Adding Value: Grace to Succeed by Henry Ukazu

Greetings Destiny Friends,

“Some are born great, some achieve greatness, while some have greatness thrust upon them” – Williams Shakespeare

One may be wondering whether leaders are born or made? Depending on your side of the divide, one message is clear, success comes with a sprinkle of grace. This is because no matter how smart and hard you work, if you’re not destined and favoured to succeed in your craft or business, you’ll have a hard time bringing your idea to fruition.

It is pertinent to note that one of the most difficult nuts to crack on the road to success is self-discovery. Self-discovery has led many people and businesses to fail. This is because many people fail to take into consideration the success or otherwise of the business or task they are about to embark upon.

It is quite unfortunate to know that many people don’t know the difference between their purpose and assignment. Some people even find it difficult to differentiate between their vocation, profession and mission.

Let me assist, and explain each concept. Your purpose is your assignment. It can be likened to the gifts and talents which you came to earth with. Your purpose cannot be changed. It comes with a customized manual which can only be used by you or the product it was designed for. Your assignment, on the other hand, can be regarded as skill which can be learned or acquired. Your assignment can changed overtime as different tasks and responsibilities arise.

Your profession is what you are trained to do; for example you might be trained to be a lawyer, doctor, or to work in a skill acquisition programme. Your vocation is what you are paid to do, which is whatever legitimate work you are paid to do, while your mission is what you are created or made to fulfill.

This can be called your purpose in life. It’s only in your mission and purpose that you find fulfillment and grace to succeed, and that is if you work according to the voice of reason. But when you work outside your territory or what you were created or destined for, you might hit the rock.

If you are not working on your purpose, you might succeed, but will never have the inner joy and fulfillment in comparison to someone who’s working in accordance to his mission. Great minds who dare to succeed know very well that they have a burning purpose to be agents of change in the society, and as such they close their eyes to other factors which can serve as a detraction.

It is interesting to know that some people figured themselves out very early in life, while some figured themselves out later in life, while some others never figured themselves out until they left the surface of the earth.

If you are having a hard time figuring yourself out, or wish to know how you can unleash your potentials, please reach out to me via email via info@gloemic.com and I will be glad to walk you on this awesome journey to self-discovery towards unleashing your divinely orchestrated potentials.

For you to excel in life, you must have a touch of grace and excellent. Both of them work together because if you have grace and don’t do a good job to complement the work, your work might not be greatly appreciated. In the same way, if you have excellent work but don’t have the grace, you’ll be surprised to know that someone with less than what you have may be selected for the task.

You may be wondering, what’s grace? Grace in this context means a supernatural blessing and favour that comes with every human being on creation. Your grace can be likened to your DNA which you got from your parent(s). Everything you need to succeed in life is inside your DNA which you can call manual.

We all need this grace to succeed. Your grace is not your mentor, father or teacher; your grace is the blessing your creator gave to you when you were coming to fulfill your life purpose.

There’s a slight difference between favour, grace and mercy. Favour is a blessing which the universe bestows on you due to likeness or luck. Grace on the other hand is the blessing which you don’t have to labour to earn. But mercy can be linked to a punishment which one deserves, but was pardoned.

That said, let’s see how grace can spur one to success. You might have all the favours and opportunities life can offer, but if you are not programmed and destined for the task, you will lose out on the opportunities, but even if all the odds are against you, and you have grace and mercy, the universe has a way of bringing fortunes to you even in unprecedented manner.

Grace is a sprinkle of blessings and favours, which comes from different people. It can be from your parents, supervisors, managers, employers and even strangers. When the right people with the right energy and blessing favours you, you will succeed, but if the wrong people with all the titles, like your parents, supervisor, manager etc. empower you even without having grace, you might just be moving in motion without any movement.

Therefore, I will strongly advise you to locate your destiny helper by seeking for grace from the right people to not only favour and have mercy upon you, but also bless you