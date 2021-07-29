Kogi Gov Appoints Halima Idris As SSA Creative Arts

By Eric Elezuo

The governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has appointed Hajia Halima Idris as his Senior Special Assistant on Creative Arts.

Hajia Idris’ appointment was contained in a letter, dated July 19, 2021, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Arike Ayoade.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, according to the letter, was predicated on the long standing achievements of Hajia Idris in shaping the Nigerian creative industry, and mentoring youths towards developing a distinguished character of creativity.

“The appointment is based on your experience, commitment and loyalty to the government,” the letter revealed.

Hajia Idris, who is also fondly referred to as Queen, has come a long way in rendering services to humanity, and has served in various government capacities, where her zeal to upgrade governance using the instrumentality of creativity, has distinguished her.

