#EndSARS Protests Resume at Lekki As Protesters Demand Release of Arrested Members

Despite the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police Force, #EndSARS protesters on Monday morning hit the Lekki Toll Gate section of the Lekki-Epe Expressway, Lagos State, to resume demonstrations.

The protesters are demanding the release of all arrested protesters.

The development led to early morning gridlock as commuters and motorists on their way to work were on standstill.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that after days of protests against the brutality and extrajudicial killings by SARS operatives, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, on Sunday afternoon, announced the disbandment of the police unit.

Adamu said a new policing arrangement to replace the now-defunct SARS would be announced “in due course”.

The Punch

