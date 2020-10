The Speaker of Edo State House of Assembly, Francis Okiye, has been impeached.

His removal followed a motion by the Majority Leader of the House, Henry Okhurobo, that Okiye be removed over allegations of high-handedness.

His impeachment letter was signed by nine out of the 10 members who were present during a brief sitting on Monday.

The House immediately swore in Marcus Onobun, representing Esan West State Constituency, as the new Speaker.

