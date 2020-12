Just In: Ghana Election: Mahama Takes Akufo-Addo, EC to Court

A former President of Ghana and presidential candidate of the NDC in the December 7 presidential election, Dr. John Mahama, has finally dragged the Electoral Commission and President Nana Akufo-Addo to Court over the outcome of the election.

In a court document sited by The Boss, Mahama alleged electoral irregularities.

See document below

Details soon…

