Police Arrest Ogun Pastor Who Raped 12-Year-Old Girl in Uncompleted Building

A 54-year-old pastor, Niyi Omowodun, has been arrested by the Ogun State Police Command for defiling a 12-year-old girl in an uncompleted building.

The suspect, who is a pastor at Helmet of Life International Church, reportedly committed the offence at Ejigun Agbede Itele Ota, in the Ado-odo Local Government Area of the state

He was said to have dragged the 12-year-girl, who was sent on an errand, to an uncompleted building in the area and had unlawful carnal knowledge of her.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect was arrested on Monday following a complaint by the father of the victim.

The PPRO said, “The man explained that while he was at his work place, he received a call from one of his neighbours that her daughter had been sexually abused by the suspect and that the said neighbour caught the man in the act.

“Upon the report, the DPO, Itele Division, Monday Unuigbe, detailed his detectives to go after the man, and he was subsequently arrested.

“On interrogation, the suspect, who claimed to be a pastor at Helmet of Life International Church, confessed having an unlawful carnal knowledge of the little girl.

The PPRO added that the suspect claimed that he was tempted to commit the offence because he had separated with his wife since 2016.

The Punch

Like this: Like Loading...