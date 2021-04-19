PDP Sweeps Rivers State LG Polls

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Rivers has been declared the winner of all the chairpersons and councillorship seats contested for in the State local government election held on Saturday.

The announcement that the PDP won all the seats contested for in the 23 Local Government Areas of Rivers was made by the State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, in Port Harcourt on Sunday.

In many of the LGs, the party was challenged only by fringe parties as the All Progressives Congress ( APC) was no where to be found.

More details later

