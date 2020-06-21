Headline

Demolition of Mission Quarters in Ghana, Nigeria Govt Reacts

Eric 2 days ago
0 315 Less than a minute

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama has reacted to the demolition of a section of the staff quarters of the Nigerian High Commission in Ghana.

A source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs who spoke to newsmen had said that a businessman had previously claimed ownership of the piece of land where the Nigerian High Commission’s staff quarters were erected.

The source equally stated that the man showed up last week with some papers to support his claim and began to knock down the fence surrounding the building.

According to the source, the Nigerian High Commission had petitioned the Ghanaian Government about it, but there was no response.

However, the businessman returned to the property on Friday with a bulldozer and began to pull down the buildings.

Reacting, Onyeama in a tweet via his Twitter account on Sunday morning condemned the incident, demanding that urgent action be taken by the Ghanaian government.

He said, ”We strongly condemn two outrageous criminal attacks in Accra, Ghana, on a residential building in our diplomatic premises by unknown persons in which a bulldozer was used to demolish the building.

Daily Post

Eric

Related Articles

Toyin Saraki Visits Chelsea & Westminster NHS Trust As Her Foundation Marks Breast Feeeding Week With New Programme

August 9, 2019

Prosecute Officers Involved in Killing Nigerians During Lockdown – Reps

May 13, 2020

Pendulum: Before the Rest of Africa Leaves Us Behind

March 3, 2018

Sanwo-Olu Set To Overhaul Lagos Security For More Efficiency

June 17, 2019

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: