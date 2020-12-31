New Year: Oluwo To Host Iwo Youth, Rehabilitate Thugs

As part of the activities to set a new pace for 2021, the Paramount Ruler of Iwoland, HIM Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, has concluded arrangement to host youths of Iwoland today!

The 2020 year end Oluwo-Youth engagement forum is scheduled for tomorrow 4:30pm at the palace.

The assemblage is designed to orientate, sensitize and educate youths on the need to redirect their energy on promising engagements an positively useful to society.

The event which is part of the #endsars engagement was initiated because Oba Akanbi considered the process as necessary to rehabilitate neglected youths who have been derogatorily tagged as thugs and ensure they are positive agents of the society.

He stated that the era of raising thugs in Iwoland is over, assuring redeemed youths of his support in turning a new lead and pursuing worthy careers.

He tasked promoters of violence in Iwoland to look elsewhere for destructive elements as he vows to make Iwo the most peaceful and business friendly town in Nigeria.

He disclosed that efforts are in top gear to commit a special fund for rehabilitation of youth in the land.

A statement by the Oluwo through his Press Secretary, Alli Ibraheem, read l:

“As a royal father, I am interested in catering for all strata of my community. You will see me visiting the neglected, immobile aged under their roof while I equally feed the orphans in my palace. I want to extend the same gesture to the youths who are called thugs”

“Some of these people are neglected and derogatorily judged as nuisance. As a father, I must ensure they are properly integrated into the system and progress of Iwoland”

“To achieve the rehabilitation target, I have set aside a fund to promote their talent”

“I want to host, wine, dine and exchange words of hope with them. The era of raising thugs for destructive purposes is gone. The era is dead. I want to give promoters of thuggery in Iwoland a red card”

“Iwoland is a place of hope. We want to see our youths as part of the process. We will ensure Iwoland becomes the bastion of peace in Osun State and Nigeria”

“The orphans , widows and the less privileged can join the session. There will be food and drinks

for all and sundry at the event”

