I Only Helped Hushpuppi Buy Native Cloths and Caps, Never Collected Bribe – Abba Kyari Defended

By Eric Elezuo

A Deputy Commissioner of Police and Leader, IGP Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, has said that he never collected any bribes from apprehended fraudster, Ramon Abass, also known as Hushpuppi, but helped him to procure native dresses and caps worth N300, 000.

The embattled officer, who has been labeled super cop by admirers and well wishers, took to his Facebook page to respond to allegations that he took bribe from Hushpuppi to effect the arrest and imprisonment of one Chibuzo Vincent, also on the orders of Hushpuppi.

In his long narrative in response to the statement by the United States Attorney’s Office, Abba Kyari explained that he was actually mandated to look into a case of threat to the family of Hushpuppi in Nigeria. He responded to the call, and effected the arrest and detention of the accused.

He added that on investigation, it was discovered that it was a hoax, and there was no threat anywhere. He therefore, had the accused released on bail.

Kyari said additionally that he was again asked by the same Hushpuppi to help buy some items including native cloths and caps. He negotiated with the dealer, and Hushpuppi paid directly into the person’s account, maintaining that he never asked or collected any monetary inducement from Hushpuppi as alleged.

Kyari, however failed to mention the action he took against Hushpuppi on realisation that he sold him dummy in the claim of threat to life.

Below is Kyari’s detailed defence:

Friends: Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

Nobody demanded for a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to Save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office.

Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, They will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to See. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will Continue responding to ALL distress Calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life threatening.

For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.

Thank you all and GOD bless Nigeria.

Like this: Like Loading...