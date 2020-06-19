Headline

Just In: Obaseki Finally Joins PDP

Eric 1 min ago
0 1 Less than a minute

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor made the announcement on Friday at the Party’s Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Also, the PDP announced the defection on its verified Twitter handle, saying, “The Governor of Edo State, H. E. Governor Obaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people.”

Eric

Related Articles

Toyin Saraki Speaks on Social Accountability At Africa Health Conference In Kigali, Rwanda

March 7, 2019

Real Reason I Want To Be Speaker- Gbajabiamila

March 31, 2019

Ibrahim Idris’ Nigeria’s Most Partisan Police IG – Saraki

December 30, 2018

Just In: Atiku Gets US Visa At Last

December 1, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close
%d bloggers like this: