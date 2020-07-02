News

FG Announces Dates for Resumption of Domestic Flights

The Minister of Aviation, Mr. Hadi Srika, has announced that domestic flight operations will soon resume in the country.

The Minister announced this through his Twitter account, stating that Abuja and Lagos airports will resume operations on July 8 while Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri and Maiduguri airports will kick off on July 11.

The Minister added that other airports in the country will follow suit on July 15 while date for resumption of international flights will will announced in ‘due course’.

“I am glad to announce that Abuja & Lagos airports will resume domestic operations on the 8th of July, 2020. Kano, Port Harcourt, Owerri & Maiduguri to resume on the 11th. Other airports on the 15th. Date for international to be announced in due course. Bear with us, please.”

