The first time Kwakwanso gave a hint of his presidential intention was at the much attended funeral ceremony of late elder statesman, Dr. Alex Ekwueme in Anambra State, prior to the 2019 election. And since then, he has not looked back. Kwankwaso is a serious contender.

It would not be forgotten in a hurry that In the prelude to the 2015 General Elections, Kwankwazo narrowly lost to the incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, at the party primaries held at the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos. He beat former Vice President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar to the third place. Today, followers of the Kano politician believe that there is a paradigm shift in the affairs of things, and the coast is clear to give anyone else eyeing the president a trouncing.

His advantage lies in earlier approval by Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo and former Military President, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, to take over from Buhari should his illness become irredeemable Though Buhari made it back hale and healthy, is not record yet that the plan has changed

According to an APC chieftain at the time: “They may have settled for Kwankwaso, because of certain factors; part of the reasons is that more than any other politician in the North, Kwankwaso is seen as commanding a large followership in Kano and most states of the North-West.’’

Kwankwaso is believed to have the vigor to carry the weight of governance if elected as president as he is said to be very hard working, philanthropic, charismatic, faithful and sincere concerning all his commitments. His followers are also of the view that he will also carry everybody along.

Kwankwaso was born on October 21,1956 in Kwankwaso village of Madobi Local Government Area of Kano State. He attended Kwankwaso Primary School, Gwarzo Boarding Senior Primary School, Wudil Craft School and Kano Technical College before proceeding to Kaduna Polytechnic where he did both his National Diploma, and Higher National Diploma. He did postgraduate studies in the United Kingdom a Middlesex Polytechnic (1982-1983) and Loughborough University of Technology (1983 -1985) where he got his master’s degree in Water Engineering. Kwankwaso was an active student leader during his school days and was an elected official of the Kano State Students Association.

Kwankwaso started work in 1975 at the Kano State Water Resources and Engineering Construction Agency (WRECA), serving as a civil servant for 17 years in various capacities and rising through the ranks as the principal engineer.

In 1992, Kwankwaso was elected as a member of House of Representatives representing Madobi Federal Constituency. His subsequent election as Deputy Speaker in the House brought him to the limelight of national politics.

During the 1995 Constitutional Conference, Kwankwaso was elected as one of the delegates from Kano, as a member of the Peoples Democratic Movement led by Yar’adua. He joined the PDP in 1998 under the platform of Peoples Democratic Movement in Kano led by Mallam Musa Gwadabe, Senator Hamisu Musa and Alhaji Abdullahi Aliyu Sumaila. He was elected governor of Kano State in 2007 and served for two terms before being elected as a senator. He defected from the PDP in 2014 and returned on July 24, 2018.

ABUBAKAR BUKOLA SARAKI

At 58, young and very experience, the President of Senate, Bukola Saraki, like Atiku, is one aspirant who can boast of structures all over the country capable of giving him a solid ground to canvass for votes from Nigerians. Among his strongest selling point is the disillusionment that has so encompassed the Nigerian people that they clamour for urgent attention.

In a bid to provide good and impartial leadership, Saraki has on many occasions come head to head with his former party, the APC, and that explained their continued loggerhead till the day he finally called it quits.

Dr. Saraki is reputed as a leader who does not have any qualms when it comes to working with and giving youths opportunity to prove their mettle. He has that uncanny ability to spot and deploy good talents. This is evident in his ability, during his tenure to give youths in their 30s and early 40s such as Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Zakari Mohammed and Razak Atunwa who was the governorship candidate of the PDP in Kwara State among others the opportunity to flourish and showcase their potentials.

As a result of his sterling achievements, his colleagues did not think twice in electing him Chairman of Nigerian Governors Forum.

His achievements as governor and senate president speak for themselves, and are very glaring.

The major highlight of his administration as governor could be traced to Kwara becoming the first state to complete the Nigeria Independent Power Project, as well as re energised the Ganmo Power Station, Ilorin in collaboration with PHCN, connecting over 3750 rural communities to the national grid through the development and installation of 725 transformers and 7 substations.

