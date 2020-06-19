Just In: Obaseki Finally Joins PDP

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has joined the Peoples Democratic Party.

The governor made the announcement on Friday at the Party’s Secretariat in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Also, the PDP announced the defection on its verified Twitter handle, saying, “The Governor of Edo State, H. E. Governor Obaseki has defected to our great Party, the @OfficialPDPNig. The declaration was made this afternoon at the state Secretariat of our party in Benin city, Edo State. Power to the people.”

