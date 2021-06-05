Man, Nature & His Maker: The ‘His-story’ of Greed, Grief, Grains & Gains

By Tolulope A. Adegoke

“Being a Cause and on course, but never a curse are the ultimate transformational acts and arts to BeComing: Be alive Beli(e)ve. Be humble. Be useful. Be fruitful. Be grateful!” – Tolulope A. Adegoke

The Deep cut!

Bleeding profusely.

The beautifully fading off,

Till the rotten fruits and withered leaves dropped off…

Alas! The fair-weathered-friends had left. She used to be their favourite,

The rhythm changed, just within the twinkle of an eye!

They thought the tree had died,

They thought it was over,

Though, it was obviously so …

But that isn’t the end.

A young lad had to drop the last drop of water he had in his cup on her – the tree!

Voila! The dew came in the early hours of the morning… Drenched it, and caused life to come.

The life lighted the flowers,

The leaves revived…they sprouted finely…

The Bees came, sucked its pollen grains,

And in return, they sweetened the tree and its fruits.

Again, everyone gathered under the tree…

Praising it again, yeah, and again.

The tree that was once mocked, abandoned; hmm, it was left to die.

It was almost turning into a firewood,

The sun had scorched it.

The villagers had axed its branches, waiting for the next day to fell it down, totally.

But, life came before the dark intentions of Man’s short-sightedness and greed arrived,

To strip another off their (grains) lives, for selfish gains.

They sheltered under the tree, yet again. They feasted on its fruits yet, again.

Its herb was food to them.

It became an appealing sight to behold.

Human nature arose again,

Axing its bark for medicine…

She asked, are my fruits and leaves not food and cure enough to thee?

Why the shock of a lifetime, with marks of pains on my body. My cures had cured and cared for thee. Is this how to repay my good deeds? The tree asked voicelessly! Tears ran through her dying eyes,

Its bleeding body grieved the heart of the Maker…

The man’s heart was blocked with unseen stones, he had no compassion.

Only the young lad kept coming, wiping off the tears of the voiceless tree.

Guess what? As the lad wipes the tears, the rays of the sun caught his attention…it’s a message of hope.

The tears became useful ingredients to solving other human errors. It is a gum- an extract from the carelessly beaten and grievously axed tree,

Oh, what a careless approach for solutions…all in the bid for medicine, is it for Covid-19? That, I can’t tell.

If you want my bark, speak to me in kind and soft manners, then I shall release the cure to you by surrendering willfully.

Just that, will not make the cure you seek to turn into a curse that would hunt down your generations, even in your ‘gene-nations’!

The man fell on his knees. He wailed tearfully.

He heard just what the voiceless tree had said. But how could he have heard a voiceless tree speak? Or has the Almighty replaced his stony heart with that of flesh?

The Creator streamed it live as the nature screamed…

Ahhh! Yeee! I have sinned.

Please forgive me.

He cried to his Maker. Reflecting his years of carelessness and selfish havoc inflicted on the natural things in his care. Ah! He abused power and he was stripped of this sceptre of Grace.

He repented!

Wailed again; this time, it was genuine.

Mercy came to play its role of absolute intervention and deliverances; nothing could reproof it. It Lords overall judgement.

The Creator yielded. Penetrated his bleeding heart to authenticate his sincerity.

The Creator spoke, and the clouds obeyed and gathered.

The sun was humbled…

There was rainfall, it was ‘cat and dog’.

The trees danced in the storm that came with it.

The thunder drummed, the lightening was also a great effect. It was fearful!

The Creator spoke again, peace be still.

The creations heard Him, and they all submitted to the authority of His voice and intentions.

Surely, the Creator is the Maker, He makes all things well and beautiful in its time.

He is the Giver to all givers; and Giver to all that receives.

He smiled…the sweet breeze took over the entire creations.

The ray of the sun was fine, tender and warm. The butterflies came out again from their hiding places.

The birds sang with fine rhythms.

All things were revived, healed and sanity to was restored unto mankind.

The man got up, gazed at the fine- blue -sky.

His very bleeding heart had healed.

His eyes were sharp, his mind became clear and at alert.

His heart became receptive to yielding to the daily guides of the Master!

A new Spirit was instilled into him (The Holy Spirit), his soul was rekindled with fresh ‘divinistic’ fire- hot enough to quench the fiery darts of the wicked, and ‘Faith’ played without fail.

The tree bowed in awe to the majestic impacts of the Majesty, The Creator. The scars on the tree became its ‘his-story’, that is, the relationship between it and mankind, which culminated to the intervention of the Creator of all that creates for the reviving and restoration of sanity and sanctity to build humility in humanity through (His) Divinity.

The scary scars became a decoration. And, no one remembered its struggles and grieves of its past.

The tree lived healthier.

It asked the Creator during a dialogue session, ‘why haven’t you cleared my scars?’

The Creator smiled…hmm, that? It’s your- story. It’s the painting of voices on the canvass of what you have called scars. It’s your declaration. It’s your decoration, your protection. It’s the process- the transitioning from your ‘old’ to the ‘new’. You had to shed some weight, you know? It’s your rainbow! It’s your initiation to a new order of freedom and eternal bliss. It wasn’t meant to kill you, but build you into fine-frame of very rare quality.

Yes! It will also, always remind mankind of his ill-treatment towards you,

And that would stop him from repeating such again.

Your scar is the touch of excellence. The seal of your triumph from your trials. It’s your voiceless noise locked up in seals for all to see. It is the costs of your course that causes a great effect of rare difference for your needed changes and arrival.

It was the bone I gave you to crack, and you cracked it so very well. That was the code I gave you to break and interpret and you did just fine by decoding the mystery of pain which now results to the gains, from your grains. And this made you irresistible and inevitable in the affairs of mankind and his well-being. This, I made you all go through in order to grow through. Respect him, he is still your Lord, but I have made open his heart to the understanding of the Truth that comes with compassion- evidence of leadership to Manage All Natural resources as MAN, and as given by Me, ‘The I AM.’

For this, is, a thoughtful lesson to ‘all beings and things’ that has life in them or that are moved by it(life).

Thank you!”

Then, the Creator rhythmically, royally and joyfully ascended back to His Most Sacred Haven called The HEAVEN.

We are nothing, but wonderful tools in the Mighty Hands of the Creator.

Be humble,

Be useful,

Be fruitful,

Be grateful!

Thank you for reading!

