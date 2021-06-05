TREKK E-SCOOTERS: From the Street of Paris to Africa

Trekk is Africa’s first electric scooter sharing platform founded in 2020. It is created to lead the conscious transition towards an eco-friendly and technology-driven mobility era across Africa and beyond with core values based on Integrity, Accountability, Community, Eco friendly, and Innovation. Trekk is a Nigeria based, modern transportation company solely leveraging on improved technology and talents to redefine the traditional, arduous means of people’s movement. Trekk e-scooter expresses the mindset that things are changing in the world today: a change of political and economic policies that guides diplomatic relations, a systematic departure from the educational, technological and socio-cultural norms. This e-scooter is “a new way to TREKK” that seeks to innovate and revolutionize the means by which Nigerians navigate around their daily activities but which would have, half a century ago, been termed a sacrilege to the transportation system in the Nigerian society and beyond.

According to The Sustainable Development Goals report in 2019, it shows that only half (53%) of urban residents have convenient access to public transport, 9 out of 10 urban residents breathe polluted air, the global mean temperature in 2018 is approximately 1ºC above the pre-industrial baseline, climate -related and geophysical disasters claimed an estimated 1.3 million lives between 1998 and 2017, to limit global warming to 1.5ºC, global carbon emission need to fall to 55% of 2010 levels by 2030 and continue a steep decline to zero net emissions by 2050. Thus, Trekk scooters aim at redefining communities’ access to smart and affordable mobility. Using an efficient, fun and environmentally friendly means of transport, to build better people, communities and a greener earth. From one community to another, Trekk will make the world a better place to live in.

TREKK is transforming campuses, universities, and their surrounding communities by offering accessible, affordable & environmentally-friendly forms of personal mobility. With it’s community centric approach and a way to give back to the host community, it offers “Work and Earn with TREKK ” programme. An engagement which it believes would absorb about 20% – 30% of the student population on campus while engaging them in various entrepreneurship ideation schemes. This it believes will not only pay weekly stipends to the students but also help empower them. Most especially the computer science and engineering departments will be trained to work on the backend infrastructure and various aspects of the project such as maintenance, repairs, reverse engineering, IOT, e.t.c.

At Trekk scooters, the goal is to deploy 1, 200 e-scooters in 1 year to reach masses of Nigerian universities, students, estates and residents. We have been able to target closed communities, specifically universities campuses and residential estates with good infrastructures such as Redeemer’s University, Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, University of Ibadan, LAUTECH, Lead City University, Covenant University, BOWEN University, Afe Babalola University, Adeleke University, Victoria Garden City, Omole Estate Phase 2 among others.

By 2030, the United Nations seeks to provide access to safe, affordable, accessible and sustainable transport systems for all, improving road safety, notably by expanding public transport. Therefore, Trekk is partnering with the United Nations to achieve this goal through smart-scooter sharing technology enabling individuals to commute, keep fit and enjoy leisure within eco-friendly communities.

Trekk e-scooters comprises cutting-edge technology that uses an IOT device for: Tracking, geolocalization and geofencing. TREKK e-scooters can be easily accessed through the TREKK Mobile app (iOS and Android). In order to use one of the scooters, riders scan the QR code on the handlebars to begin a ride.

With the affordable service fees, the aim of the company is to make everyone ride and be conscious of their carbon footprint in communities across Nigeria. When a ride is completed, users must park the scooter in designated parking locations and take a photo to confirm the end of the ride.

Furthermore, risk and compliance safety measures, that is, wearing of helmet for all the riders, riding in designated lanes with a regulated speed limit of 20km/h are compulsory for all riders. Users are asked to clean the handlebars before and after riding especially during this period of COVID-19. Trekk Scooters offers on-site maintenance for scooters to make adjustments, repairs, inspection and cleaning of scooters. Maintenance is carried out daily on the fleet and also on-demand as requested by the community.

Isaac, one of the founding members and CEO, believes that E-scooters have been hugely successful in many advanced countries around the world. “We know here in Africa, our people also want to use it to get around and that can be a stepping stone to encouraging people to use cars less for short distance trips, local journeys and ride more TREKK scooters.” The CEO also expresses his optimism that the student community will welcome the use of TREKK and that it will help provide some convenience and excitement in the return to campus during these uncertain times. “E-scooters could play a role as a vital part of everyday journeys – particularly the first and last miles between home, transport hubs like bus and train stations, and in the University community as an alternative transportation means”.

TREKK SCOOTER won the L’BELLE AWARDS 2020 Paris, France for the startup of the year. In the same year TREKK SCOOTERS was recognised by the UN’s Youth Sustainable Energy Hub for advancing it’s SDG7 goals.

The TREKK SCOOTERS leadership team spans geographies, industries, and capabilities all committed to making an explosive impact on the marketplace.

ISAAC OYEDOKUN | C.E.O –

“Opportunities don’t happen. You create them” – Chris Grosser. Isaac is a native of Ogbomoso in Oyo, State. He had his primary, secondary and tertiary education in a small, ancient town of Ile-Ife in Osun State. The impactful journey of a young, ambitious entrepreneur from the cradle home of Ile-Ife to Paris. Isaac believes anything and everything is possible with self-determination and focus. As the last child of his family from a humble and christian background, Isaac has taken his passion, motivation and leadership traits and exemplary lifestyle from his siblings. Isaac is the CEO and co-founder of the first e-scooters sharing company in Africa, Trekk Scooters. Isaac’s burning passion for tech, innovation and renewable energy birthed Trekk Scooters. According to him, “ Trekk started just like a dream” and he’s mostly grateful for his God given partners whose efforts and support both day and night are making this dream become reality. He hopes to improve the quality of living in Africa in the area of sustainable transportation by redefining transportation and promoting micro mobility. Prior to founding TREKK, Isaac worked with various startup companies in France before moving to work with CIRC (formerly FLASH) and DOTT. His vast educational background, training and exposure are also impacting his trailblazing ideas and his ability to aim for the sky. Isaac has double Masters in Accounting & Finance from the IAE Université Clermont Auvergne and in Development Economics from Ecolé d’Economie Université d’Auvergne with a focus on sustainable development where he also gained more insights into renewable energy sources and its benefits to Africa. He is an Alumnus of the prestigious Université Panthéon Sorbonne, where he studied Mathematical Models in Economics and Finance (Graduate Diploma) in Paris, France and Obafemi Awolowo University, Nigeria where he obtained his first degree in Economics.

• ESTHER EHINDERO | C.O.O

Esther is the COO and co-founder of the first e-scooters sharing company in Africa, Trekk Scooters. Esther is passionate about redefining Africa’s transportation system and promoting sustainable technological innovations. She started her career in Investment Banking. Her experience cuts across Financial Advisory, Asset Management, Strategy, Business Planning and Management Consulting. She is a process manager and product development specialist who have helped companies develop unique products in meeting clients’ needs. Prior to founding Trekk Scooters, Esther served as the Acting Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Foretrust Consulting Limited, worked as a Consultant with Deloitte Consulting LLP, United States and Program Manager with Microsoft. Esther has an MSc in Technology Management from North Carolina A&T State University – United States, she is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and a graduate of Economics, Obafemi Awolowo University.

• PRAISE SAKANWI | C.T.O

Born in Lagos, Nigeria. He moved to France at the age of 14. Fluent in both national languages. Bachelor’s degree in Web and Mobile project management from Epitech Paris and a graduate of Digital Transformation certificate from H.E.C Paris. Praise is a trained ‘‘Jack of all tech and web-based trade’’. He is a problem solver and this mindset has made him highly entrepreneurial and has gotten him into working on revolutionary and challenging projects. From working in the French beverage industry to working for an online investment platform, his drive has always been to deliver exciting products to the public. Coming together to create TREKK SCOOTERS was a no-brainer for him and his partners. Their passion to deliver an eco-friendly product that would impact people and the environment has driven them to take on this adventure head-on.

He is very excited to bring this exciting product to the Nigerian market to inspire this generation to think about the role green technology and technology as a whole has to play in the society and economy.

• JEAN-NOEL ZEZE BAYI | C.F.O

Jean-noel obtained his Msc in Finance and Economics at the School of Management IAE d’Auvergne in France and bagged a Bachelor degree in Banking and Finance from Ghana Technology University College, Ghana. He started his career as a financial administrator in Brussels and transitioned to a payment analyst on OTC derivative market at Societe Generale. His Experience cuts across Budgeting, Financial Reporting, Counterparties Trade Settlement and Key Risk Indicator Analysis. He is currently the deal manager of structured finance at Societe Generale. His tasks involve loan structuring, drawdowns, interest & fee computation and exchange handling between pools of banks and borrowers.

CHIEF DELE MOMODU | CHAIRMAN –

Chief Dele Momodu (born Ayòbámidélé Àbáyòmí Ojútelégàn Àjàní Momodu) is a Nigerian journalist/publisher, businessman, and motivational speaker. He is the CEO and publisher of Ovation International, a magazine that has given publicity to people from all over the world, mainly in Africa. In 2015, he officially launched Ovation TV and subsequently launched an online newspaper called The Boss. Momodu has received hundreds of awards and honours for his work in the world of business, politics, literature, the music industry, entertainment and the fashion industry. He writes a weekly column called “Pendulum,”published every Saturday on the back page of Thisday newspaper. The articles are praised for highlighting issues in Nigeria, as well as discussing popular topics, current events and notable people, often in a polemic/critical style. It is interesting to state that as a seasoned journalist and a business mogul who started his career several decades ago with constant changes in taste and fashion, he has constantly maintained his relevance in today’s technological advancement. Chief Dele Momodu is a lover of young entrepreneurs and innovative progress. His love and passion for his community and support for youth entrepreneurs make him a perfect match for TREKK SCOOTERS and his years of successful ventures in Africa as a whole enriches the vision of TREKK SCOOTERS.

ADDRESS- Nigeria: Plot 660, Eleoramo Oluwatoyin Street, Omole Phase 2, Lagos, Nigeria. PHONE NUMBER- Nigeria: (+234) 703 017 4991. France: +33 (0)7-58-27-56-79. U.S.A: +1 (336) 609-0662

EMAIL ADDRESS: info@trekkscooters.com www.trekkscooters.com

France: 17 Boulevard Meder 91170 Viry Chatillon. U.S.A: 396 Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30308.

