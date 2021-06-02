I Don’t Believe in Zoning, Says Senator Bulkachuwa

By Eric Elezuo

The Senator representing Bauchi North Senatorial District, Adamu Mohammed Bulkachuwa, has said that he doesn’t believe in zoning political positions among the regions of the country, adding rather that leadership should be based on competence and ability.

Bulkachuwa was speaking while responding to questions on a live television programme, Politics Today.

“I don’t believe in zoning. The Presidency of the country should be for anyone who is interested, has the competence and is capable of mustering the number. Zoning makes makes mockery of democracy,” he said.

The 81 years old All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain, who about a year ago survived recalling by his district for abandoning his zone and failing to keep in touch with his constituents, insisted that zoning should not be contemplated as the race to 2023 elections gather momentum.

The Senator was responding to a question on which region he thinks should produce the next president.

