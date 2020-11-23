Opinion: Potentiality Digest: Live with Growth Mindset

By Sodeeq Abdulakeem Sulyman

The difference between eyesight and mindsight is that eyesight is about using your eyes to interpret what you see; while mindsight is about using your mind to interpret what you see.” – Les Brown

I am a firm believer of the power of human brain. And after I read this last week’s article of my Boss and Mentor, Henry Ukazu, titled “…that Poverty Mentality,” I quickly remembered a principle I came across, whilst taken some courses online, not long ago. The principle pointed out two mindsets – Fixed and Growth. The contentions of this Mentor of mine awaken my consciousness to this life-changing principle.

Psychologists, Philosophers and Neuroscientists strongly believed that whatever man would do stems from what he frames in his mind. This prompted Neuroscientists to study the human brain. After their studies, they coined the terms Brain Elasticity or Neuroplasticity. Brain Elasticity means that, the human brain is so powerful and flexible that it can be stretched and expanded beyond the known normal levels.

The question you can now ask is, “Is my brain truly flexible and can be stretched? Yes, it can. Your brain has the potential to be stretched beyond your imagination. An attempt you make to take it to a new level, new horizons makes it to never remain the same and gets back to its initial level. Jim Rohn affirmed that “Our lives are greatly affected by the way we think things are, not the way they are.”

Therefore, I want to believe that with the justifications above, one is right to say that the potency of one’s brain powers the drives, decisions and choices one would be making in life. The brain that is being fed and nourish with positive thoughts won’t accept negativities as final. Instead, it uses negativities to fabricate a new mental stimulation, which will transform the brain to a new state of strength.

One of the reasons why things appear negatively to most people as they are is because they have not ponder on the elasticity of their brain. This makes them to be having a fixed mindset towards everything. It makes their brain to be stagnant, rigid and static. It blinds their sights from possibilities; it stuck them in living a limited life. Sulaimon Olanrewaju says, “Those who are not inspired to change the world can never have the will to attempt the impossible.”

When you have programmed your brain to be expanding, it will evolve and change the products of your thinking to Growth Mindset. You will always see everything as opportunities to improve, as avenues to learn more and make new discoveries, everything becomes an adventure to you because you will be approaching life with the mindset that everything you encounter in it is meant to expand you beyond your current status.

Tope Popoola advised that “Every small move teaches you a new lesson and puts a distance between you and the current status quo.” Where you are right now is your destination, not the peak you can rise to. The favour you are enjoying right now is not the heaviest surge that can flow in your life. There are many more to come if you are operating from your Growth Mindset.

Don’t say your age don’t allow you to be living with Growth Mindset. Your age don’t limit you, you only limits what you can do with your age by not expanding the power and strength of your brain. Open your mindsight today to mark the beginning of everlasting progress you deserves. Henry Ukazu succinctly notes it that “In the race of life, you need to start from somewhere in order to get to where you want to be.”

SULYMAN, Sodeeq Abdulakeem is a Librarian, Writer who co-authored the book “Responsible Living: Live to Fulfill Your Potential.” He can be reached via +2348132226994

Like this: Like Loading...