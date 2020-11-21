Adding Value: Kick Out That Poverty Mentality by Henry Ukazu

Dear Destiny Friends,

It is generally believed that poverty is a disease. According to some schools of thought, poverty is infectious. These schools of thought believe that when you hang around with poor people, you’ll subconsciously begin to think and act like them. That’s why it’s highly imperative to be around great minds, and if possible, wealthy minds who have achieved genuine success. A popular saying has that if you are around nine billionaires, it won’t be long before you become the tenth billionaire.

Let’s contrast a poverty mindset as against a wealthy mindset with the full knowledge that a mindset is a lens through which we view the world. A poverty mindset is a set of beliefs and behaviors which has been subconsciously ingrained into one’s life. It comprised perceptions and attitudes that inform one’s thoughts and decisions. A wealthy mindset is a set of beliefs, habits, and behaviors that separates the wealthy from the rest.

Poverty mindset is commonly found in people who have experienced poverty in childhood. When you’ve got a poverty mentality, your mindset is fixed on a strong belief that everything is hard to get, i.e. it’s difficult to make money, get ahead in a career, make friends, and so on. In fact, you see life as a struggle or an uphill battle.

A poverty mindset makes you live in fear; it makes you feel you can’t achieve anything. It’s like tying a baby horse to a chair, the horse will grow to believe that the chair is responsible for his inability to move, not knowing that it is held bound by his mindset, and if only it can attempt to move, it will overcome any limitation surrounding it. But guess what? You can change your mindset. You are in control, you can re-engineer how you think.

To know someone who has a poverty personality, such a person normally always highlights a state of lack, the person always believe he or she cannot afford or attract what they need, the person plays the victim mentality, for instance, the person feels the wealth of some person is responsible for their misery. He always feels things will never change. Therefore, think, reflect and see if these signs are applicable to you.

The biggest misconception when it comes to wealth is that only people with millions of dollars in their bank accounts are “wealthy.” But that’s’ a fallacy because true wealth lies in ideas. It should be noted that lack of money is not only a result of finances but also, ideas. In fact, the greatest reason why most people are poor is as a result of a lack of ideas.

Some uninformed minds are quick to believe that provided they have “money”, they are smart. If the only thing you have is money, you are poor. This is because you should be able to get to a stage in life where your goodwill should be able to attract opportunities and favour for you. Let me put this in proper perspective, if you are given one million dollars and you have no idea of what to do with it, you’ll lavish the money with the hope that another money will come in. That’s simply how the poverty mindset works. But if you have ideas, you’ll invest money for good cause, no matter how little.

In our contemporary society, ideas run the world. Men of ideas are not only respected, but they are valued. According to Quincy Adams, “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.” The question you should be asking yourself is, whose voice am I listening to? Who are am I associating with? If I am working with the same people in the same environment, am I likely to achieve my vision? If your answer is no, it’s high time you told yourself the honest truth. Remember, you can lie to others, but you can never lie to yourself.

Sign of Poverty Mentality

Blame Game

Poor minds are always fond of playing the blame game. You blame everyone and every circumstance for any misfortune that come your way. You blame the economy, government, your employer, your spouse, your parents for everything. You fail to realize there’s a universal law that says, “What you focus on expands”. People who play this card always have an entitlement mentality.

Poor Mindset

According to Lao Tzu: “Watch your thoughts, they become your words; watch your words, they become your actions; watch your actions, they become your habits; watch your habits, they become your character; watch your character, it becomes your destiny.” Most times we think just because we can’t afford something, we feel it is far from our reach. According to Ralph Waldo Emerson, “We become what we think about all day long. “Norman Vincent Peale opines, “Change your thoughts and you change your world.”

To Develop a Wealth Mindset?

The best part of developing a wealth mindset is that you can start immediately — by education, strategizing, and then take action. You can do this by saying, “I am good enough.” “I can succeed” “I will be rich.” This is called a shift in mindset.

Think Big

Use your thoughts to change your perception to life. Kick out any negative thoughts that tells you your environment or family background will limit you from becoming wealthy. Get into a group of big thinkers by investing in yourself. Attend courses, programmes, and events of interest to gain clarity.

Have an Abundance Mindset

Being consciously aware that you need to change how you think is the starting point. An abundance mindset is a belief that there’s plenty of everything for everyone, and lots of time to get it. When you have an abundance mindset, lack disappears. You can use the law of attraction to attract what you need. You can practice using gratitude and positive affirmations to change your mindset from a poverty mindset to a wealth mindset. When you spend time appreciating what you have (e.g. people, places, things, and character traits), you move into a much more positive mental space.

Poverty mentality is not only limited to money and ideas, it is also related to personality and attitudes. For instance, as a student, your grades are not enough for you to get a job, employers also look at your personality and vision to life. As a single lady, men are not only interested in your beauty, they scale up their search to know if you have a good character. As an entrepreneur or businessman/woman, your customers are not only concerned about your product, they also look to see how you treat them. As a job seeker, you can kick out the entitlement and poverty mindset by volunteering or working as an intern, by so doing, an opportunity can be created for you.

In conclusion, I will advise and suggest you sit down and evaluate your thoughts, actions, mindset, friends, and most importantly evaluate your life and ask yourself, am I existing or living? Do you see yourself reaching or living the kind of life you aspire with the kind of thoughts and lifestyle you are living today?

Henry Ukazu writes from New York. He’s a mindset coach and self-discovery expert. He works with the New York City Department of Correction as the Legal Coordinator. He’s the author of the acclaimed book Design Your Destiny – Actualizing Your Birthright To Success and President of gloemi.com. He can be reached via info@gloemi.com