Kwara also completed four electrification projects which meant power became stable 18–22 hours a day. 70% of people living in Kwara had access to electricity, compared to a national average in Nigeria of 30% at the time.

As Senate President, he has passed more bills within his first three years than any leader of the senate ever come close to doing for a whole tenure.

Abubakar Bukola Saraki was born on December 19, 1962 to the family of Olusola Saraki, a senator (1979–1983) and onetime Senate Leader of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his mother Florence Morenike Saraki. He attended King’s College, Lagos, from 1973 to 1978, and Cheltenham College in the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1981 for his High School Certificate. He then studied at the London Hospital Medical College of the University of London from 1982 to 1987, where he obtained his M.B.B.S (London).

Saraki worked as a medical officer at Rush Green Hospital, Essex, from 1988 to 1989. He was a director of Société Générale Bank (Nig) Ltd from 1990 to 2000.

In 2000, President Olusegun Obasanjo appointed Saraki as Special Assistant to the President on Budget. During his tenure, Saraki initiated the Fiscal Responsibility Bill. Saraki also served on the Economic Policy Coordination Committee, where he was responsible for the formulation and implementation of several key economic policies for Nigeria.

In 2003, he ran for the office of governor of Kwara State on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and won. He was sworn into office in May 2003. He ran again for re-election in 2007 and won his second term. As governor of Kwara, he led reforms in agriculture, health, education, finance and environment policy. One of his major achievements was inviting displaced white farmers from Zimbabwe to Kwara State and offering them an opportunity to farm. This led to the establishment of Shonga Farms programme, which is now being replicated across Nigeria. He also served as chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ forum.

NGOZI OKONJO-IWEALA

According to Wikipedia, Okonjo-Iweala was born on June 13, 1954 in Ogwashi-Ukwu, Delta State, Nigeria where her father Professor Chukwuka Okonjo is the Eze (King) from the Obahai Royal Family of Ogwashi-Ukwu.

Okonjo-Iweala was educated at Queen’s School, Enugu, St. Anne’s School, Molete, Ibadan, and the International School Ibadan. She arrived in the US in 1973 as a teenager to study at Harvard University, graduating magna cum laude with an AB in Economics in 1976. In 1981, she earned her Ph.D in regional economics and development from theMassachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) with a thesis titled Credit policy, rural financial markets, and Nigeria’s agricultural development. She received an International Fellowship from the American Association of University Women (AAUW), that supported her doctoral studies.

Okonjo-Iweala spent a 25-year career at the World Bank as a Development Economist, scaling the ranks to the Number two position of Managing Director, Operations between 2007 and 2011. She also served two terms as Finance Minister of Nigeria (2003–2006, 2011–2015) under the leadership of President Olusegun Obasanjo and President Goodluck Jonathan respectively. She also had a stint in the external affairs ministry as minister.

She is a seasoned economist and international development expert. She sits on the Boards of Standard Chartered Bank, Twitter, Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI), and the African Risk Capacity (ARC).

She is married to Dr. Ikemba Iweala, a neurosurgeon. They have four children – one daughter, Onyinye Iweala (AB, MD, PhD, Harvard) and three sons, Uzodinma Iweala (AB, Harvard, MD, Columbia), Okechukwu Iweala (AB, Harvard) and Uchechi Iweala (AB, MD, MBA, Harvard).

Okonjo-Iweala became a US citizen in 2019 after spending several decades working and studying in the United States. Many believe that given the ongoing trade tensions between China and the US, the disclosure may be a contributing factor in shaping China’s attitude towards her considering the trade conflict between the United States and China, the two largest economies in the world.

Among an avalanche of high class honours trailing her, Okonjo-Iweala is also the founder of Nigeria’s first indigenous opinion-research organisation, NOI-Polls. She also founded the Center for the Study of Economies of Africa (C-SEA), a development research think tank based in Abuja.

In 2012, Okonjo-Iweala contested for Presidency of the World Bank. She lost to Jim Yong Kim. Okonjo-Iweala was leter to emerge the Director General of the World Trade Organisation in November 2020.

AKINWUNMI ADESINA